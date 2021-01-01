he's Japanese.
anyone got any footage of his tackle? remember it being a proper cruncher
If he can have the impact of an Origi, we would all be happy.He looks like he can contribute to this team quite well. People just underestimate these players, they are vital to the squad and the overall season.
Let's be honest, that was a Henderson goal all day long. You fucking beauty.
Really underrated player to be honest. The technique on the shot was beautiful, and he had another one just before that deflected behind for a corner that looked promising.Really smart bit of business for £16 mil.
You can see why he was a hero at Stuttgart, can't you? Excellent footballer, heart of a lion.I believe he had a habit of popping up with some vital goals for Stuttgart. This was no fluke. Get in lad.
paid for his transfer today and hes known to score important goals thats why hes loved so much at stutgart
ha ha ha ha ha(I'm not laughing at Endo)
