Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 92285 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1560 on: Yesterday at 05:42:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:29:55 pm
he's Japanese.
Are they still part of Jamaica?
Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1561 on: Yesterday at 05:49:43 pm »
Get the fuck in...

Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1562 on: Yesterday at 05:50:44 pm »
Thank you very much, Mr. Endo
For doing the jobs that nobody wants to
And thank you very much, Mr. Endo
For helping us escape, when we needed to
Thank you, thank you, thank you
Offline swish

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1563 on: Yesterday at 05:51:09 pm »
anyone got any footage of his tackle? remember it being a proper cruncher
Offline Draex Navidad

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1564 on: Yesterday at 06:48:00 pm »
Quote from: swish on Yesterday at 05:51:09 pm
anyone got any footage of his tackle? remember it being a proper cruncher

On Paulinha as well whose a brick wall.
Offline Bread

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1565 on: Yesterday at 07:30:53 pm »
Really underrated player to be honest. The technique on the shot was beautiful, and he had another one just before that deflected behind for a corner that looked promising.

Really smart bit of business for £16 mil.
Offline Magz50

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1566 on: Yesterday at 07:35:57 pm »
He's really coming into form now, think he's settling in excellently.
Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1567 on: Yesterday at 07:38:01 pm »
Quote from: mercurial on Yesterday at 05:34:27 pm
If he can have the impact of an Origi, we would all be happy.He looks like he can contribute to this team quite well. People just underestimate these players, they are vital to the squad and the overall season.

He is Milner's replacement. One to finish games off and he is growing in that role. What he did today, he's done quite a few times for Stuttgart where he can come up with the clutch goal in times of desperation. He is a very good player who is still getting used to the tempo and pace of the league. He's always forward thinking but he knows defending is his primary job. Was fanstastic today even when he was the only midfielder on the pitch for us because he positions himself so well. Excellent signs an dhopefully lot more to come.
Offline PEG2K

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1568 on: Yesterday at 09:10:58 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:18:47 pm
;D ;D ;D

Let's be honest, that was a Henderson goal all day long.

You fucking beauty.
Henderson would most likely do a first time cross to the far post.

But Endo continues to impress with his on the ball involvements rather being the one man destroyer number 6 we all hoped for had we got Caicedo. Weird but I like it.
Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1569 on: Yesterday at 09:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 07:30:53 pm
Really underrated player to be honest. The technique on the shot was beautiful, and he had another one just before that deflected behind for a corner that looked promising.

Really smart bit of business for £16 mil.

Yes his technique for the goal was excellent.......it would have been easy to sky it. He had an excellent cameo today and I thought his goal turned the match for us. We suddenly had urgency and belief.
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1570 on: Yesterday at 09:31:50 pm »
Great goal. So happy with that.
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1571 on: Yesterday at 09:56:03 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 05:15:09 pm
You can see why he was a hero at Stuttgart, can't you? Excellent footballer, heart of a lion.

I believe he had a habit of popping up with some vital goals for Stuttgart. This was no fluke. Get in lad.

One goal every 9 games for Stuttgart. Fabinho was one every 20 games for us.

(I'm not criticising Fab).
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1572 on: Yesterday at 10:03:22 pm »
ha ha ha ha ha

(I'm not laughing at Endo)
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1573 on: Yesterday at 10:14:50 pm »
Made up for Endo.  I'd like to thank him and Trent for getting Anfield rocking like that.  Don't think i've heard it like that in a long time. 
Offline Salty Dog

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1574 on: Yesterday at 10:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:19:30 pm
paid for his transfer today and hes known to score important goals thats why hes loved so much at stutgart

Let's hope it's his first of many more. He's at the right club to get opportunities to score some important goals.
Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 07:26:48 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:03:22 pm
ha ha ha ha ha
(I'm not laughing at Endo)
He did score a great goal. Superb!!!  ;D  ;D  Endo is boss.
 

 ..
 ..
 ..

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 08:16:26 am »
When I smack one like this in PES its getting screen recorded for posterity.
Online spider-neil

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 08:21:50 am »
To Frank Sinatra's I love you baby

Wat-ta-ru, Endo
We were so so right
He's heaven sent-o
When he comes on the pitch it spells the Endo of the opposition for sure
Online Knight

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 08:27:08 am »
Love the technique on that. Well in Endo.
Online Jwils21

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1579 on: Today at 08:48:09 am »
You say goodbye
But I say Endo
Endo Endo
I dont know why you say goodbye
I say Endo
