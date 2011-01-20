« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 102936 times)

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1720 on: December 8, 2023, 01:42:35 am »
We are going to miss him in January at the Asian cup (he'll miss 5 games and the league cup SFs), fingers crossed Tiago and young Bajcetic are ready.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1721 on: December 8, 2023, 08:36:37 am »
Anger isn't what it was these days.
Logged

Offline Draex Navidad

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,963
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1722 on: December 8, 2023, 09:36:47 am »
He's really good in the air isn't he.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,167
  • The first five yards........
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1723 on: December 8, 2023, 10:43:42 am »
Quote from: kavah on December  8, 2023, 01:42:35 am
We are going to miss him in January at the Asian cup (he'll miss 5 games and the league cup SFs), fingers crossed Tiago and young Bajcetic are ready.

I didn't realise that. That's a bloody pain. A big blow to him as well.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1724 on: December 8, 2023, 10:44:43 am »
Thought he played really well. Love that he likes a good strong tackle.
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,033
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1725 on: December 8, 2023, 03:57:12 pm »
Endo to me is like a throwback to the sort of signing that Ferguson used to make from time to time. A time before the social media cesspits were around to write players off before a ball had been kicked, just because they weren't a fashionable or big name. Would never be in a world XI but a player that will make a very important contribution to the squad over the campaign. He was never afraid of throwing the likes of Fletcher or Park into a massive game, and they would rarely let him down.

Endo looks more than capable of playing his role from what I've seen so far and I think he'll turn out to be a valuable addition to the squad.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1726 on: December 8, 2023, 05:36:20 pm »
Out of midfielders to have played more than 350 minutes in the Premier League this campaign, Endo has averaged the most interceptions per 90 (6.92).

https://anfieldwatch.co.uk/impressive-stat-highlights-big-wataru-endo-impact-at-liverpool/
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,328
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1727 on: December 8, 2023, 07:23:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December  8, 2023, 05:36:20 pm
Out of midfielders to have played more than 350 minutes in the Premier League this campaign, Endo has averaged the most interceptions per 90 (6.92).

https://anfieldwatch.co.uk/impressive-stat-highlights-big-wataru-endo-impact-at-liverpool/

;D what on earth? hard to tell if the 'source' tweet is in on it as a joke or something, but this is clearly bollocks!
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,929
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1728 on: December 8, 2023, 08:02:11 pm »
Does he play tomorrow do we think?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,569
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1729 on: December 8, 2023, 08:03:22 pm »
Quote from: JP! on December  8, 2023, 08:02:11 pm
Does he play tomorrow do we think?

He should. Someone to do the dirty work is essential.
Logged

Offline De La Goal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1730 on: December 8, 2023, 08:10:09 pm »
Quote from: Knight on December  7, 2023, 10:58:47 am
I was comparing him to how much I'd expect a 30+ year old, who is given a 3 year contract, and has never played at a higher level than mid table German football to be.

The thing is - there's no such thing as "mid table German football", is there? You play against the top teams regardless of where your team ends up in the table.

In fact, Endo has had a lot more experience playing against BVB, Bayern, Leipzig, Leverkusen et al than, say, Ryan Gravenberch.

And if we applied the "mid-table" logic to potential signings, that would have ruled out Virgil, Robbo, Diogo and many, many more.

Either way, it's great to see Endo-senshu adapting and contributing. こちら から 頑張れ ね。
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,328
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1731 on: December 8, 2023, 08:30:02 pm »
Quote from: JP! on December  8, 2023, 08:02:11 pm
Does he play tomorrow do we think?
Think we'll play Gravenberch Szoboslai and Jones, with the latter two rotating into the deeper position to help build up, then Endo to come on as a sub.

Quote from: De La Goal on December  8, 2023, 08:10:09 pm
And if we applied the "mid-table" logic to potential signings, that would have ruled out Virgil, Robbo, Diogo and many, many more.
The point being made was that he hadn't played higher than that level until he was 30, so it wouldn't have ruled out any of those signings (or many more, probably any if we're talking Klopp era)
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1732 on: December 8, 2023, 09:00:10 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December  8, 2023, 08:30:02 pm
Think we'll play Gravenberch Szoboslai and Jones, with the latter two rotating into the deeper position to help build up, then Endo to come on as a sub.
The point being made was that he hadn't played higher than that level until he was 30, so it wouldn't have ruled out any of those signings (or many more, probably any if we're talking Klopp era)

I absolutely don't mind someone who was a big fish in a little pond being happy with being a smaller fish in a big pond. They already know how to carry themselves, and if they see the move as an opportunity rather than expect to continue being the biggest fish in the pond, then they know how to integrate themselves. As long as they don't precipitously physically decline, then their mentality should help within the squad. See Milner for an object example. Maybe my favourite pro ever at the club.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1733 on: December 8, 2023, 11:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Raid on December  8, 2023, 03:57:12 pm
Endo to me is like a throwback to the sort of signing that Ferguson used to make from time to time. A time before the social media cesspits were around to write players off before a ball had been kicked, just because they weren't a fashionable or big name. Would never be in a world XI but a player that will make a very important contribution to the squad over the campaign. He was never afraid of throwing the likes of Fletcher or Park into a massive game, and they would rarely let him down.

Endo looks more than capable of playing his role from what I've seen so far and I think he'll turn out to be a valuable addition to the squad.

He reminds me of when Kenny bought Spackman. Clearly not at the technical level of the other players in the team, but his athleticism and energy helped the other players. Spackers became a key part of our 2nd ever greatest team (78-80 the best), and he raised his game in the short time he was in that great 87-90 team.

Of course these days we have 3 people carrying the piano and 8 playing it, but would put Endo in our first X1 alongside Dom and Mac.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,828
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1734 on: December 9, 2023, 10:33:07 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on December  7, 2023, 11:40:34 pm
I mean on one hand I'm glad that he's being called MOTM by a lot of fans, as he suffered some really unfair criticism in his first few games here. But on the other hand, overpraising him may also lead to overcriticism when he has a bad game, and that as a result of high expectation.
Why is it overpraising - and why is it a bad thing for some of our fans to think highly about one of our own players? If people think he had a really good game, then that's their opinion. It's only overpraising in the eyes of those that disagree (which is also an opinion), surely?

Jurgen has raved about him since joining - is he also overpraising him and creating expectations that are too high?

As for your point about over-criticism being the result of high expectations - I don't think that's the case at all. In fact, much of the over-criticism of players and the team comes from some of the more pessimistic posters - who seem more interested in being proved right when something goes wrong than actually supporting the players and team. Some are even trying to find reasons and statistics to prove Endo wasn't a MOTM contender...

It's entirely possible to have high expectations, but still accept that we'll have a bad game, a bad result, or that a player will have an off day. Over-criticism comes mainly from fans who can't cope with disappointment - fans who often have no perspective or patience, or who criticise a player because he wasn't the one they wanted, or because they want instant and constant success. This usually results in lots of crying and toy-throwing (and plenty of highly amusing posts) when things don't go our way, or when a player they don't like makes mistakes.

If people judge Endo through the lens of an £18m, 30-year old captain of Stuttgart and Japan, who came to us late in the transfer window (and is still adapting), then he's probably doing well - or even overperfoming to expectations.

But if judged against whatever young superstar people wanted (but we didn't get), then he'll probably never convince some people that he was the right signing - and every mistake or statistic will be analysed without any balance, and with selective bias.

After just a few months, I'd personally not be worried if he was thrown into any match, against any opposition, in any competition, at any stage of the season. I don't expect him to be a midfield mainstay throughout his 4-year contract, but he already looks a proper little terrier in the middle. A very reliable option with plenty of defensive nous, an eye for a pass, an eye for goal, who clearly loves a tackle, and puts in 100% every game. A simple, efficient, tidy, and effective player, which every top team needs in their squad. I've watched him at Anfield several times this season, and it's true what many are saying about his off the ball positioning and workrate - much of which you don't see on television or a laptop.

The fact that his £18m fee is even being discussed seems a bit odd. Who cares? Jurgen has been a long-time admirer, we signed him on a 4-year contract, plus he never gets injured, he can play in midfield or defence, and is growing in confidence each week as he gets used to his teammates and our system. Sounds like money well spent in my book, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do - as he continues to grow and settle into (what many forget) is a completely new midfield and system.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,323
  • Follow the gourd
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1735 on: December 9, 2023, 03:16:58 pm »
He was properly targeted by Palace in that first half every time he received the ball with his back to goal.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 678
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1736 on: December 9, 2023, 03:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on December  9, 2023, 03:16:58 pm
He was properly targeted by Palace in that first half every time he received the ball with his back to goal.

Would like to see him in a double pivot with someone next to him sometimes, properly not TAA being inverted when we have the ball.

Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,897
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1737 on: December 9, 2023, 04:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on December  9, 2023, 03:16:58 pm
He was properly targeted by Palace in that first half every time he received the ball with his back to goal.

Because he likes to take one extra touch.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,323
  • Follow the gourd
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1738 on: December 9, 2023, 04:17:01 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December  9, 2023, 04:13:36 pm
Because he likes to take one extra touch.
Im not sure about that, he just looks quite poor at turning with the ball or receiving the ball on the half turn. It was something Palace had picked up on and Hughes was on him all game.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1739 on: December 9, 2023, 04:20:49 pm »
Hes probably the worst player in our team, which is no sleight because were a team of brilliant players. But it does mean that targeting him is a good ide a
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,929
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1740 on: December 9, 2023, 04:26:07 pm »
Quote from: Knight on December  9, 2023, 04:20:49 pm
Hes probably the worst player in our team, which is no sleight because were a team of brilliant players. But it does mean that targeting him is a good ide a

Also think if you're going to press high/high ish you'll naturally target the pivot who's sometimes receiving it with his back to goal - that's why being so good in tight spaces and against the press is so important.

That said, onwards and upwards, he'll be fine, just was a tough one for him today.  Was surprised he didn't put Jones there at HT.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1741 on: December 9, 2023, 04:36:00 pm »
He's just not suited or not adapted enough to the league to play against physical teams like Palace away. That type of fouls like in the first pen, these teams give a lot and sometimes they get away with it. Even Mac gets shoved off the ball like that a couple of times this season already. Gini and Fabinho would never. We have to lower our expectations with this new midfield with regards to the physical battle really.

Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1742 on: December 9, 2023, 05:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Knight on December  9, 2023, 04:20:49 pm
Hes probably the worst player in our team, which is no sleight because were a team of brilliant players. But it does mean that targeting him is a good ide a
We also didn't help him/ourselves by not giving him or the centre backs better options to pass out the back and made it easier for them to press us in to mistakes or possession just for the sake of it in defence
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1743 on: December 9, 2023, 06:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on December  9, 2023, 05:05:31 pm
We also didn't help him/ourselves by not giving him or the centre backs better options to pass out the back and made it easier for them to press us in to mistakes or possession just for the sake of it in defence

Yeah were not great at passing the ball up the pitch even when weve got MacAllister as a DM.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1744 on: Yesterday at 08:32:14 am »
Improved is a usual Cup player i feel.
Bar Shef Utd who are horrible he has been poor in the PL.
But better give him until end of season see if can cope with PL intensity.
I keep thinking he will lost the ball looks very shaky at times
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,305
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1745 on: Yesterday at 12:06:13 pm »
Really useful as a squad player or to bring on late on to see games out. However similar to Minamino he isn't the solution to a clear issue we have on our squad.

Endo and Taki are great pros and useful to have around. For me though we need to do what we did with the striking options. Taki was decent but the likes of Jota, Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo were simply on another level.

If we want to kick on then quite simply we need a top drawer starting 6.

A peak level Fabinho or a player of that ilk would take us to another level.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,328
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1746 on: Yesterday at 03:12:55 pm »
He struggled badly against a palace side missing several of their better/faster/more threatening midfielders, and most noticeably was just never competitive in his physical battles, preventing him any platform to be able to contribute positively with the ball. Aside from that, and the harm it caused our fluency when building from the back (players taking extra touches looking for a better option if they were worried about Endo having to turn into pressure), he also got turned over a couple of times, beyond the Hughes foul pre-penalty, to lead to Palace's best attacking opportunities.

It was easily his worst performance while playing with the first team (the other being Toulouse away) - both games where Klopp had to take him off at half time, where he couldn't keep up with the speed of the game nor win any physical battles (with many slow looking late fouls, often in our own half).

While we wait for reinforcements from the treatment room, and potentially transfers (if looking to replace Thiago's spot in the squad early, to aide a title run), I wonder if it might give Endo the best chance to perform at a higher level, and give him the best shot to contribute with his solid passing, if we limit appearances outside the cups to bringing him on as a sub against tired legs to help the keep the starters fresh.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:15:40 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1747 on: Today at 12:06:00 am »
Endo had a poor game at Palace but we went from bad to worse when he went off.  I love Trent but when he went into CDM we frequently had no midfield whatsoever - just a massive chasm in the middle of the pitch where Palace players were picking up everything.  Until the sending off we couldn't get a foothold at all.

A good part of our midfield issues are systemic so it's difficult to imagine a player coming in and transforming that.  We play three forwards and two 8s that often play high and wide.  We're coming up against sides that play a midfield five and frequently a striker that will drop in as well so we simply get outnumbered a lot.  The other side of that is that we push opposition full-backs to the limit and often get overloads in wide areas - the results by-and-large support the notion that the weakness in the middle of the pitch us outweighed by the threat from out wide.

I don't think Endo has done badly for us but he's never going to be a one man midfield.

Logged

Offline mercurial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,275
  • Lost my mind, let me know if you spot it
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1748 on: Today at 12:30:34 am »
Picking on Endo when we are top of the league. He is not a prime Fabinho we all know but imagine spending 100 odd million on a new player who also might have failed or got injured. Endo was targeted and referee allowed Palace to get away with tackles which usually are penalized. Endo and Macca are both learning that Liverpool shirt means opposition is allowed to get away with anything barely legal.

I do think we may get a new CDM in January. Klopp knows that a CDM may well be the difference between winning or losing the league.
Logged
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,937
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1749 on: Today at 12:32:12 am »
He was clearly targetted by Palace and often not legitimately
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,328
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1750 on: Today at 01:14:46 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:06:00 am
A good part of our midfield issues are systemic so it's difficult to imagine a player coming in and transforming that.
You don't need to imagine. Just watch MacAllister games back instead :)
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:06:00 am
We're coming up against sides that play a midfield five and frequently a striker that will drop in as well so we simply get outnumbered a lot.
[snip]
I don't think Endo has done badly for us but he's never going to be a one man midfield.
I don't know if I get your point, we were playing the same three midfield we almost always play. Are you saying he was left having to carry Szoboslai and Gravenberch?

The issue was his ability to receive the ball on the half turn and link with the 8s, not that the 8s weren't making themselves available or that Endo was playing 1vs5 in midfield. That reads more like a defence of Endo's bad performance based on sympathy rather than what actually played out.

It was a bad performance, there's no controversy in it - these things happen. Also can't agree at all "we went from bad to worse" after he went off. Watch the first five minutes of the half again - the midfield interchanged almost more in that spell than in the first half. The play before the the Diaz shot that glanced Nunez's head was particularly good. The penalty out of nothing is clouding the view I think.

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:32:12 am
He was clearly targetted by Palace and often not legitimately
Yep. Not sure they planned it that way prematch, probably weren't expecting him to start, but yes he became the clear target. You can see why too, it was pretty quickly apparent watching the first 15-20 minutes, and unfortunately he never really found a solution (nor did his teammates find a way to mitigate his risks).

He definitely took a couple of fouls, and one or two were just run of the mill nothing you can do - but others were a bit self-inflicted. He was holding the ball too long, wanting too much time to control the ball and pass it on. That was allowing Palace the chance to tackled him (which they managed a couple of times, the first setting up their clearest chance), or to foul him (in circumstances where us 'winning' a foul isn't ideal, the absence of a foul is ideal).

Part of the spoiling tactics of teams set up like Palace come from slowing down the tempo. We had the triple burden of having our play and build up slowdown because of players second guessing usual routes from CB to the deepest midfielder (got to a point that if a palace player was remotely close to Endo, they'd hold on longer and take on a longer pass), having our tempo slowed down with cheap fouls to give away at no cost (because they were minor and high up the pitch) and having our deepest midfielder giving away the ball too easily (whether being tackled or jostled off the ball as he was a few times, or him fouling them 3 times leading to their other best chances outside of the penalty, set pieces).
« Last Edit: Today at 01:16:33 am by classycarra »
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 753
  • American Red since 1986
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1751 on: Today at 03:00:46 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:14:46 am
You don't need to imagine. Just watch MacAllister games back instead :)

The matches where Mac hasn't been targeted and had space to turn he's looked pretty good also.  But, when teams have made a point to pressure him as soon as he receives the ball, he's given it away or been wrestled off the ball as much or more as Endo was against Palace.  I remember Wolves, Brighton, maybe Newcastle was the other one where teams made an obvious choice to pressure that position. 

I think the better explanation is that Endo isn't used to the state of refereeing in PL and the discrepancies in what opponents can get away with (especially in regard to pressuring and pressing the player from the back) and what LFC players can do.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,328
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1752 on: Today at 03:19:28 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 03:00:46 am
The matches where Mac hasn't been targeted and had space to turn he's looked pretty good also.  But, when teams have made a point to pressure him as soon as he receives the ball, he's given it away or been wrestled off the ball as much or more as Endo was against Palace.  I remember Wolves, Brighton, maybe Newcastle was the other one where teams made an obvious choice to pressure that position.
MacAlliter lost the ball or fouled as much as Endo did in 45 minutes against Palace in four or five more of his own performances? Have you fact-checked this?

Doesn't seem to line up with the stats - Endo's getting dispossessed at a higher rate (per game) than Mac, despite playing in games against far worse opponents (bar his first start at Newcastle). same goes for giving away fouls. and in a third of Mac's minutes, he's almost miscontrolled the ball the same number of times too.
https://fbref.com/en/stathead/player_comparison.cgi?request=1&sum=0&dom_lg=1&player_id1=c149016b&p1yrfrom=2023-2024&player_id2=83d074ff&p2yrfrom=2023-2024
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 03:00:46 am
I think the better explanation is that Endo isn't used to the state of refereeing in PL and the discrepancies in what opponents can get away with (especially in regard to pressuring and pressing the player from the back) and what LFC players can do.
or, instead of these slightly bizarre suggestions that refereeing caused his poor performances (PL ref wasnt in charge in Toulouse), we could go with occams razor that he's just not as good as one of the best midfielders in the league? it's very apparent there's quite a large gap between Mac and Endo's best. it's why the man who knows what he's doing better than the rest of us almost always starts one at the expense of the other.

that's not to say he's failing to perform his role in the squad though - but i just don't see how it can be suggested that Mac shares Endo's struggles with being pressed and with responsibility with setting tempo and knitting things together in the building between defence and midfield
« Last Edit: Today at 03:22:49 am by classycarra »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 