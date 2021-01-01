« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 103430 times)

Online PaulD

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 185
  • Some things are more important .......
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 10:54:17 am »

  .......... top of the league?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,307
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 11:01:16 am »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 07:01:23 am
The entire midfield was terrible until about 65mins, so to single out Endo is just wrong. Gravenberch had something like 60% pass completion and won no duels.

Why are you making things up Gravenberch had a 72%  pass completion rate and won 2 duels.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,271
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 11:01:45 am »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 11:13:58 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:14:46 am
It was a bad performance, there's no controversy in it - these things happen. Also can't agree at all "we went from bad to worse" after he went off. Watch the first five minutes of the half again - the midfield interchanged almost more in that spell than in the first half. The play before the the Diaz shot that glanced Nunez's head was particularly good. The penalty out of nothing is clouding the view I think.
Apologies for cherry picking part of your response to respond to.

Once Trent went into the #6 role we did have some nice passing interchanges as we always do when Trent is involved in the game.  We also had large passages of play where we had nobody in the middle of the pitch within 30 yards of our central defenders as Trent had roamed and neither of the #8s had taken responsibility to sit in for him (particularly so after the penalty as Gakpo replaced Gravenberch).  That was evident before the penalty, during the phases leading up to the penalty and after the penalty.  Jones coming on maybe helped but Palace losing a player was probably more responsible as we gained control of the midfield for the first time in the game after that.

I do agree that Mac Allister is more press resistant than Endo and some of our problems were due to that.  For me though it was more that we lost out on so many second/loose balls and ended up with Palace running at our defenders.  That was the point I was trying to make with the comment about other teams overloading their midfield with five players whilst we, in comparison, frequently look undermanned.  The flip side of that is when we do emerge with the ball we have lots of options up the pitch (and Palace had to resort to constant fouling which ultimately caught up with them).
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,332
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 11:14:41 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:01:16 am
Why are you making things up Gravenberch had a 72%  pass completion rate and won 2 duels.
"balance"

apparently it's right to criticise Gravenberch cos he's sexy, but sinister to criticise Endo because he's not a shiny new toy.

yeah, me neither..
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 