I also think he has some way to go before he can compete for starting in the bigger games.



But I also think he's suffering from not starting regularly, and always playing in new constellations. He's been playing with men down or new midfield buddies, with and without Trent inverting. This is a problem for all squad players of course.



If we would need him to start a run of games, he would get better too. Just look at Tsimikas.



I agree with you entirely on those first two paragraphs.And logically, your last point makes perfect sense too. I'm sure it would bring about some marginal individual gains to his performances, but counterintuitively I'm not certain it's actually the case that it would raise his level that much. Was having a conversation with someone in this thread after Endo's performance against Brentford - in the context of now winning his many attempted tackles (or duels either) that day. They said the same, that he'd benefit from starting regularly.But when we looked into it, he was playing his third start in eleven days (3 of last 4 games), or his fourth in 18 days (4 starts of last 6 games). Can add 1 start in last 2 to those stats. Plus he started one of Japan's games. So he's definitely not one of those players who never fully gets up to the level physically, because they're only playing short bursts of high intensity games.So I'd agree he'd improve a bit with greater familiarity with teammates and system, but I don't think we'd see dramatic changes to his contributions off the ball (for example, successes winning it back). Though he didn't do the most in terms of tackling again last night, he did read it well and as I mentioned before it was his cut out (one of four interception) that kicked off the lovely move for the second goal. More performances games like last night, including when he comes off the bench against better sides in shorter spells, would be a brilliant contribution.