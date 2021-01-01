« previous next »
リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

MonsLibpool

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1680 on: Today at 08:46:33 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:13:02 am
Given he's 30 and was playing mid table football in Germany I think he was actually quite expensive if the £18 million figure I heard is accurate. Fortunately the lad can play football which is super. classycarra picked up on a few off the ball moments with Endo and that's definitely my worry with him, can he improve there, because if he can he could certainly regularly start PL games for us right now.
It is relatively cheap given that we bid £110m for Caicedo (Bullet dodged!).
ScottScott

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1681 on: Today at 09:57:56 am
£18m nowadays is what £6m was a few years ago. You see players going from random teams across Europe to mid/lower league teams for a lot more than £18m nowadays, it's just become so normalised

He was great tonight. He's been good since he signed and he's getting better and better. If he can keep this level for the time he's here I think we'll be absolutely delighted with him. He's everywhere, gets stuck in, isn't afraid to go up for headers against much bigger lads and his passing and ability to retain possession is so good

MotM for me tonight was between TAA/VVD but this lad was a close 3rd
Avens

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1682 on: Today at 10:00:30 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:13:02 am
Given he's 30 and was playing mid table football in Germany I think he was actually quite expensive if the £18 million figure I heard is accurate. Fortunately the lad can play football which is super. classycarra picked up on a few off the ball moments with Endo and that's definitely my worry with him, can he improve there, because if he can he could certainly regularly start PL games for us right now.

This makes no sense. If we signed a 35 year old amateur player for 500k it would be expensive given the context, but it's still a cheap signing, as per Mons' post. He's a cheap signing for the position we were filling and he's playing better than you might have expected from a ~£15m player. I don't imagine he's the player we build 2.0 around but he's doing a lovely job and was 100% man of the match last night.
classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1683 on: Today at 10:24:17 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:00:30 am
This makes no sense. If we signed a 35 year old amateur player for 500k it would be expensive given the context, but it's still a cheap signing, as per Mons' post. He's a cheap signing for the position we were filling and he's playing better than you might have expected from a ~£15m player. I don't imagine he's the player we build 2.0 around but he's doing a lovely job and was 100% man of the match last night.
He wasn't even our best midfielder, let alone man of the match.

He's our midfielder who was playing the most conservative passes, largely between centre backs and then passing it on (hopefully quickly) to the next player - and yet he had the worst passing accuracy of our starters (80%). Worst on starting lineup overall, after Trent (and we know why that is, and the upside to the riskier passes he takes), which also isn't great when you consider the area of the pitch he's playing in and the space afforded (versus the forwards for example). He got tackled/gave the ball away 3 times, highest of our midfielders too.

Have to wonder if it was the absence of him putting challenges in that has helped him get these MOTM shouts, so there's no perception of him not doing well (whereas for example, a defender can play a one on one really well by slowing an attacker so support can get back, but if the attacker gets past them but tackled in traffic, people will sometimes hold that against the defender. VVD and Trent both handled a couple of things like this last night. For neither of them to be MOTM despite excellent defending, keeping Sheff Utd to 1 shot on target all game, then to put in 7 key passes including an assist (Trent) or scoring and keeping everything out when attacked at the other end (VVD) while passing great would be mad in my opinion. but i think i can see why (the absence of any glaring negatives is often over rated)
Hestoic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1684 on: Today at 10:31:23 am
In some cagey away games you need your 6 to do nothing but play it simple and keep things ticking over without mistakes.

Do his pass accuracy stats include when he heads the ball away from the box and it lands at a SU player? Because if so, then the stats tell a different game. I thought at times he controlled the tempo well, always showed for the ball, turned nicely in tight spaces, played the right pass always to get us out of danger and to keep the pressure off.
tubby

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1685 on: Today at 10:32:22 am
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:31:23 am
Do his pass accuracy stats include when he heads the ball away from the box and it lands at a SU player? Because if so, then the stats tell a different game. I thought at times he controlled the tempo well, always showed for the ball, turned nicely in tight spaces, played the right pass always to get us out of danger and to keep the pressure off.

Those would be interceptions, no?
Avens

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1686 on: Today at 10:32:28 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:24:17 am
He wasn't even our best midfielder, let alone man of the match.

He's our midfielder who was playing the most conservative passes, largely between centre backs and then passing it on (hopefully quickly) to the next player - and yet he had the worst passing accuracy of our starters (80%). Worst on starting lineup overall, after Trent (and we know why that is, and the upside to the riskier passes he takes), which also isn't great when you consider the area of the pitch he's playing in and the space afforded (versus the forwards for example). He got tackled/gave the ball away 3 times, highest of our midfielders too.

Have to wonder if it was the absence of him putting challenges in that has helped him get these MOTM shouts, so there's no perception of him not doing well (whereas for example, a defender can play a one on one really well by slowing an attacker so support can get back, but if the attacker gets past them but tackled in traffic, people will sometimes hold that against the defender. VVD and Trent both handled a couple of things like this last night. For neither of them to be MOTM despite excellent defending, keeping Sheff Utd to 1 shot on target all game, then to put in 7 key passes including an assist (Trent) or scoring and keeping everything out when attacked at the other end (VVD) while passing great would be mad in my opinion. but i think i can see why (the absence of any glaring negatives is often over rated)

Hehe thought that might draw you out of your lair 🎣 nah seriously, I thought he played really well but agree that Virg and Trent were probably the top performers. Ibou is an interesting one, as I thought he'd put in a bit of a rusty performance based on the eye test alone, but the stats suggest he was a defensive stalwart.
Hestoic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1687 on: Today at 10:36:26 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:32:22 am
Those would be interceptions, no?

Would it be an interception from a high ball or GK elsewhere on the field too?
tubby

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1688 on: Today at 10:37:32 am
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:36:26 am
Would it be an interception from a high ball or GK elsewhere on the field too?

From an opposition player?  I assume so, why wouldn't that be an interception?
Hestoic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1689 on: Today at 10:44:10 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:37:32 am
From an opposition player?  I assume so, why wouldn't that be an interception?

I'm not sure, I don't usually delve into the stats which is why I'm curious. If our defender clears a ball high and another player heads it further on and it goes astray, it's classed as a pass because it came from his team mate? When really it's more of a clearance?

My point being, the stats don't really tell a whole picture of a game. If a clearance is contributed to overall pass accuracy then it says something else.

Using stats you can say "well x% of his passes were backwards" but with a 6, that's what they're supposed to do. If he's moving forward and there's literally nothing on and the team is in a strong position to not need to take risks, instead of pushing forward and losing the ball, turning back and resetting and wasting some time is what he should be doing. I thought he read the game really well which was deserving of praise, though it's not the sexy stuff in the game.
Knight

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1690 on: Today at 10:58:47 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:00:30 am
This makes no sense. If we signed a 35 year old amateur player for 500k it would be expensive given the context, but it's still a cheap signing, as per Mons' post. He's a cheap signing for the position we were filling and he's playing better than you might have expected from a ~£15m player. I don't imagine he's the player we build 2.0 around but he's doing a lovely job and was 100% man of the match last night.

Huh? I literally contextualised the sense in which he was expensive, 'given that...'. Sure it's cheap compared to Caicedo but I wasn't comparing him to Caicedo, I was comparing him to how much I'd expect a 30+ year old, who is given a 3 year contract, and has never played at a higher level than mid table German football to be. You might argue that it's expensive in that context but peanuts in the broader scheme of things so no need to worry. But it hardly makes 'no sense' to point out it's important we pay what players are actually worth given we can only spend what we make. Of course I may be off base about how much he 'should' have been, and you're obviously free to argue that.
jepovic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1691 on: Today at 11:02:52 am
To give more context, we were buying their most important player and we had very little time. And we had just bid 110M for a DM. Very tough position to negotiate from
Avens

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1692 on: Today at 11:08:19 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:58:47 am
Huh? I literally contextualised the sense in which he was expensive, 'given that...'. Sure it's cheap compared to Caicedo but I wasn't comparing him to Caicedo, I was comparing him to how much I'd expect a 30+ year old, who is given a 3 year contract, and has never played at a higher level than mid table German football to be. You might argue that it's expensive in that context but peanuts in the broader scheme of things so no need to worry. But it hardly makes 'no sense' to point out it's important we pay what players are actually worth given we can only spend what we make. Of course I may be off base about how much he 'should' have been, and you're obviously free to argue that.

But none of that has anything to do with MonsLibpool's post. He was a cheap signing by today's standards and is performing better than some might have expected, based on that transfer fee. As jepovic suggests, your added context ignores major elements of the context that actually suggest it was an even cheaper deal than we might've expected.

Anyway, the point I think most are making (including you I think) is that Endo is playing well and we can be pleased with that
mullyred94

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1693 on: Today at 11:11:18 am
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 08:43:16 am
Hes not peak Fabinho, but he does the job. With the paucity of decent defensive midfielders available in the summer and the potential of Stefan Bajcetic, Im glad hes settling in to his role.

Last3 games from him was better than Fabs last 18 months here IMO.

Also why are comparing him to Caicedo?

115m player vs 16m ?????????????
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1694 on: Today at 11:28:09 am
Very Lucas like in so many ways.
Knight

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1695 on: Today at 12:10:41 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:08:19 am
But none of that has anything to do with MonsLibpool's post. He was a cheap signing by today's standards and is performing better than some might have expected, based on that transfer fee. As jepovic suggests, your added context ignores major elements of the context that actually suggest it was an even cheaper deal than we might've expected.

Anyway, the point I think most are making (including you I think) is that Endo is playing well and we can be pleased with that

Sure it did Mon said it was, 'cheap', I questioned whether he was by certain metrics. Now obviously it was important that Endo was cheap relative to alternatives (even if their price was massively inflated by chelsea) but I don't think that's the only relevant question when you raise the issue of cost. Now perhaps he was even by the metrics I was using, which was jepovic's point. But I suspect you won't see many 30 year olds signed from mid table top 5 leagues for £18 million quid, aside from those going to sportswashing projects of course! Anyway, like you say, it's been an encouraging start from him, which is super.
Yorkykopite

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1696 on: Today at 12:15:27 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 08:43:16 am
Hes not peak Fabinho, but he does the job. With the paucity of decent defensive midfielders available in the summer and the potential of Stefan Bajcetic, Im glad hes settling in to his role.

He seems to have got "up to speed" quicker than Fabinho.
classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1697 on: Today at 12:30:30 pm
It's purely subjective but I wouldn't class £16 or so million for a 30y/o, plus a four year contract of around 2mil per year (guesstimate rounding down online estimates that he's earning around 50k a week to under 40k)

In terms of Klopp era transfers, considering inflation maybe Tsimikas is best comparison. signed as a 24y/o for just under £12 million, on a five year contract lower than what Endo is on. Considering value and inflation, I'd say that's cheaper than Endo but still not cheap.

Cheap for me would be signing Klavan for just over £4 milion or karius for just under £5mil
Good King WencDimGlas

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1698 on: Today at 12:54:54 pm
Endo is doing his job  8)  Long may it continue.  Hes fitting in nicely with this squad.

As for transfers, its always clear than when discussing fees, many do forget the price of the actual contract. You could sign a player for 8 mill cos his deal was running down and itd be hailed the biggest bargain, but be paying them a shit ton more in wages per week, than for a player who is likely on the lower earning scale of first team players.
