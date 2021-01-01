« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 81394 times)

Offline Egyptian36

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1400 on: Yesterday at 06:19:38 pm »


Klopp is class why some people think he will behave like Mourinho when he doesn't even after a defeat.
Offline Coolie High

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1401 on: Yesterday at 06:22:09 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:16:54 pm
Was not & never should be a red.

He played in a team that walked 3-0 what's not to like ?

It wasnt a red but could have been a yellow then he made another 3 or so fouls after that.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1402 on: Yesterday at 06:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:22:09 pm
It wasnt a red but could have been a yellow then he made another 3 or so fouls after that.

Ah and in this hypothetical scenario of him getting a yellow for not a foul, he could of then perhaps been sent off for the other fouls later where he did not receive a yellow, but hypothetically he could have
Offline Knight

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1403 on: Yesterday at 06:44:26 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 06:13:54 pm
I do apologise for supporting our players when theyre getting criticised after a good performance by people whod made their mind up on the player from minute one. Reminds me why the Liverpool FC section of the forum is often a ghost town with people steering clear of the toxic section of our support.

Literally all the toxicity in this thread is coming from you?

Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 05:42:29 pm

Shocking opinion.

He was great for us today, and everyone near me on the Kop seemed to agree. Won the ball back and kept it ticking, exactly what was needed today.

Call another poster's reasoned out post a 'shocking opinion'.

Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 05:50:56 pm

Did you actually watch the game? Or were you too busy waiting to jump on here to criticise our players. 3-0 win and thats your first thought. Ridiculous.

Unnecessary negativity and sarcasm toward another poster.

Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 06:00:39 pm
The one in which you dismissed Endo? Yeah saw it. Seems like you saw what you wanted too. Glad the stadium is generally full of more positive, open-minded supporters who back their players rather than look for the first chance to shit on them.

Claiming another poster only sees what they want to and is always looking for a chance to criticise our players. But yeah, it's other people who are toxic.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1404 on: Yesterday at 06:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:22:09 pm
It wasnt a red but could have been a yellow then he made another 3 or so fouls after that.



So the same as every other DM this season
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1405 on: Yesterday at 06:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:09:50 pm
Not really, I think he had an ok game, decent on the ball at times but I cant remember him winning one tackle and on another day would have easily been sent off.
If anything it shows you can have a decent game as DM without many tackles won because he definitely wasn't poor today.

He delayed many of their attacks, his positioning was spot on. Brentford definitely wasn't going through us centrally. I wonder what people expected of him to do. Our back 4 never looked exposed to me. This obsession with stats is getting out of hand. A glance at a crunched number doesn't tell a whole story and today is a perfect example.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1406 on: Yesterday at 07:01:25 pm »
I don't think it's shocking to come to the conclusion that Endo while a good player probably isn't good enough to be playing week in and week out for a team trying to win a PL title. The hope is that he doesn't have to play all that much I guess. Probably his best attribute is being somewhat card immune as he certainly committed a lot of fouls which if it stops a counter attack then it's something. Maybe this sounds like a back handed compliment but it is what it is.
Offline DrTobiasFunke

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1407 on: Yesterday at 07:09:44 pm »
Thought he was decent today but I still wouldn't feel fully comfortable seeing him start against a top side. Seems a bit indecisive on the ball but could be down to nerves / not wanting to make a mistake. Hopefully 90 mins in the league will do him good and he can kick on a bit. Could be an important player for us this season depending on how the midfield injury situation pans out.
Offline Coolie High

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1408 on: Yesterday at 07:12:45 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 06:59:57 pm
If anything it shows you can have a decent game as DM without many tackles won because he definitely wasn't poor today.

He delayed many of their attacks, his positioning was spot on. Brentford definitely wasn't going through us centrally. I wonder what people expected of him to do. Our back 4 never looked exposed to me. This obsession with stats is getting out of hand. A glance at a crunched number doesn't tell a whole story and today is a perfect example.

He wasnt poor, he was good he was somewhere in the middle, average to decent. I havent even checked the stats to be honest so I dont know why you make the assumptions, Im literally going on what I saw, the same thing I saw mid week, he struggles to compete physically and in turn ends up fouling the vast majority of time he actually competes for a duel.

He delayed many of their attacks by fouling which I actually commended, there is a time and place for that.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1409 on: Yesterday at 07:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:44:26 pm
Literally all the toxicity in this thread is coming from you?

Call another poster's reasoned out post a 'shocking opinion'.

Unnecessary negativity and sarcasm toward another poster.

Claiming another poster only sees what they want to and is always looking for a chance to criticise our players. But yeah, it's other people who are toxic.

lol

Would be you defending such criticisms. If only you had our players backs as much as their critics eh?
Offline Keith Lard

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1410 on: Yesterday at 07:42:09 pm »
Thought he was good today.

What more do people want from a player that was brought in to give us solid cover. He keeps himself fit and available, and gives us solid performances to allow the star players to perform. Love him personally.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1411 on: Yesterday at 07:44:01 pm »
Sound as a pound.

And seems to have a good knack of escaping a booking.
Offline Knight

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1412 on: Yesterday at 07:53:03 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 07:18:57 pm
lol

Would be you defending such criticisms. If only you had our players backs as much as their critics eh?

So now youre snapping at me? Why are you so angry?
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1413 on: Yesterday at 08:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:53:03 pm
So now youre snapping at me? Why are you so angry?

Not snapping and not angry. Im a happy supporter after my team comprehensively defeated a tricky opposition whilst keeping a clean sheet, and Im laughing at you, and your predictability. After a summer of moaning about how the club was being wrong, followed by us being a point off the top, youd think youd all learn to lay off the criticism. But thats fine, carry on, more than happy to see you proven wrong again. My point is he shouldnt have to prove you wrong, you should be on his side.

I dont mind people debating the relative qualities of players, but thats not whats happening. Players are dismissed as worthless, not good enough, not fit for the league, after playing 90 mins in a 3-0 win against one of the best counter-attacking teams in the country. Theres no pleasing some people, which is a terrible quality for a supporter.
Offline The Last Known Survivor

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1414 on: Yesterday at 09:32:50 pm »
Whinge whinge fucking whinge.
Offline newterp

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1415 on: Yesterday at 09:44:44 pm »
Quote from: The Last Known Survivor on Yesterday at 09:32:50 pm
Whinge whinge fucking whinge.

Come on - put some effort into it if you are going to critique him.

How are we supposed to know what you mean?
Offline buttersstotch

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1416 on: Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm »
He was good today I thought. He plays it safe and he gets easily done on the turn, but I think it's clear he's going to be used sparingly in meanigful games until he's fully up to speed with what's expected of him. I was worried about him in the game, but Brentford didn't get through the middle much, although he's definitely a walking yellow card with some of the tackles he makes.
Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1417 on: Yesterday at 10:09:31 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 06:13:54 pm
I do apologise for supporting our players when they’re getting criticised after a good performance by people who’d made their mind up on the player from minute one. Reminds me why the Liverpool FC section of the forum is often a ghost town with people steering clear of the toxic section of our support.
Let's add sarcasm to the sanctimony.

I see you've already been pulled up for your hypocritical toxic posting, so doesn't bear much repeating - but it's clear you think that toxic posting is a bad thing, except when it's coming from you it's justified because you know best about what matters.

Reading yours and JP!'s posts (the ones he hasn't deleted, where he announced he was leaving RAWK and then came back a few hour later) where you describe yourselves's angry posting as 'fighting the good fight' or 'defending the team' as if you're the players' praetorian guard batting away invading hordes. In reality, most of the time you're just repeatedly snapping at fellow LFC supporters for holding different views that are different to you, then unironically crying 'ugh this place!/typical RAWK/typical LFC forum' or 'you're toxic' at other people - seemingly unaware of your contribution
Offline JP!

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1418 on: Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:09:31 pm
Let's add sarcasm to the sanctimony.

I see you've already been pulled up for your hypocritical toxic posting, so doesn't bear much repeating - but it's clear you think that toxic posting is a bad thing, except when it's coming from you it's justified because you know best about what matters.

Reading yours and JP!'s posts (the ones he hasn't deleted, where he announced he was leaving RAWK and then came back a few hour later) where you describe yourselves's angry posting as 'fighting the good fight' or 'defending the team' as if you're the players' praetorian guard batting away invading hordes. In reality, most of the time you're just repeatedly snapping at fellow LFC supporters for holding different views that are different to you, then unironically crying 'ugh this place!/typical RAWK/typical LFC forum' or 'you're toxic' at other people - seemingly unaware of your contribution

Ha ha - mentioning me when I've barely contributed to this bizarre discussion and mentioning sanctimoniousness when posting shite like this - you're funny if nowt else mate.

Yes, I did delete the post (just one), in essence I've decided upon reflection that I was being a bit reactionary and not to let a bizarre cult of 4-5 people (including yourself) drive me away from talking about a sport and team I love.  Very sweet of you to notice though and still be thinking about me hours later x

Fucking odd to post this though as I'm not sure what I've posted in this thread (bar this, unless disagreeing with you over a foul warrants this) that warrants your reaction - as with the rest of my posts if you don't like them the report button's right in front of you, for better or worse I'll say what I think.  I'm as entitled to think your opinions as shite as you think mine is.

Fundamentally I think you're all really fucking odd for picking constant holes in a team that actually looks pretty good, obsessed with stats, and you all back up each other like a cult. I fundamentally disagree with you and your outlook on this sport and this team and I think the forum's worse off for the amount of people who post that way. If saying that's a bannable offence I'll take it.
Offline newterp

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1419 on: Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm »
What are we still arguing about?

He did fine.

Klopp made a statement - because Klopp is awesome and protects his players.

Not much else to keep fighting about.

Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1420 on: Yesterday at 10:29:54 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm
Ha ha - mentioning me when I've barely contributed to this bizarre discussion and mentioning sanctimoniousness when posting shite like this - you're funny if nowt else mate.

Yes, I did delete the post (just one), in essence I've decided upon reflection that I was being a bit reactionary and not to let a bizarre cult of 4-5 people (including yourself) drive me away from talking about a sport and team I love.  Very sweet of you to notice though and still be thinking about me hours later x

Fucking odd to post this though as I'm not sure what I've posted in this thread (bar this, unless disagreeing with you over a foul warrants this) that warrants your reaction - as with the rest of my posts if you don't like them the report button's right in front of you, for better or worse I'll say what I think.  I'm as entitled to think your opinions as shite as you think mine is.

Fundamentally I think you're all really fucking odd for picking constant holes in a team that actually looks pretty good, obsessed with stats, and you all back up each other like a cult. I fundamentally disagree with you and your outlook on this sport and this team and I think the forum's worse off for the amount of people who post that way. If saying that's a bannable offence I'll take it.
Delighted to learn that you will remain able to talk about the sport and team that you love, despite the severe oppression you apparently face!

Yeah maybe it was odd of me to bring your name up too - but you've sort of negated it by entirely proving my point. As you say, of course I'm not arsed about you disagreeing over a foul - it was more you slinking off into the shelter thread again after for another bitching sesh about posters. I personally prefer having direct active discussions with people over that kind of pass agg stuff.
Offline kesey

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1421 on: Yesterday at 10:31:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm
What are we still arguing about?

He did fine.

Klopp made a statement - because Klopp is awesome and protects his players.

Not much else to keep fighting about.



RAWK is like a Scouse wedding mate.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1422 on: Yesterday at 10:37:44 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:09:31 pm
Let's add sarcasm to the sanctimony.

I see you've already been pulled up for your hypocritical toxic posting, so doesn't bear much repeating - but it's clear you think that toxic posting is a bad thing, except when it's coming from you it's justified because you know best about what matters.

Reading yours and JP!'s posts (the ones he hasn't deleted, where he announced he was leaving RAWK and then came back a few hour later) where you describe yourselves's angry posting as 'fighting the good fight' or 'defending the team' as if you're the players' praetorian guard batting away invading hordes. In reality, most of the time you're just repeatedly snapping at fellow LFC supporters for holding different views that are different to you, then unironically crying 'ugh this place!/typical RAWK/typical LFC forum' or 'you're toxic' at other people - seemingly unaware of your contribution

How funny. So criticising players good, criticising their critics bad? Got it.

What part of our famous support was built in the back of being hypercritical of our players? How does it align to the role of supporters and their influence in a teams success? How do you think Klopp or Shankly would respond to such criticism of their players? Its not exactly in sync with the cultural change Klopp was aiming from the moment in came in the door, a change he saw as necessary to the success of the club.

How can you look at a poster, whose immediate response to a good home win with a clean sheet is to post in separate areas of the forum about how one of the players, who played the entire game and was singled out for praise by the manager, is not good enough for the side, and think that poster has supportive of the side and its players? Itll be late November by the time we next okay and were a point off the top and thats one of their main thoughts after the game. It really is baffling.

You guys can at it though. Perhaps one day youll see that such a mindset only leads to a more miserable existence than is necessary.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1423 on: Yesterday at 10:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:09:50 pm
Not really, I think he had an ok game, decent on the ball at times but I cant remember him winning one tackle and on another day would have easily been sent off. I was happy he was there to stop many of their build ups and counter attacks with fouls, but he didnt actually win many duels or tackles and thats what Id expect to consider a defensive midfielder to have a good game. Unless of course  he is of the Pirlo Alonso type who can influence the game with their passing alone.


You seen Rodri and Jorginho? Endo's tame compared to them- not to speak of the abominations at United. Amrabat is already on 2 yellows and he's got only 5 appearances.

Endo's fine. He's a hard tackler and worker. DMs usually get extra protection and benefit of the doubt than even CBs these days.
Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1424 on: Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:37:44 pm
How funny. So criticising players good, criticising their critics bad? Got it.
Not quite, but close

Discussing players on an LFC opinion forum good. Shouting at people who don't share your opinion bad*.

*Obviously there's exceptions when people are out of line, and we all self police when people behave unpleasantly about our players

Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:37:44 pm
You guys can at it though. Perhaps one day youll see that such a mindset only leads to a more miserable existence than is necessary.
seeing the way you seem to anger when people see things you love (LFC and Marvel) differently to you, i just think i'm not convinced that your approach to avoid 'a miserable existence' tallies with mine. I do hope it works for you though mate, sincerely
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1425 on: Yesterday at 11:04:36 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm


Think you may have an issue with reading the tone of my comments if you think theyre angry. Its understandable, its one of the main causes of miscommunication in text based communication. Id described my tone in these comments more as bemused.

As for your last comment, thats quite something youve held on to. Quite funny that youve remembered a conversation from months back on a separate subject. But anyway, imagine wanting to defend (rather than attack) the things you love in life. What an awful trait.
Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1426 on: Yesterday at 11:13:10 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 11:04:36 pm
Think you may have an issue with reading the tone of my comments if you think they’re angry. It’s understandable, it’s one of the main causes of miscommunication in text based communication. I’d described my tone in these comments more as bemused.

As for your last comment, that’s quite something you’ve held on to. Quite funny that you’ve remembered a conversation from months back on a separate subject. But anyway, imagine wanting to defend (rather than attack) the things you love in life. What an awful trait.
The bemusement is mutual. I just can't really comprehend the hyper dramatic tone of your posts! Especially your last para - you don't have to feel so defensive, it's really no big deal and not that deep! you weren't being criticised

You'd think someone had committed a violent crime, the way you're describing some posts where people said Endo only had an ok game and snapping at the people making them. Like I said, when you describe your snappy responses you make it sound like you're engaged in some kind of battle between good and evil where the stakes have never been higher. Really though, it's just a discussion about our team's performance today. It's not that dramatic, and shouldn't really be leading to such heightened sensitivity and toxicity
Offline aka_da_saus

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 12:50:16 am »
I thought when we signed him he be limited on ball but be winning tackles,duels etc. but opposite is true he is actually quite good and progressive on the ball but clearly isnt able for pace of prem even two the europa games he struggled stay with pace of it and win any tackles or duels .
Online jckliew

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 12:55:15 am »
Endo is certainly Milly Mk2. He does NOT pull away from tackles!
Offline ljycb

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 01:14:30 am »
In what was a scrappy first half, I think he deserves credit for how he used the ball. Always looking to move it out wide where we were more capable of pushing Brentford back - there was a particular moment when Trent fired one into him, he carried the ball and did well to hold off an opponent before playing it to Szoboszlai in space ahead of him, but Dom's touch was poor and he ended up having to go backwards.

He needs to be doing better when we don't have the ball, but then I think that is an issue with this team in general; it looks like we lack confidence about how and when we win the ball back.
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 01:41:31 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:44:26 pm
Literally all the toxicity in this thread is coming from you?

Call another poster's reasoned out post a 'shocking opinion'.

Unnecessary negativity and sarcasm toward another poster.

Claiming another poster only sees what they want to and is always looking for a chance to criticise our players. But yeah, it's other people who are toxic.

To be fair, theres much worse by multiple posters denigrating a fellow red in the general forum 
Offline Avens

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 03:47:59 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 11:04:36 pm
Think you may have an issue with reading the tone of my comments if you think theyre angry. Its understandable, its one of the main causes of miscommunication in text based communication. Id described my tone in these comments more as bemused.

As for your last comment, thats quite something youve held on to. Quite funny that youve remembered a conversation from months back on a separate subject. But anyway, imagine wanting to defend (rather than attack) the things you love in life. What an awful trait.

Certain posters love defending the rights of people to express negative opinions without it receiving a response. JackWard describes someone saying Endo played well as a 'remarkable' take, you said Jack's criticism was a 'shocking' opinion - but only one of you gets the clinical dissection 🤷🏻‍♂️ I wonder why!

On Endo, I mildly disagree with your view, I think. I think he's simultaneously been worse off the ball and better on the ball than I expected him to be. Still really early days to be writing him off as a DM, but I've felt like he hasn't quite been snapping into tackles and making interceptions as regularly as I thought he would, while on the other hand I think at times his passing has an incisiveness I wasn't expecting.
Offline Silverbird

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1432 on: Today at 04:03:47 am »
I think Klopp knows better than any of us. Endos positioning is excellent and when we are defending you see his positional discipline. He knows who hes supposed to track and unlike some other players, Endo doesnt switch off and lose his player. Hes also quick to recycle the ball and is progressive with his passing. In fact, on a couple of occasions I thought he should have slowed the game down instead of pushing us forward. Where I think Endo has struggled is the physicality and the pace. Hes not quick enough to keep up with players who have a good burst and then has to put his arms up or pull them in an attempt to keep up resulting in fouls. And even so, Endo is great in the air for his height. I dont know if he can become faster at this age, but thats to me the only thing holding him back because technically and tactically I think he has what it takes to play at this level.
Offline Number 7

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1433 on: Today at 04:21:28 am »
I thought he was quite good today. Always seemed to be in the right position making himself available for the ball. I think what I saw there today was more of a DM type role than when MacAllister plays it. I didnt notice many times when Brentford easily went through our midfield. I also think a few free kicks went against him when they actually shouldnt have.

He has a bit of bite to him as well that I really like. Makes it difficult for opposing players.

Honestly what I saw today was decent. It was a patched up midfield and he more than held his own.
Online ScottScott

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1434 on: Today at 06:32:59 am »
Excellent today. He was all over the pitch as well and kept slowing them down. His passing is very, very good as well. Always looking for the ball and always looking to progress the ball as well. Great to see

He's had his card marked though so this will be how his thread goes until he leaves sadly. People have made their mind up on him and he'll never change that opinion. We've seen it with loads of players over the years. The arguing in here is pathetic but I would expect no less recently sadly
