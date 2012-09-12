« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 90323 times)

Online Cesar

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 04:08:13 pm »
Fuck it, MOTM.
Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 04:08:34 pm »
Would love to see him with Mac and Slobbo.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online StevoHimself

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 04:08:34 pm »
Raised an eyebrow as he was coming on (think his sub may have been planned before their third goal) , but fair play to the lad because him sticking it in the top corner makes that win possible at a point in the game when others looked like they didn't really fancy it.
Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 04:08:37 pm »
Thank you Endo!! Great goal.
Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 04:08:51 pm »
That was an inspired sub. Great showing from Endo today and what a goal.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 04:10:11 pm »
Delighted for him hopefully he can kick on from here.
Offline 12Kings

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 04:10:59 pm »
He did more in 5 mins than most our team today
Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 04:11:58 pm »
Japanese Gary McAllister.
Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 04:12:20 pm »
Loved him for the tackle nearly more than the goal. Amazing
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 04:13:12 pm »
Brillant goal and THAT tackle
Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 04:13:42 pm »
So happy for the lad.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 04:14:28 pm »
He's no Pele tho... ;)
Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 04:16:30 pm »
So happy for him! A goal that could be absolutely vital for our season.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 04:17:49 pm »
Lovely finish
Made up for him
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 04:17:57 pm »
Wins the ball and can stick it in the net

Supersub today
Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 04:19:30 pm »
paid for his transfer today and hes known to score important goals thats why hes loved so much at stutgart
Online Cormack Snr

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 04:19:57 pm »
Lovely goal.. Henderson would of put it over the bar..
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 04:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 04:12:20 pm
Loved him for the tackle nearly more than the goal. Amazing
That was great wasn't it! Was also around, maybe making a tackle, to get the ball on the right flank then leaving it to Gakpo - which ultimately led to Trent's winner.

Like Stevo said, it might have been a sub planned at 2-2, so when he came on and had to play higher up it took some adaptation. And he couldnt have managed it better - almost being a spare man to aggressively go chasing tackles, but even more incredibly finishing it so perfectly it's surely better than any of the lads will have managed in the pre-kick off shooting drills
Online Studgotelli

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 04:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 04:19:57 pm
Lovely goal.. Henderson would of put it over the bar..

:lmao
Offline fancy lad

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1539 on: Today at 04:27:46 pm »
Hes too slow. Not a Liverpool player

 ;D
Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1540 on: Today at 04:29:29 pm »
That tackle was incredible, you just knew we'd won it after that.
Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1541 on: Today at 04:29:29 pm »
Great goal from the lad, get in Endo.  ;D
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1542 on: Today at 04:34:07 pm »
Was this his first? What a strike, take a bow, son!
Offline PIPA23

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1543 on: Today at 04:37:16 pm »
made up for him, fantastic goal!
Offline SinceSixtyFive

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 04:38:04 pm »
Lad needs a song.

Bear with me here 'cos this might be a long read.

How about we adapt Darwin's "NUUUUNEEEEZZZ" to "EEEENNNNNDO"?

Yeh, yer right... too complicated. It'll never catch on.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1545 on: Today at 04:42:49 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:34:07 pm
Was this his first? What a strike, take a bow, son!

scored with a cracking header in the Europa league this season too.
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1546 on: Today at 04:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:42:49 pm
scored with a cracking header in the Europa league this season too.
That's right. meant in the league, because he hasn't had many minutes.
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1547 on: Today at 04:49:17 pm »
that goal - perfect control, perfect placement, side foot but tons of power. knew EXACTLY what he was doing and executed it perfectly.

wow.

and that tackle?  wow again.  well done Endo!!
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1548 on: Today at 04:50:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:49:17 pm
that goal - perfect control, perfect placement, side foot but tons of power. knew EXACTLY what he was doing and executed it perfectly.

wow.

and that tackle?  wow again.  well done Endo!!
He's very good technically.
Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1549 on: Today at 04:51:52 pm »
BANZAI!!!!!

Quote from: Cesar on Today at 04:08:13 pm
Fuck it, MOTM.
Fair enough. Turned the game
Online B0151?

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1550 on: Today at 05:15:09 pm »
You can see why he was a hero at Stuttgart, can't you? Excellent footballer, heart of a lion.

I believe he had a habit of popping up with some vital goals for Stuttgart. This was no fluke. Get in lad.
Online disgraced cake

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1551 on: Today at 05:18:47 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 04:19:57 pm
Lovely goal.. Henderson would of put it over the bar..

 ;D ;D ;D

Let's be honest, that was a Henderson goal all day long.

You fucking beauty.
Online Keith Lard

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1552 on: Today at 05:18:57 pm »
I love Endo. Its as simple as that. Loved this signing from day one.

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1553 on: Today at 05:26:09 pm »
Endo is sex!!
Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1554 on: Today at 05:27:19 pm »
My Taiwanese is not good, is this the Endo thread?
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1555 on: Today at 05:29:55 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:27:19 pm
My Taiwanese is not good, is this the Endo thread?
he's Japanese.
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1556 on: Today at 05:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 04:08:13 pm
Fuck it, MOTM.
he got MOTM on the bbc site  :)
Online RedG13

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1557 on: Today at 05:34:00 pm »
What a goal. Great Cameo
Online mercurial

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1558 on: Today at 05:34:27 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:19:30 pm
paid for his transfer today and hes known to score important goals thats why hes loved so much at stutgart

If he can have the impact of an Origi, we would all be happy.He looks like he can contribute to this team quite well. People just underestimate these players, they are vital to the squad and the overall season.
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1559 on: Today at 05:34:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:29:55 pm
he's Japanese.
Does he speak Urdu?
