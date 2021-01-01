Yeah I can see your points too. I think he had a decent game. Like a 7/10 performance. Doing everything alright and not commiting anything silly. But excellent of superb is overstretching.



Most people only focus on the have been but never the could have been. An error that leads to goal will be crucified to death but the same error not leading to goal, people will forget. Endo did his job today but have to say his job is easier than those of the other midfielders and attackers. Trent did all the distribution from deep while Konate and VVD cleaned up everything that got through, which made his job simpler. The vibe around Endo is very good at the moment after the screamer at the weekend, so everyone is a little biased towards him. I myself desperately want him to turn out good too (got a knack for bargain basement player) but always keep my head calm.



The funny thing is, after checking sofascore, Endo got exactly 7 out of 10 while VVD Trent Konate and Dom all got 8+. Exactly as you suggested.

thanks for this post mate, much more measured and it's expressed a lot of the way I had been interpreting the performance too (in ways I didn't manage to get across).someone said above that my interpretation of his performance was a bit more focused on the what didn't go to plan negative side of things, which I'd say was fair and I recognise. i also made the mistake of clouding my point by bringing up a bit of a bugbear of how trent gets appraised.i think you're spot on about the roles of others around Endo today. early doors when we were still level Mac and Szobo were rotating in with Trent more than Endo was to receive the ball facing their own goal, a small tweak from how we'd usually play with Mac in the position. Likewise, VVD and Konate and sometimes the fullbacks had to do a fair share of one on one defending today (which fortunately they did exceptionally, but against better opposition you wouldn't want them tested that much). In an ideal world he'd have been able to interrupt more earlier on or at source and also be able to have a potential tactical foul in his backpocket ready to use, but I am fairly sure he didn't win a tackle after his yellow on the sideline.i feel the same as you in terms of bargain players, and ones with a great trajectory story like Endo, only I'm a little worried at this early stage (and i know it's early, and I want to be wrong and would delight in having to apologise) that he might be a transfer that's a bit analogous to when we signed Morientes. Technically sound player who can express that when given the chance, but in a faster league that they've joined at the tail end of their career, it's harder to compete physically and when games are extra demanding physically you don't get to see the best of their capabilities.Interesting what you say about sofascore, and a bit reassuring to be honest. was wondering if it's just because of my own biases that I didn't think he performed as well as those others