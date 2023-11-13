« previous next »
Offline jepovic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1480 on: November 13, 2023, 05:47:30 pm »
His tactical fouls were excellent. Of course its preferable to win the ball, but in his role a foul is better than getting beat or getting passed by. Fouling without getting carded is a skill, and hes good at it. MacAllister could learn a few tricks there.

Of course he would look better in a double pivot, like any DM would since its half the space to cover, but that would give us other problems.

And yeah, Caicedo looks like a 110M dodged bullet
Offline the_red_pill

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1481 on: November 13, 2023, 07:32:59 pm »
When Virgil and the defense have a decent DM in front of them, they shine and everyone start "noticing" they're "back to their best"- as is starting to happen.
But the real hero is the midfield. Its a team game after all.

When they don't, they get all the pressure and the more pressure you get, the more mistakes you make. The more "friends" you have, the more problems you have to deal with. The more time you spend on the road, the higher your risk of an accident. The more risks you take on, the more failures you will have. Simple maths/statistics.
Mo money, mo problems as some guy once said.
Only problem is that people start writing off the defense, instead of realizing they don't have an extra layer of protection ahead of them.

We've done well so far with our new-look midfield AND with Endo on most occasions.
Our real test will be against City, United, Arsenal and again when Chelsea comes around. In those games, we need to rule the midfield.
Offline Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1482 on: November 13, 2023, 07:59:02 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on November 13, 2023, 05:47:30 pm
His tactical fouls were excellent. Of course its preferable to win the ball, but in his role a foul is better than getting beat or getting passed by. Fouling without getting carded is a skill, and hes good at it. MacAllister could learn a few tricks there.

Of course he would look better in a double pivot, like any DM would since its half the space to cover, but that would give us other problems.

And yeah, Caicedo looks like a 110M dodged bullet

He got booked against Toulouse and was hooked at half time though. The issue with being forced into too many tactical fouls is that as soon as the player gets booked he is then walking a tightrope.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1483 on: November 13, 2023, 08:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 13, 2023, 07:59:02 pm
He got booked against Toulouse and was hooked at half time though. The issue with being forced into too many tactical fouls is that as soon as the player gets booked he is then walking a tightrope.

Unless, of course, his name is Fernandinho.
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1484 on: November 14, 2023, 12:14:34 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 13, 2023, 08:01:37 pm
Unless, of course, his name is Fernandinho.

Whos this ?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1485 on: November 14, 2023, 12:39:20 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on November 14, 2023, 12:14:34 am
Whos this ?
Used to play for Abu Dhabi and committed endless amounts of tactical fouls without picking up bookings or sending offs.
Offline nellyp

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1486 on: November 15, 2023, 10:21:50 pm »
Personally, I think Endo is pretty much doing OK. I am not sure he is fully up to speed (not as in fast), and that affects his game. I like his tenacity (which I feel has grown with his confidence) and the way he takes the ball and progresses it. I am no tactician, but on Sunday I found myself moaning at the TV that as a DM he was too far up the pitch. I like him and think he will get better, I also like having some bite in midfield. He is missing some tackles, but who isn't apart from born again VVD, so that can improve. It is true that he is a squad player, but apart from 5 or 6 players, aren't they all?
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1487 on: November 30, 2023, 10:22:16 pm »
He's very secure on the ball. Quietly putting in good performances.
Offline SamLad

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1488 on: November 30, 2023, 10:23:54 pm »
excellent tonight, doing his job to the letter.  exactly what we bought him for.

well done Endo.
Offline kavah

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1489 on: November 30, 2023, 10:25:49 pm »
And they stay hit when he hits
I expect we'll see him plenty in December (with the Asian cup in Qatar; 12 January  10 February 2024)
Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1490 on: November 30, 2023, 10:45:07 pm »
As Mons says above, he did his best work in possession - released the ball nice and quickly.

Put in a couple of fouls in decent places (even better, got away with one or two, including when he had to try to bail out Elliot's poor pass by our box at the end). Not sure he managed to make many or any tackles, but positioned himself really well to pick up the ball and get things going to build for the second goal. Good 7/10 performance today.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 30, 2023, 10:22:16 pm
Quietly putting in good performances.
Not wanting to focus on it too much, since he's just played well, but wouldn't agree he's been putting in good performances. That implies to me that he's putting in a run of good games/sub appearances back to back. It's been inconsistent (plus many have been subs). I'd say the last time he played to this standard was just over a month ago against Toulouse at home. With one other pretty decent performance in the games since (against Brentford)
Quote from: kavah on November 30, 2023, 10:25:49 pm
I expect we'll see him plenty in December (with the Asian cup in Qatar; 12 January – 10 February 2024)
would make sense, but my guess is he only starts once - the last Europa game - or potentially twice - the West Ham League cup game -  in December
Offline stockdam

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1491 on: November 30, 2023, 11:13:47 pm »
A very solid performance tonight. He looked very composed on the ball.
Offline Angelius

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1492 on: Yesterday at 12:25:04 am »
Thought he started off a little slow and was a bit hesitant in defensive transitions, not plugging passing lanes.

But definitely grew into the game and was one of the reasons we solidified a bit more through the first half and early part of the second half. And then when everything again went end to end after the subs came on, I thought he was one of the bright spots defensively.
Offline Zlen

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1493 on: Yesterday at 07:00:51 am »
Low key amazing last night. A bit timid before we scored but ended the game covering defensively all around the pitch and showing up for infinite passes to get us out of a pinch. Very, very good at calmly opening up the attack with a good move and pass. Really happy we have him around.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1494 on: Yesterday at 10:21:58 am »
It's a shame he's already been proven to not be good enough for us, because watching last night you'd maybe think otherwise.
Offline MD1990

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1495 on: Yesterday at 10:23:12 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:21:58 am
It's a shame he's already been proven to not be good enough for us, because watching last night you'd maybe think otherwise.
In fairness Lask are a poor side.
But he was excellent. He puts in those performances more regularly & he will be a super signing for us
Offline Bread

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1496 on: Yesterday at 10:25:02 am »
He'll never be a nailed-on first name on the team sheet for us, but if he was to ever start between 5-15 Premier League games for us, I'd be totally at ease. Think he's really underrated.
Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1497 on: Yesterday at 11:01:43 am »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:25:02 am
He'll never be a nailed-on first name on the team sheet for us, but if he was to ever start between 5-15 Premier League games for us, I'd be totally at ease. Think he's really underrated.
I wouldn't be. He's a big step down from his competition. Endo only has two starts for us in the league.

One was as an emergency in his first ten days - Newcastle away - an unfit Bajcetic and Elliot being the only other options. Elliot came on for him about an hour in, when we needed to try and take the game to them to chase an equaliser (and obviously managed even better!).

The second start was Brentford home, another emergency start (Endo was just taken off for performance reasons on 45 minutes the game before at Toulouse) in a makeshift midfield including Gakpo, when Macallister and Jones were suspended and others injured. Our only midfield alternatives on the bench were Elliot and McConnell.

Given the opportunities for rotation with the many fixtures (plus international fixtures adding to fatigue) plus a slew of injuries and suspensions in CM spots, I think the fact Klopp's only started him twice - when in a real pinch - demonstrates that he wouldn't be at ease with him starting a lot of our league matches.
Offline ScottScott

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1498 on: Yesterday at 11:04:31 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:01:43 am
I wouldn't be. He's a big step down from his competition. Endo only has two starts for us in the league.

One was as an emergency in his first ten days - Newcastle away - an unfit Bajcetic and Elliot being the only other options. Elliot came on for him about an hour in, when we needed to try and take the game to them to chase an equaliser (and obviously managed even better!).

The second start was Brentford home, another emergency start (Endo was just taken off for performance reasons on 45 minutes the game before at Toulouse) in a makeshift midfield including Gakpo, when Macallister and Jones were suspended and others injured. Our only midfield alternatives on the bench were Elliot and McConnell.

Given the opportunities for rotation with the many fixtures (plus international fixtures adding to fatigue) plus a slew of injuries and suspensions in CM spots, I think the fact Klopp's only started him twice - when in a real pinch - demonstrates that he wouldn't be at ease with him starting a lot of our league matches.

So your worried about him because he started away at Newcastle and home against Brentford and we won both of those games?
Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1499 on: Yesterday at 11:09:22 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 11:04:31 am
So your worried about him because he started away at Newcastle and home against Brentford and we won both of those games?
Nope. Any further questions your honour?

Do you think he played a big role in the win at Newcastle? Diaz and Van Dijk aside, cos of the red card, he was definitely our least effective performer and was off when we started to play well and turned the game around
Offline Knight

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1500 on: Yesterday at 11:13:41 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 11:04:31 am
So your worried about him because he started away at Newcastle and home against Brentford and we won both of those games?

Huh? That clearly wasn't what he was saying. I wonder if we might pay people the respect of properly reading and understanding their point before writing gotcha 'questions' in response.
Offline jepovic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1501 on: Yesterday at 11:16:37 am »
I also think he has some way to go before he can compete for starting in the bigger games.

But I also think he's suffering from not starting regularily, and always playing in new constellations. He's been playing with men down or new midfield buddies, with and without Trent inverting. This is a problem for all squad players of course.

If we would need him to start a run of games, he would get better too. Just look at Tsimikas.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1502 on: Yesterday at 11:18:25 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 11:16:37 am


But I also think he's suffering from not starting regularily, and always playing in new constellations.

Think Endo will be a star...
Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1503 on: Yesterday at 11:36:56 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 11:16:37 am
I also think he has some way to go before he can compete for starting in the bigger games.

But I also think he's suffering from not starting regularly, and always playing in new constellations. He's been playing with men down or new midfield buddies, with and without Trent inverting. This is a problem for all squad players of course.

If we would need him to start a run of games, he would get better too. Just look at Tsimikas.
I agree with you entirely on those first two paragraphs.

And logically, your last point makes perfect sense too. I'm sure it would bring about some marginal individual gains to his performances, but counterintuitively I'm not certain it's actually the case that it would raise his level that much. Was having a conversation with someone in this thread after Endo's performance against Brentford - in the context of now winning his many attempted tackles (or duels either) that day. They said the same, that he'd benefit from starting regularly.

But when we looked into it, he was playing his third start in eleven days (3 of last 4 games), or his fourth in 18 days (4 starts of last 6 games). Can add 1 start in last 2 to those stats. Plus he started one of Japan's games. So he's definitely not one of those players who never fully gets up to the level physically, because they're only playing short bursts of high intensity games.

So I'd agree he'd improve a bit with greater familiarity with teammates and system, but I don't think we'd see dramatic changes to his contributions off the ball (for example, successes winning it back). Though he didn't do the most in terms of tackling again last night, he did read it well and as I mentioned before it was his cut out (one of four interception) that kicked off the lovely move for the second goal. More performances games like last night, including when he comes off the bench against better sides in shorter spells, would be a brilliant contribution.
Offline Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1504 on: Yesterday at 11:51:45 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 11:04:31 am
So your worried about him because he started away at Newcastle and home against Brentford and we won both of those games?

When Endo went off against Newcastle we were getting beat 1-0. ;)
Offline SamLad

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1505 on: Yesterday at 01:42:27 pm »
I wish ppl would shake off this impression that we need every player in every position to be a top-class player.  it's nonsense, no club has that, and never has.

if you like that approach, how's PSG been working out for ya?

all clubs need players who can fill a role when needed and do well, especially these days with the load on top players being so out of control.

nobody on here is claiming he's top class, so ffs stop the nitpicking and realize it's quite OK for a game to go by without posting "Endo's not good enough and here's my reasons why" for the 20th time.

he plays in Red, plays his heart out, and does well.  just support him ffs.
Online RedG13

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1506 on: Yesterday at 10:55:50 pm »
Just FYI he lead the team last game in Passes into the final 1/3 and Progressive passes at 10(tied with Gakpo). He still getting up to speed but his ability to pass the ball from deeper to the attackers is super valuable to have in the squad.
Offline Jookie

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 12:31:28 am »
I do not think hes a DM in the traditional sense. Dont think we have a DM in the squad. Probably by design.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1508 on: Today at 12:49:08 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:42:27 pm
I wish ppl would shake off this impression that we need every player in every position to be a top-class player.  it's nonsense, no club has that, and never has.

if you like that approach, how's PSG been working out for ya?

all clubs need players who can fill a role when needed and do well, especially these days with the load on top players being so out of control.

nobody on here is claiming he's top class, so ffs stop the nitpicking and realize it's quite OK for a game to go by without posting "Endo's not good enough and here's my reasons why" for the 20th time.

he plays in Red, plays his heart out, and does well.  just support him ffs.
People want us to have Pele and Maradona as backup players. What they don't consider is how difficult it is to keep players happy when they are not playing. Players like Endo and Tsimikas are vital for the harmony of the squad because they are professional and they don't complain.
Offline Realgman

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1509 on: Today at 01:23:07 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:42:27 pm
I wish ppl would shake off this impression that we need every player in every position to be a top-class player.  it's nonsense, no club has that, and never has.

if you like that approach, how's PSG been working out for ya?

all clubs need players who can fill a role when needed and do well, especially these days with the load on top players being so out of control.

nobody on here is claiming he's top class, so ffs stop the nitpicking and realize it's quite OK for a game to go by without posting "Endo's not good enough and here's my reasons why" for the 20th time.

he plays in Red, plays his heart out, and does well.  just support him ffs.


Yeah, he fights hard, plain to see he gives all.. the captain of his country and he loves playing for Liverpool. Kuyt was similar, more important than a lot of people gave him credit for... Endo could be the same I reckon
