« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 83357 times)

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
  • Meh sd f
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1480 on: Yesterday at 05:47:30 pm »
His tactical fouls were excellent. Of course its preferable to win the ball, but in his role a foul is better than getting beat or getting passed by. Fouling without getting carded is a skill, and hes good at it. MacAllister could learn a few tricks there.

Of course he would look better in a double pivot, like any DM would since its half the space to cover, but that would give us other problems.

And yeah, Caicedo looks like a 110M dodged bullet
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,156
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1481 on: Yesterday at 07:32:59 pm »
When Virgil and the defense have a decent DM in front of them, they shine and everyone start "noticing" they're "back to their best"- as is starting to happen.
But the real hero is the midfield. Its a team game after all.

When they don't, they get all the pressure and the more pressure you get, the more mistakes you make. The more "friends" you have, the more problems you have to deal with. The more time you spend on the road, the higher your risk of an accident. The more risks you take on, the more failures you will have. Simple maths/statistics.
Mo money, mo problems as some guy once said.
Only problem is that people start writing off the defense, instead of realizing they don't have an extra layer of protection ahead of them.

We've done well so far with our new-look midfield AND with Endo on most occasions.
Our real test will be against City, United, Arsenal and again when Chelsea comes around. In those games, we need to rule the midfield.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:39:13 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,151
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1482 on: Yesterday at 07:59:02 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 05:47:30 pm
His tactical fouls were excellent. Of course its preferable to win the ball, but in his role a foul is better than getting beat or getting passed by. Fouling without getting carded is a skill, and hes good at it. MacAllister could learn a few tricks there.

Of course he would look better in a double pivot, like any DM would since its half the space to cover, but that would give us other problems.

And yeah, Caicedo looks like a 110M dodged bullet

He got booked against Toulouse and was hooked at half time though. The issue with being forced into too many tactical fouls is that as soon as the player gets booked he is then walking a tightrope.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,289
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1483 on: Yesterday at 08:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:59:02 pm
He got booked against Toulouse and was hooked at half time though. The issue with being forced into too many tactical fouls is that as soon as the player gets booked he is then walking a tightrope.

Unless, of course, his name is Fernandinho.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
  • Member of The Pack
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 12:14:34 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:01:37 pm
Unless, of course, his name is Fernandinho.

Whos this ?
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,384
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 12:39:20 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:14:34 am
Whos this ?
Used to play for Abu Dhabi and committed endless amounts of tactical fouls without picking up bookings or sending offs.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 