Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 82160 times)

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 08:05:15 am »
Sound yesterday, Endo.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 08:45:55 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:02:46 am
and then provided receipts in subsequent posts.

:banned
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 08:51:06 am »
Funny that hes the most discussed player after the game, when he IMO played a very non controversial game. He was ok, won some balls and stopped a few counters, without reaching prime Fabinho levels. This was exactly what I would expect from a player like him
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 08:52:05 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 03:47:59 am
Certain posters love defending the rights of people to express negative opinions without it receiving a response. JackWard describes someone saying Endo played well as a 'remarkable' take, you said Jack's criticism was a 'shocking' opinion - but only one of you gets the clinical dissection 🤷🏻‍♂️ I wonder why!
Since it apparently really matters to you, take a very quick look back at the two posters and consider 'are they being a hypocrite here, telling people off for things they do themselves?'

It really shouldn't be this tough for you to work out why only one gets push back mate!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 09:11:33 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:36:32 am
If you dont like someones post, stick them on ignore or report to mod.

This white knight syndrome of attempted policing the forum based on ones own view is nauseating.

Agreed.  I get why people do it, nothing wrong with supporting the players.  But there's been some very valid points made about Endo's performances in the last two matches, posters are well within their rights to discuss them.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 09:19:17 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:13:10 pm
The bemusement is mutual. I just can't really comprehend the hyper dramatic tone of your posts! Especially your last para - you don't have to feel so defensive, it's really no big deal and not that deep! you weren't being criticised

You'd think someone had committed a violent crime, the way you're describing some posts where people said Endo only had an ok game and snapping at the people making them. Like I said, when you describe your snappy responses you make it sound like you're engaged in some kind of battle between good and evil where the stakes have never been higher. Really though, it's just a discussion about our team's performance today. It's not that dramatic, and shouldn't really be leading to such heightened sensitivity and toxicity

Is this what youd call someone saying Endo only had an ok game:

Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:15:21 pm

Verdict is in on Endo now, sadly he isnt good enough to play in this league


Saying one of our players is, Not good enough to play in this league, in their first comment after a 3-0 home win seems worthy of critique wouldnt you say?

Youd think someone had committed a violent crime has quite the hyper dramatic tone, Id say. As does some kind of the battle between good and evil

I know what a negative mindset does to the crowd at Anfield, so dismissing or scapegoating players does have an impact on our performances. When a players every mistake is met with groans from sections of the crowd, it affects their performance and comments online that will undoubtedly be read by some of those groaners will help them justify their behaviour. Our role is to elevate them.

Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:02:46 am
Huh? It's because Mikey is going round telling people off for being critical and toxic, all while being extremely critical, and arguably toxic, about other posters. It's the inconsistency which is jarring and unpleasant and that's what is being picked up on.

And, often, this happens without actually engaging with the poster's actual points. Jack called it a 'remarkable' take and then provided receipts in subsequent posts. That is, it was a remarkable take because the claim was that Endo made plenty of tackles e.t.c, where in reality he won one duel out of 9 and made one tackle. So there's an objective criteria for the post, it was just proved straight up wrong. Whereas Mikey called Jack's opinion 'shocking' mostly because Mikey has an aneurism at the first sign of criticism toward a Liverpool player.

As for your opinion about Endo, that's exactly what I think too.

My post saying it was a shocking opinion was in response to him saying Endo having a good game was a remarkable thing to say. And as you can see above, it wasnt the first sign of criticism I was responding too but a complete dismissal of their ability.

Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:10:29 am
There's a consistent pattern of you coming across as condescending, sarcastic and angry in your posts so perhaps it's worth considering whether what you end up writing reflects how you intend to come across. We all have problems with that on occasion, if you want to see mine see my signature (which was given to me).

The rest of your post is a classic example of a bit of a genre on RAWK with posters getting upset at other posters for posts that never actually happened. Certainly a 'summer of moaning' is not a fair reflection of jackwards output on this site. I know it's not reflective of mine, I was defending the club for most of it. And I suspect you'll struggle to find posts following the win today with all of the following, " worthless, not good enough, not fit for the league"

Two posters does not make for a consistent pattern, especially when theyve got consistent patterns of their own called out by other posters fairly routinely on the forum. Quite frankly, a lot of people seem to have grown sick of your type of posting, so they either stop posting in areas of the forum you inhabit or the retreat off the forum altogether. Ive even had DMs telling me precisely that with specific reference to you as someone whos not worth arguing with due to the aggressive nature of your posting, after I responded to your criticisms of the club, its approach and its players in the summer.

Now Ive quoted a post I was referring to with regards to Endo, and the transfer forum stands as a testament to your opinions over the summer. That youd now say you were defending the club is frankly laughable.

Ill leave it there to not take up this topic on the forum. If you want to respond DM so as not to do the same.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 09:23:11 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:52:05 am
Since it apparently really matters to you, take a very quick look back at the two posters and consider 'are they being a hypocrite here, telling people off for things they do themselves?'

It really shouldn't be this tough for you to work out why only one gets push back mate!

It really doesn't  ;D I'll leave you to police the forum as you see fit my friend.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 11:22:31 am »
Quote from: LOHAG on Today at 07:35:09 am
Seems to me, as someone else has said, he is a bit milneresque. No bad thing to have in the squad.
This is a decent shout. Some of those tackles yesterday definitely had a Milner feel, and dare I say even a whiff of the Tommy Smith,  about them. Endo wasn't messing around in his challenges although some looked worse because of the Brentford players reactions. I'll admit that I held my breath over the VAR red card, especially given Matip's yellow but thankfully we ended up with eleven on the pitch.
I don't expect Endo will be the Gerrardesque  type of player who is capable of dragging the whole team up when they're playing badly. But he's the sort of unfussy, stick-it-in-Row-Z-when-necessary player that can do a decent defensive job. He's shown signs of trying to up the tempo when we let it drop (we're always more effective playing at a high tempo) and his presence will allow us to better manage Stefan Bajcetic's development.
Given the scale of the midfield overhaul this summer and the fact that some of it was unexpected, all of the players and staff deserve credit for the way in which they've performed. Arguably they've overachieved so we shouldn't be too harsh if they drop back occasionally to what might normally be expected from a bunch of new recruits getting used to each other.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 11:53:26 am »
Surprisingly good with the ball at feet. Some nice turns and forward passes. Also very good in the air. And made some good tactical fouls.

Gets through a high volume of defensive actions but he's not winning the ball very often. Late and miss timed tackles needs to come down and winning the ball cleanly needs to happen more often. Also needs to work on creating better angles for the keeper and defenders as too often he's placed somewhere he can't be reached. Maybe it's because he's not used to playing in a team where the keeper and CBs play through the middle of the park.

Overall a positive contribution yesterday but plenty of room to improve.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 12:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:53:26 am
Surprisingly good with the ball at feet. Some nice turns and forward passes. Also very good in the air. And made some good tactical fouls.

Gets through a high volume of defensive actions but he's not winning the ball very often. Late and miss timed tackles needs to come down and winning the ball cleanly needs to happen more often. Also needs to work on creating better angles for the keeper and defenders as too often he's placed somewhere he can't be reached. Maybe it's because he's not used to playing in a team where the keeper and CBs play through the middle of the park.

Overall a positive contribution yesterday but plenty of room to improve.
Good observation and overall summary I reckon.

Think you're spot on about making an angle, noticed that in a few games. Although I think some (but not all) times it's by design, if there's an opportunity to move an opponent out of the space that we want VVD or Trent to occupy and playmake from.

I think what Endo did best yesterday was moving the ball on very quickly rather than dwell on it or try to be the person thinking while in possession or waiting to try pick out key passes. Have seen VVD urge him to not do this a few times, and do that 'up the tempo' signal as a reminder. He wasn't on Endo for that yesterday, and as we saw in the game both Trent and VVD were the ones getting on the ball and determining when to speed things up and when to keep our shape and just tick along, making a lot of good passes along the way
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 12:16:06 pm »
Quote
Two posters does not make for a consistent pattern, especially when theyve got consistent patterns of their own called out by other posters fairly routinely on the forum. Quite frankly, a lot of people seem to have grown sick of your type of posting, so they either stop posting in areas of the forum you inhabit or the retreat off the forum altogether. Ive even had DMs telling me precisely that with specific reference to you as someone whos not worth arguing with due to the aggressive nature of your posting, after I responded to your criticisms of the club, its approach and its players in the summer.

There's plenty more examples from the transfer thread of you unleashing on perceived 'toxic negativity'. This may have been bobinhood rather than you but I was used as a proxy at one point and accused of being guilty of every piece of negativity over the summer.

The irony is I spent actual time agreeing with you in the summer!
Quote
I sometimes think the posters on here who moan about toxic negativity are basically moaning at phantoms. But this thread is doing a great job of proving me wrong. We buy players for 4+ years not 4 weeks. If it takes a while longer to get the right players then its not that important when we get them. If we leave Klopp short itll be a scandal and I hope the forum goes ballistic and gives very short shrift to those wholl undoubtedly defend it (we even have posters in the transfer thread saying we dont need extra players that badly and that this window will have been a success with just the 2 new CMs). But right now posts like yours merits very short shrift. Its absurd bedwetting.

As we're in the Endo thread though and you're wanting people to admit they're wrong... what do you make of your 'Endo is as good/ better than Caicedo' shouts so far?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 12:22:20 pm »
The signing was a last-minute hopeful punt after missing out on other deals. Despite all of us hoping he would slot in and be a real asset to the team he doesn't look to have the power or mobility to really dominate in that number 6 role. He may be an adequate filler-inner until we find our long-term solution in that position. The worry is that no team can afford a huge question mark (either Mc or Endo) in a key position if they aspire to winning titles.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 12:42:26 pm »
Doing his job as a squad player well. Experienced very good at incisive vertical passing through the press. Good in the air needs to win more ground duels.

A solid squad player capable of coming in and doing a job for us.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 12:45:52 pm »
I watched the Cheats vs Cheats game last night mostly to see the goals and to get a sense of how they each performed.

after a few minutes though, in light of Endo's game yesterday and the nonstop criticism he gets from some quarters I decided to take note Caceido's performance in particular.

to be clear -- I'm not setting Caceido up as the gold standard, but we know what happened in the past few months and I thought it'd be an interesting comparison.

in all honesty Caceido was non-existent in that game.  whole passages of the game went by and he wasn't involved at all.  repeat - at all.  after the first 10-15 minutes I checked the lineups again to be sure I hadn't misread it, coz his name wasn't mentioned once.

as far as I saw he broke up a total of zero MC attacks.  late in the game I saw him complete 2 or 3 simple 10-yard no-pressure passes.

that's it.

then I re-watched our game and saw Endo getting involved all over the pitch.  yes his tacking is clumsy at times and yes the game seems too fast for him often, but jeez the guy gets stuck in to do the unpleasant business, never backs down, and disrupts the oppo again and again.

plus, he makes himself available for a pass constantly.  I saw no evidence of anyone being reluctant to give him the ball. he uses the ball smartly almost every time.  I'm not saying he's Grav-level clever or slick (of course) but he rarely misplaces a pass and many of his passes move us up the pitch.

seems to me too many ppl put a mental checkmark in the negative column each time he does something wrong, and completely ignore the positive things he does.

I think he's been a great signing given when we brought him in and what we paid.

is he the best we could get? of course not.  the best we might get?  no.  but is he doing a vital, hard, job very well and getting respect from his manager and teammates?  hell yes.
