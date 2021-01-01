Let's add sarcasm to the sanctimony.



I see you've already been pulled up for your hypocritical toxic posting, so doesn't bear much repeating - but it's clear you think that toxic posting is a bad thing, except when it's coming from you it's justified because you know best about what matters.



Reading yours and JP!'s posts (the ones he hasn't deleted, where he announced he was leaving RAWK and then came back a few hour later) where you describe yourselves's angry posting as 'fighting the good fight' or 'defending the team' as if you're the players' praetorian guard batting away invading hordes. In reality, most of the time you're just repeatedly snapping at fellow LFC supporters for holding different views that are different to you, then unironically crying 'ugh this place!/typical RAWK/typical LFC forum' or 'you're toxic' at other people - seemingly unaware of your contribution



Ha ha - mentioning me when I've barely contributed to this bizarre discussion and mentioning sanctimoniousness when posting shite like this - you're funny if nowt else mate.Yes, I did delete the post (just one), in essence I've decided upon reflection that I was being a bit reactionary and not to let a bizarre cult of 4-5 people (including yourself) drive me away from talking about a sport and team I love. Very sweet of you to notice though and still be thinking about me hours later xFucking odd to post this though as I'm not sure what I've posted in this thread (bar this, unless disagreeing with you over a foul warrants this) that warrants your reaction - as with the rest of my posts if you don't like them the report button's right in front of you, for better or worse I'll say what I think. I'm as entitled to think your opinions as shite as you think mine is.Fundamentally I think you're all really fucking odd for picking constant holes in a team that actually looks pretty good, obsessed with stats, and you all back up each other like a cult. I fundamentally disagree with you and your outlook on this sport and this team and I think the forum's worse off for the amount of people who post that way. If saying that's a bannable offence I'll take it.