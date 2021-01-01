« previous next »
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1640 on: Yesterday at 10:18:08 pm »
Really good tonight
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1641 on: Yesterday at 10:40:50 pm »
Good game for him
« Reply #1642 on: Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 09:32:23 pm
superb tonight...incredible jouster

wins all the motherfucking duels... ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

« Reply #1643 on: Yesterday at 10:46:35 pm »
You can see him growing in confidence as he understands exactly what Jurgen wants from him. He will only get better, which isn't bad for a 30 year old!
« Reply #1644 on: Yesterday at 10:46:53 pm »
He's really underrated. Genuinely very, very good footballer. Always offers an option, good at finding space, exceptional at turning quickly and playing a sharp pass into feet.

You can see the squad trust him too; not afraid to give him the ball, even in when being pressed or in a tight position.
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 09:46:51 pm
The boss loved his performance tonight

Yep, you can tell Klopp loves him. Best overall performance from tonight, would keep him in for Palace.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Thought him and Virgil were outstanding. Should play Saturday.
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Yesterday at 10:50:24 pm
Yep, you can tell Klopp loves him. Best overall performance from tonight, would keep him in for Palace.

He's earnt it, it's just whether he's got enough in the tank given he hasn't been playing super regular minutes so far this season. Great tonight.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:56:31 pm
He's earnt it, it's just whether he's got enough in the tank given he hasn't been playing super regular minutes so far this season. Great tonight.

Hope so, he's not playing game in game out and he doesn't need to play next Thursday.

Thought he was our best player along with the two centrebacks.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Really starting to settle isn't he. Excellent. Love how he's not afraid to clatter someone too when the chance is there.
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 09:36:11 pm
:tosser

Absolutely class from Endo tonight, was everywhere
our MOTM as far as I'm concerned.
People suggesting him for man of the match? Really? Ahead of VVD Trent Konate and Dom?

Glad we got the win, but can't help but feel it's clouded some judgment - this wasn't close to his best game (probably Toulouse at home). His yellow for a slow and late lunge in a silly area had him on eggshells for the rest of the match (since Mac had to go off injured so couldn't play the deepest role), and it showed because he was unable to interrupt counters for the rest of the game.

Can't believe someone's suggested he's better than Mac at the 6 too! Can't help but feel if it was someone else pulling out of tackles (as he did in the box late on, almost causing a foul while trying to avoid it) and avoiding getting tight to people so he didn't have to make a challenge and risk another card after his silly yellow (as he did on the right side of our box turning a 2 on 1 we had easily covered into a one on one where he stood off and watched the guy deliver a free cross), that people would question their desire to defend or their motivation (i'm thinking of bizarre accusations some people make of Trent at any opportunity)
Another excellent performance from the Japan captain. A real midfield boss
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:14:10 pm
People suggesting him for man of the match? Really? Ahead of VVD Trent Konate and Dom?

Glad we got the win, but can't help but feel it's clouded some judgment - this wasn't close to his best game (probably Toulouse at home). His yellow for a slow and late lunge in a silly area had him on eggshells for the rest of the match (since Mac had to go off injured so couldn't play the deepest role), and it showed because he was unable to interrupt counters for the rest of the game.

Can't believe someone's suggested he's better than Mac at the 6 too! Can't help but feel if it was someone else pulling out of tackles (as he did in the box late on, almost causing a foul while trying to avoid it) and avoiding getting tight to people so he didn't have to make a challenge and risk another card after his silly yellow (as he did on the right side of our box turning a 2 on 1 we had easily covered into a one on one where he stood off and watched the guy deliver a free cross), that people would question their desire to defend or their motivation (i'm thinking of bizarre accusations some people make of Trent at any opportunity)
go through the whole damn team, mate, and you can list mistakes they made.  he played a super game.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:24:37 pm
go through the whole damn team, mate, and you can list mistakes they made.  he played a super game.

Yeah that's analysis through a very critical lens. Had an excellent impact on this game, both defensively and progressively.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Dont understand the media negativity towards him  seems to be based on him not instantly being an automatic start when we signed him but then neither was Fabinho when we signed him
"There are two great teams in Liverpool.... Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves"

Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:14:10 pm
People suggesting him for man of the match? Really? Ahead of VVD Trent Konate and Dom?

Glad we got the win, but can't help but feel it's clouded some judgment - this wasn't close to his best game (probably Toulouse at home). His yellow for a slow and late lunge in a silly area had him on eggshells for the rest of the match (since Mac had to go off injured so couldn't play the deepest role), and it showed because he was unable to interrupt counters for the rest of the game.

Can't believe someone's suggested he's better than Mac at the 6 too! Can't help but feel if it was someone else pulling out of tackles (as he did in the box late on, almost causing a foul while trying to avoid it) and avoiding getting tight to people so he didn't have to make a challenge and risk another card after his silly yellow (as he did on the right side of our box turning a 2 on 1 we had easily covered into a one on one where he stood off and watched the guy deliver a free cross), that people would question their desire to defend or their motivation (i'm thinking of bizarre accusations some people make of Trent at any opportunity)

This is nuts.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Quote from: Victor on Yesterday at 11:26:53 pm
Dont understand the supporter media negativity towards him  seems to be based on him not instantly being an automatic start when we signed him but then neither was Fabinho when we signed him
fixed
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:24:37 pm
go through the whole damn team, mate, and you can list mistakes they made.  he played a super game.
of course. was only bringing those examples up on a separate point - about how he potentially benefits where others dont (eg Trent) from diminished expectations. seeing som eof the most effusive praise for Endo's 6.5-7 out of 10 performance coming from posters who constantly question whether Trent cares or can be arsed defending etc just had me thinking that.

He didn't defend either of those moments well, but it didn't matter because we were up against a very poor side who barely laid a glove on us. don't think that's a big issue though. The mistake that I think Endo needs to work on is stop selling himself so cheaply when diving in for a sliding tackle (sometimes in slowmotion, given the speed) because he keeps picking up cheap yellow that negatively impact his ability to play his role well.

it's happened a couple of times recently (and it contributed to Toulouse loss away), and he's been lucky to avoid a couple other yellows too. need him to be able to be confident trying to go into a challenge if he's playing extended minutes
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:14:10 pm
People suggesting him for man of the match? Really? Ahead of VVD Trent Konate and Dom?

Glad we got the win, but can't help but feel it's clouded some judgment - this wasn't close to his best game (probably Toulouse at home). His yellow for a slow and late lunge in a silly area had him on eggshells for the rest of the match (since Mac had to go off injured so couldn't play the deepest role), and it showed because he was unable to interrupt counters for the rest of the game.

Can't believe someone's suggested he's better than Mac at the 6 too! Can't help but feel if it was someone else pulling out of tackles (as he did in the box late on, almost causing a foul while trying to avoid it) and avoiding getting tight to people so he didn't have to make a challenge and risk another card after his silly yellow (as he did on the right side of our box turning a 2 on 1 we had easily covered into a one on one where he stood off and watched the guy deliver a free cross), that people would question their desire to defend or their motivation (i'm thinking of bizarre accusations some people make of Trent at any opportunity)

You are quite something! Would you please list out all the mistakes by other players too. Jokes aside, Endo played a great game, kept fighting until the end.
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:32:29 pm
of course. was only bringing those examples up on a separate point - about how he potentially benefits where others dont (eg Trent) from diminished expectations. seeing som eof the most effusive praise for Endo's 6.5-7 out of 10 performance coming from posters who constantly question whether Trent cares or can be arsed defending etc just had me thinking that.

He didn't defend either of those moments well, but it didn't matter because we were up against a very poor side who barely laid a glove on us. The mistake that I think Endo needs to work on is stop selling himself so cheaply when diving in for a sliding tackle (sometimes in slowmotion, given the speed) because he keeps picking up cheap yellow that negatively impact his ability to play his role well.

it's happened a couple of times recently (and it contributed to Toulouse loss away), and he's been lucky to avoid a couple other yellows too. need him to be able to be confident trying to go into a challenge if he's playing extended minutes
so you're pointing out his weaknesses in order to balance things because  other people point out Trent's too often? 

what kind of logic is that?

until we sign a player with no weaknesses ..... ah I give up.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:37:15 pm
so you're pointing out his weaknesses in order to balance things because  other people point out Trent's too often? 

what kind of logic is that?

until we sign a player with no weaknesses ..... ah I give up.
nope. just making a brief observation that I didn't believe his performance was man of the match worthy, and then hazarding a guess at why people might be saying it - (for wholly positive supportive reasons) because it isn't as taken for granted as eg Trent is that he would perform well.

players with no weaknesses don't exist, and in my own purely selfish point of view i'd hate to have a team of inexpressive robots. in my experience as a supporter, mentioning things that haven't gone perfectly for one of our players hasn't been grounds for excommunication. might be for the best if we call it quits like you suggest, I don't think it's healthy to get so worked up with a players performance being discussed in a players thread after a player's performed on a football discussion forum ;D
Am defintely in the camp of him being MoTM. Superb tonight in a game that what was an utter dogfight.
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:14:10 pm
People suggesting him for man of the match? Really? Ahead of VVD Trent Konate and Dom?

Glad we got the win, but can't help but feel it's clouded some judgment - this wasn't close to his best game (probably Toulouse at home). His yellow for a slow and late lunge in a silly area had him on eggshells for the rest of the match (since Mac had to go off injured so couldn't play the deepest role), and it showed because he was unable to interrupt counters for the rest of the game.

Can't believe someone's suggested he's better than Mac at the 6 too! Can't help but feel if it was someone else pulling out of tackles (as he did in the box late on, almost causing a foul while trying to avoid it) and avoiding getting tight to people so he didn't have to make a challenge and risk another card after his silly yellow (as he did on the right side of our box turning a 2 on 1 we had easily covered into a one on one where he stood off and watched the guy deliver a free cross), that people would question their desire to defend or their motivation (i'm thinking of bizarre accusations some people make of Trent at any opportunity)
Yeah I can see your points too. I think he had a decent game. Like a 7/10 performance. Doing everything alright and not commiting anything silly. But excellent of superb is overstretching.

Most people only focus on the have been but never the could have been. An error that leads to goal will be crucified to death but the same error not leading to goal, people will forget. Endo did his job today but have to say his job is easier than those of the other midfielders and attackers. Trent did all the distribution from deep while Konate and VVD cleaned up everything that got through, which made his job simpler. The vibe around Endo is very good at the moment after the screamer at the weekend, so everyone is a little biased towards him. I myself desperately want him to turn out good too (got a knack for bargain basement player) but always keep my head calm.

The funny thing is, after checking sofascore, Endo got exactly 7 out of 10 while VVD Trent Konate and Dom all got 8+. Exactly as you suggested.

Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 12:12:35 am
Yeah I can see your points too. I think he had a decent game. Like a 7/10 performance. Doing everything alright and not commiting anything silly. But excellent of superb is overstretching.

Most people only focus on the have been but never the could have been. An error that leads to goal will be crucified to death but the same error not leading to goal, people will forget. Endo did his job today but have to say his job is easier than those of the other midfielders and attackers. Trent did all the distribution from deep while Konate and VVD cleaned up everything that got through, which made his job simpler. The vibe around Endo is very good at the moment after the screamer at the weekend, so everyone is a little biased towards him. I myself desperately want him to turn out good too (got a knack for bargain basement player) but always keep my head calm.

The funny thing is, after checking sofascore, Endo got exactly 7 out of 10 while VVD Trent Konate and Dom all got 8+. Exactly as you suggested.
thanks for this post mate, much more measured and it's expressed a lot of the way I had been interpreting the performance too (in ways I didn't manage to get across).

someone said above that my interpretation of his performance was a bit more focused on the what didn't go to plan negative side of things, which I'd say was fair and I recognise. i also made the mistake of clouding my point by bringing up a bit of a bugbear of how trent gets appraised.

i think you're spot on about the roles of others around Endo today. early doors when we were still level Mac and Szobo were rotating in with Trent more than Endo was to receive the ball facing their own goal, a small tweak from how we'd usually play with Mac in the position. Likewise, VVD and Konate and sometimes the fullbacks had to do a fair share of one on one defending today (which fortunately they did exceptionally, but against better opposition you wouldn't want them tested that much). In an ideal world he'd have been able to interrupt more earlier on or at source and also be able to have a potential tactical foul in his backpocket ready to use, but I am fairly sure he didn't win a tackle after his yellow on the sideline.

i feel the same as you in terms of bargain players, and ones with a great trajectory story like Endo, only I'm a little worried at this early stage (and i know it's early, and I want to be wrong and would delight in having to apologise) that he might be a transfer that's a bit analogous to when we signed Morientes. Technically sound player who can express that when given the chance, but in a faster league that they've joined at the tail end of their career, it's harder to compete physically and when games are extra demanding physically you don't get to see the best of their capabilities.

Interesting what you say about sofascore, and a bit reassuring to be honest. was wondering if it's just because of my own biases that I didn't think he performed as well as those others
Just a FYI but I'm pretty sure Sofascore downgrades a player's rating if they have been cautioned.

In saying that Endo was pretty assured for the most part and deserves the plaudits.
He's a cheap signing with close to zero expectations which he's surpassing. It's not that deep.
Imperious.

Keep it up Wataru. We believe in you.
I like the way he generally keeps it ticking over nicely, his passing between the lines is surprisingly good as is his ball retention, calmness and vision,. i like the way he constantly offers himself as an option , his quality hard tackling and the fact he wears a mouth guard which immediately puts him in the gattuso class of effectively scarily psychotic defender imo. and his finish the other day was pretty nice. Hes also getting better at the counter press klopp style so is seen in the final 3rd more often and to good effect mostly.

He does pick up cheap yellows with late lunges a bit too much for my liking also but that may be the speed of the prem and could work itself out over time. and hes not Lightning McQueen if he needs to chases back, and sometimes the giants can just knock him down in a 50-50.

All in all though i like him and he gives us something we really need, a late closer utility man and hard tackler. Well satisfied with his contribution, he's entertaining to watch as well.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

MotM for me.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 09:56:28 pm
Oh I got it, it's just incredibly boring at this point
Recognise yourself, did you? ;)
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Definitely Man of the Match. No question about it, whatsoever.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
