With the caveat that I was only able to watch the first half, I do think Endo struggled a bit but it felt more down to the midfield structure rather than his individual play. With Szobo and Elliot seeming to interchange between the right midfield and right forward position and Jones (at least) not providing much cover or passing options as we built out from the back, Endo really struggled especially when we were out of possession. This led to some decent Bournemouth counter attacks.



I think Klopp saw it in a similar way because he was giving Jones quite a lot of instructions mid-way through the first half or earlier, after which his positional play was better when we were on the ball. But our midfield still struggled a bit off the ball because positionally, it felt like we were all over the place.



Think this is a general issue with our midfield. Without a traditional 6, it seems like we'd be more solid if we played a double pivot. But we kind of already do this on the ball when Trent comes into midfield. But it goes back to a lone 6 off the ball most of the times. So we do struggle in transition.



Again this is not a major issue as it is obvious that we've gone for this because the benefits outweight the costs at this stage. And if the midfield remains compact and positionally disciplined, counter attacks are nullified. Wasn't the case as much yesterday for the reasons highlighted above.