Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 101068 times)

Online kavah

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 01:42:35 am »
We are going to miss him in January at the Asian cup (he'll miss 5 games and the league cup SFs), fingers crossed Tiago and young Bajcetic are ready.
Offline Knight

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 08:36:37 am »
Anger isn't what it was these days.
Offline Draex Navidad

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 09:36:47 am »
He's really good in the air isn't he.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 10:43:42 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 01:42:35 am
We are going to miss him in January at the Asian cup (he'll miss 5 games and the league cup SFs), fingers crossed Tiago and young Bajcetic are ready.

I didn't realise that. That's a bloody pain. A big blow to him as well.
Offline Spezialo

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 10:44:43 am »
Thought he played really well. Love that he likes a good strong tackle.
Offline Raid

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1725 on: Yesterday at 03:57:12 pm »
Endo to me is like a throwback to the sort of signing that Ferguson used to make from time to time. A time before the social media cesspits were around to write players off before a ball had been kicked, just because they weren't a fashionable or big name. Would never be in a world XI but a player that will make a very important contribution to the squad over the campaign. He was never afraid of throwing the likes of Fletcher or Park into a massive game, and they would rarely let him down.

Endo looks more than capable of playing his role from what I've seen so far and I think he'll turn out to be a valuable addition to the squad.
Offline SamLad

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 05:36:20 pm »
Out of midfielders to have played more than 350 minutes in the Premier League this campaign, Endo has averaged the most interceptions per 90 (6.92).

https://anfieldwatch.co.uk/impressive-stat-highlights-big-wataru-endo-impact-at-liverpool/
Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 07:23:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:36:20 pm
Out of midfielders to have played more than 350 minutes in the Premier League this campaign, Endo has averaged the most interceptions per 90 (6.92).

https://anfieldwatch.co.uk/impressive-stat-highlights-big-wataru-endo-impact-at-liverpool/

;D what on earth? hard to tell if the 'source' tweet is in on it as a joke or something, but this is clearly bollocks!
Offline JP!

    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1728 on: Yesterday at 08:02:11 pm »
Does he play tomorrow do we think?
Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1729 on: Yesterday at 08:03:22 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 08:02:11 pm
Does he play tomorrow do we think?

He should. Someone to do the dirty work is essential.
Offline De La Goal

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1730 on: Yesterday at 08:10:09 pm »
Quote from: Knight on December  7, 2023, 10:58:47 am
I was comparing him to how much I'd expect a 30+ year old, who is given a 3 year contract, and has never played at a higher level than mid table German football to be.

The thing is - there's no such thing as "mid table German football", is there? You play against the top teams regardless of where your team ends up in the table.

In fact, Endo has had a lot more experience playing against BVB, Bayern, Leipzig, Leverkusen et al than, say, Ryan Gravenberch.

And if we applied the "mid-table" logic to potential signings, that would have ruled out Virgil, Robbo, Diogo and many, many more.

Either way, it's great to see Endo-senshu adapting and contributing. こちら から 頑張れ ね。
Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1731 on: Yesterday at 08:30:02 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 08:02:11 pm
Does he play tomorrow do we think?
Think we'll play Gravenberch Szoboslai and Jones, with the latter two rotating into the deeper position to help build up, then Endo to come on as a sub.

Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 08:10:09 pm
And if we applied the "mid-table" logic to potential signings, that would have ruled out Virgil, Robbo, Diogo and many, many more.
The point being made was that he hadn't played higher than that level until he was 30, so it wouldn't have ruled out any of those signings (or many more, probably any if we're talking Klopp era)
Offline Sangria

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1732 on: Yesterday at 09:00:10 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:30:02 pm
Think we'll play Gravenberch Szoboslai and Jones, with the latter two rotating into the deeper position to help build up, then Endo to come on as a sub.
The point being made was that he hadn't played higher than that level until he was 30, so it wouldn't have ruled out any of those signings (or many more, probably any if we're talking Klopp era)

I absolutely don't mind someone who was a big fish in a little pond being happy with being a smaller fish in a big pond. They already know how to carry themselves, and if they see the move as an opportunity rather than expect to continue being the biggest fish in the pond, then they know how to integrate themselves. As long as they don't precipitously physically decline, then their mentality should help within the squad. See Milner for an object example. Maybe my favourite pro ever at the club.
Offline Oh Jimmy Jimmy

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1733 on: Yesterday at 11:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 03:57:12 pm
Endo to me is like a throwback to the sort of signing that Ferguson used to make from time to time. A time before the social media cesspits were around to write players off before a ball had been kicked, just because they weren't a fashionable or big name. Would never be in a world XI but a player that will make a very important contribution to the squad over the campaign. He was never afraid of throwing the likes of Fletcher or Park into a massive game, and they would rarely let him down.

Endo looks more than capable of playing his role from what I've seen so far and I think he'll turn out to be a valuable addition to the squad.

He reminds me of when Kenny bought Spackman. Clearly not at the technical level of the other players in the team, but his athleticism and energy helped the other players. Spackers became a key part of our 2nd ever greatest team (78-80 the best), and he raised his game in the short time he was in that great 87-90 team.

Of course these days we have 3 people carrying the piano and 8 playing it, but would put Endo in our first X1 alongside Dom and Mac.
Online keyop

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 10:33:07 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on December  7, 2023, 11:40:34 pm
I mean on one hand I'm glad that he's being called MOTM by a lot of fans, as he suffered some really unfair criticism in his first few games here. But on the other hand, overpraising him may also lead to overcriticism when he has a bad game, and that as a result of high expectation.
Why is it overpraising - and why is it a bad thing for some of our fans to think highly about one of our own players? If people think he had a really good game, then that's their opinion. It's only overpraising in the eyes of those that disagree (which is also an opinion), surely?

Jurgen has raved about him since joining - is he also overpraising him and creating expectations that are too high?

As for your point about over-criticism being the result of high expectations - I don't think that's the case at all. In fact, much of the over-criticism of players and the team comes from some of the more pessimistic posters - who seem more interested in being proved right when something goes wrong than actually supporting the players and team. Some are even trying to find reasons and statistics to prove Endo wasn't a MOTM contender...

It's entirely possible to have high expectations, but still accept that we'll have a bad game, a bad result, or that a player will have an off day. Over-criticism comes mainly from fans who can't cope with disappointment - fans who often have no perspective or patience, or who criticise a player because he wasn't the one they wanted, or because they want instant and constant success. This usually results in lots of crying and toy-throwing (and plenty of highly amusing posts) when things don't go our way, or when a player they don't like makes mistakes.

If people judge Endo through the lens of an £18m, 30-year old captain of Stuttgart and Japan, who came to us late in the transfer window (and is still adapting), then he's probably doing well - or even overperfoming to expectations.

But if judged against whatever young superstar people wanted (but we didn't get), then he'll probably never convince some people that he was the right signing - and every mistake or statistic will be analysed without any balance, and with selective bias.

After just a few months, I'd personally not be worried if he was thrown into any match, against any opposition, in any competition, at any stage of the season. I don't expect him to be a midfield mainstay throughout his 4-year contract, but he already looks a proper little terrier in the middle. A very reliable option with plenty of defensive nous, an eye for a pass, an eye for goal, who clearly loves a tackle, and puts in 100% every game. A simple, efficient, tidy, and effective player, which every top team needs in their squad. I've watched him at Anfield several times this season, and it's true what many are saying about his off the ball positioning and workrate - much of which you don't see on television or a laptop.

The fact that his £18m fee is even being discussed seems a bit odd. Who cares? Jurgen has been a long-time admirer, we signed him on a 4-year contract, plus he never gets injured, he can play in midfield or defence, and is growing in confidence each week as he gets used to his teammates and our system. Sounds like money well spent in my book, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do - as he continues to grow and settle into (what many forget) is a completely new midfield and system.
