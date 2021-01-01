« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 75304 times)

Offline tubby

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 12:57:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:53:46 pm
overly sensitive?  no.

only allowed to say everything is brilliant?  no.

Endo was dismissed as a poor signing by a lot of ppl before they'd seen him in a red shirt.  they were pissed at us signing him, pure and simple and in their eyes he's never been forgiven. but it get trotted out repeatedly.

he gets criticism that is simply not justified.  as someone said, it's often almost word-for-word the same as the flak Minamimo got.

Not sure what that's got to do with me saying I thought he wasn't at his best for ONE game?  It's not like I laid into him or anything.

And it goes both ways, you're obviously blinded by the idea that he's actually amazing because you watched him very closely and thought he only misplaced one pass, but the stats say otherwise.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline DelTrotter

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 12:59:42 pm »
I've found out today that Harvey Elliott, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are Japanese. This thread got super weird!
Offline StL-Dono

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 01:03:50 pm »
I think it's fair to say after seeing him now for a number of matches is that he is good, not great.  He does some things really well, but has some limitations.  He's capable of having an outstanding match from time to time just as he's capable of having a match where he's not really at it.   Last night certainly wasn't a good indicator of anything just considering the conditions. 

Ultimately, he seems he'll be a valuable contributor but not someone who has a regular spot in the first XI.  Nothing at all wrong with that. 

For me, I like watching him play because he's got a little edge to him but it seems he's still not fully comfortable yet with the speed and physicality of the PL. 
Offline Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 01:10:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:53:46 pm
overly sensitive?  no.

only allowed to say everything is brilliant?  no.

Endo was dismissed as a poor signing by a lot of ppl before they'd seen him in a red shirt.  they were pissed at us signing him, pure and simple and in their eyes he's never been forgiven. but it get trotted out repeatedly.

he gets criticism that is simply not justified.  as someone said, it's often almost word-for-word the same as the flak Minamimo got.

The problem is that there is no middle ground or shades of grey.

There were people who thought Endo was a poor signing and there were people who watched YouTube videos of his time at Stuttgart and convinced themselves that he would be our starting six.

The reality is that if you are looking at purely whether he was ever likely to be good enough to be a fixture at 6 then he has been a poor signing. We are playing Mac out of position and we are reportedly looking to bring in Andre in January.

That isn't the whole picture though. Not every signing has to be a player for the starting 11. Endo has already shown his worth. He has come in and done a very decent job of replacing Milner as an experienced pro. A player who adds depth, can come on to close games out and start games in the Cups and Europa League.

Like Minamino he has shown he is more than capable of being a valuable addition to the squad. 
Offline thaddeus

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 01:13:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:53:46 pm
overly sensitive?  no.

only allowed to say everything is brilliant?  no.

Endo was dismissed as a poor signing by a lot of ppl before they'd seen him in a red shirt.  they were pissed at us signing him, pure and simple and in their eyes he's never been forgiven. but it get trotted out repeatedly.

he gets criticism that is simply not justified.  as someone said, it's often almost word-for-word the same as the flak Minamimo got.
Their scenarios are very different though.  Minamino was a moneyball signing - a £20m forward signed for £8m because Edwards had built a good relationship with Salzburg - but he was trying to displace three of the best forwards in the world.  It was sadly inevitable that no matter how well he did he was never going to quite measure up to Bobby, Mane and Salah.

Endo is a signing of necessity because we had unexpectedly started August without any holding midfielders.  I'm quite certain the club had expected to start the season with Fabinho and Hendo and work around their limitations rather than replace them completely.  He will get more opportunities than Minamino had.

I like Endo and, like all our players, I hope he does well.  He's made a good start and I'm sure done everything Klopp hoped for.  He's not an elite #6 but there wasn't one on the market in August and probably won't be one on the market in January either (admittedly I don't know much about Andre that we keep being linked with).

Minamino is well remembered by the vast majority of Liverpool fans and I'm sure Endo will similarly be in the future.  If people are bemoaning that he's not prime Fabinho - a player we'd not seen for 18 months anyway - or Rodri then that's on them not Endo.  I've not really seen much, if any, of that sort of moaning on here though.
Offline Draex

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 01:15:32 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:13:09 pm

Endo is a signing of necessity because we had unexpectedly started August without any holding midfielders.  I'm quite certain the club had expected to start the season with Fabinho and Hendo and work around their limitations rather than replace them completely.  He will get more opportunities than Minamino had.


Personally think Endo has been far better than Fab or Hendo from last year.
Offline Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 01:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:15:32 pm
Personally think Endo has been far better than Fab or Hendo from last year.

Pretty impossible to judge.

I think Endo would have struggled last season in a midfield with no legs. Plus I think Fabinho or Henderson would have been much better in a team with the likes of Szob, Mac, Jones and Gravenberch around them this season.
Offline Draex

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 01:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:20:05 pm
Pretty impossible to judge.

I think Endo would have struggled last season in a midfield with no legs. Plus I think Fabinho or Henderson would have been much better in a team with the likes of Szob, Mac, Jones and Gravenberch around them this season.

Tracks runners - Check
Doesn't use the football like a hot potato and hoof it - Check

:D
Offline Bobinhood

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 01:21:41 pm »
Mini-me won us the league cup almost on his own.

One thing though: Endo's tough as nails. Hes not huge but hes not small either and hes fearless and gets happily stuck in. Relishes it in fact. Trying to buy a couple of fouls that dont get given in the prem is not the same thing as not being strong enough to make it.

you show me the next not tough enough guy who wears a mouthguard so he can use his face better in the tackle and the next rounds on me.
Offline Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 01:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:21:41 pm
Mini-me won us the league cup almost on his own.

One thing though: Endo's tough as nails. Hes not huge but hes not small either and hes fearless and gets happily stuck in. Relishes it in fact. Trying to buy a couple of fouls that dont get given in the prem is not the same thing as not being strong enough to make it.

you show me the next not tough enough guy who wears a mouthguard so he can use his face better in the tackle and the next rounds on me.

It is fine being tough. For me what will limit Endo in the Premier League is a lack of athleticism. He is calm in possession, a very good vertical passer, excellent for his size in aerial duels, and very committed.

The issue is how fast and powerful opposition centre mids tend to be. 
Offline sinnermichael

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 01:47:48 pm »
Online Angelius

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 06:26:33 pm »
With the caveat that I was only able to watch the first half, I do think Endo struggled a bit but it felt more down to the midfield structure rather than his individual play. With Szobo and Elliot seeming to interchange between the right midfield and right forward position and Jones (at least) not providing much cover or passing options as we built out from the back, Endo really struggled especially when we were out of possession. This led to some decent Bournemouth counter attacks.

I think Klopp saw it in a similar way because he was giving Jones quite a lot of instructions mid-way through the first half or earlier, after which his positional play was better when we were on the ball. But our midfield still struggled a bit off the ball because positionally, it felt like we were all over the place.

Think this is a general issue with our midfield. Without a traditional 6, it seems like we'd be more solid if we played a double pivot. But we kind of already do this on the ball when Trent comes into midfield. But it goes back to a lone 6 off the ball most of the times. So we do struggle in transition.

Again this is not a major issue as it is obvious that we've gone for this because the benefits outweight the costs at this stage. And if the midfield remains compact and positionally disciplined, counter attacks are nullified. Wasn't the case as much yesterday for the reasons highlighted above.
Offline Fromola

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 06:32:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:53:46 pm
overly sensitive?  no.

only allowed to say everything is brilliant?  no.

Endo was dismissed as a poor signing by a lot of ppl before they'd seen him in a red shirt.  they were pissed at us signing him, pure and simple and in their eyes he's never been forgiven. but it get trotted out repeatedly.

he gets criticism that is simply not justified.  as someone said, it's often almost word-for-word the same as the flak Minamimo got.

I like Endo but our glaring weakness is not having a starting-XI level number 6. Endo, at least for now, is purely a back up.

We needed to replace Fabinho in the summer and we didn't really do that. Endo is more a Milner replacement.

Given we still need a starting 6, we're heavily linked with Andre and we have limited non-HG spots then it does make the signing questionable, even if on his own merits he's a useful squad player (as was Minamino).

Minamino was also a fairly cheap buy and a 24 year old who we'd clearly get our money back on. Endo was decent money spent for a 30 year old back up (given how our resources are limited compared to some).
Online Ghost Town

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 06:37:45 pm »
He was fine. He didn't particularly 'struggle', given the conditions. Arguably one or two other players 'struggled' more but they are favourites so this kind of normal variance in a game won't be picked on
Online Avens

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 11:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:10:39 pm
The problem is that there is no middle ground or shades of grey.

There were people who thought Endo was a poor signing and there were people who watched YouTube videos of his time at Stuttgart and convinced themselves that he would be our starting six.

The reality is that if you are looking at purely whether he was ever likely to be good enough to be a fixture at 6 then he has been a poor signing. We are playing Mac out of position and we are reportedly looking to bring in Andre in January.

That isn't the whole picture though. Not every signing has to be a player for the starting 11. Endo has already shown his worth. He has come in and done a very decent job of replacing Milner as an experienced pro. A player who adds depth, can come on to close games out and start games in the Cups and Europa League.

Like Minamino he has shown he is more than capable of being a valuable addition to the squad.

I just don't think this is true though. I think the majority of posters were fully on board with him being a good squad option. I agree with your broader point though  not every signing has to be a first choice player and it's actually important to have a mix of players in terms of their mindsets and expectations. I'd guess that he's been told he's a squad player who'll get plenty of minutes in the cups, and that's great. In my opinion he's been at least 'quite good' in every game he's played and I'm not sure you can ask for much more than that from a squad player.
Online SamLad

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 11:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:10:49 pm
I just don't think this is true though. I think the majority of posters were fully on board with him being a good squad option. I agree with your broader point though  not every signing has to be a first choice player and it's actually important to have a mix of players in terms of their mindsets and expectations. I'd guess that he's been told he's a squad player who'll get plenty of minutes in the cups, and that's great. In my opinion he's been at least 'quite good' in every game he's played and I'm not sure you can ask for much more than that from a squad player.
well said.
