This makes no sense. If we signed a 35 year old amateur player for 500k it would be expensive given the context, but it's still a cheap signing, as per Mons' post. He's a cheap signing for the position we were filling and he's playing better than you might have expected from a ~£15m player. I don't imagine he's the player we build 2.0 around but he's doing a lovely job and was 100% man of the match last night.



He wasn't even our best midfielder, let alone man of the match.He's our midfielder who was playing the most conservative passes, largely between centre backs and then passing it on (hopefully quickly) to the next player - and yet he had the worst passing accuracy of our starters (80%). Worst on starting lineup overall, after Trent (and we know why that is, and the upside to the riskier passes he takes), which also isn't great when you consider the area of the pitch he's playing in and the space afforded (versus the forwards for example). He got tackled/gave the ball away 3 times, highest of our midfielders too.Have to wonder if it was the absence of him putting challenges in that has helped him get these MOTM shouts, so there's no perception of him not doing well (whereas for example, a defender can play a one on one really well by slowing an attacker so support can get back, but if the attacker gets past them but tackled in traffic, people will sometimes hold that against the defender. VVD and Trent both handled a couple of things like this last night. For neither of them to be MOTM despite excellent defending, keeping Sheff Utd to 1 shot on target all game, then to put in 7 key passes including an assist (Trent) or scoring and keeping everything out when attacked at the other end (VVD) while passing great would be mad in my opinion. but i think i can see why (the absence of any glaring negatives is often over rated)