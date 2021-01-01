When Virgil and the defense have a decent DM in front of them, they shine and everyone start "noticing" they're "back to their best"- as is starting to happen.

But the real hero is the midfield. Its a team game after all.



When they don't, they get all the pressure and the more pressure you get, the more mistakes you make. The more "friends" you have, the more problems you have to deal with. The more time you spend on the road, the higher your risk of an accident. The more risks you take on, the more failures you will have. Simple maths/statistics.

Mo money, mo problems as some guy once said.

Only problem is that people start writing off the defense, instead of realizing they don't have an extra layer of protection ahead of them.



We've done well so far with our new-look midfield AND with Endo on most occasions.

Our real test will be against City, United, Arsenal and again when Chelsea comes around. In those games, we need to rule the midfield.