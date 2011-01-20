I mean on one hand I'm glad that he's being called MOTM by a lot of fans, as he suffered some really unfair criticism in his first few games here. But on the other hand, overpraising him may also lead to overcriticism when he has a bad game, and that as a result of high expectation.



Why is it overpraising - and why is it a bad thing for some of our fans to think highly about one of our own players? If people think he had a really good game, then that's their opinion. It's only overpraising in the eyes of those that disagree (which is also an opinion), surely?Jurgen has raved about him since joining - is he also overpraising him and creating expectations that are too high?As for your point about over-criticism being the result of high expectations - I don't think that's the case at all. In fact, much of the over-criticism of players and the team comes from some of the more pessimistic posters - who seem more interested in being proved right when something goes wrong than actually supporting the players and team. Some are even trying to find reasons and statistics to prove Endo wasn't a MOTM contender...It's entirely possible to have high expectations, but still accept that we'll have a bad game, a bad result, or that a player will have an off day. Over-criticism comes mainly from fans who can't cope with disappointment - fans who often have no perspective or patience, or who criticise a player because he wasn't the one they wanted, or because they want instant and constant success. This usually results in lots of crying and toy-throwing (and plenty of highly amusing posts) when things don't go our way, or when a player they don't like makes mistakes.If people judge Endo through the lens of an £18m, 30-year old captain of Stuttgart and Japan, who came to us late in the transfer window (and is still adapting), then he's probably doing well - or even overperfoming to expectations.But if judged against whatever young superstar people wanted (but we didn't get), then he'll probably never convince some people that he was the right signing - and every mistake or statistic will be analysed without any balance, and with selective bias.After just a few months, I'd personally not be worried if he was thrown into any match, against any opposition, in any competition, at any stage of the season. I don't expect him to be a midfield mainstay throughout his 4-year contract, but he already looks a proper little terrier in the middle. A very reliable option with plenty of defensive nous, an eye for a pass, an eye for goal, who clearly loves a tackle, and puts in 100% every game. A simple, efficient, tidy, and effective player, which every top team needs in their squad. I've watched him at Anfield several times this season, and it's true what many are saying about his off the ball positioning and workrate - much of which you don't see on television or a laptop.The fact that his £18m fee is even being discussed seems a bit odd. Who cares? Jurgen has been a long-time admirer, we signed him on a 4-year contract, plus he never gets injured, he can play in midfield or defence, and is growing in confidence each week as he gets used to his teammates and our system. Sounds like money well spent in my book, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do - as he continues to grow and settle into (what many forget) is a completely new midfield and system.