« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 74716 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,081
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 12:57:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:53:46 pm
overly sensitive?  no.

only allowed to say everything is brilliant?  no.

Endo was dismissed as a poor signing by a lot of ppl before they'd seen him in a red shirt.  they were pissed at us signing him, pure and simple and in their eyes he's never been forgiven. but it get trotted out repeatedly.

he gets criticism that is simply not justified.  as someone said, it's often almost word-for-word the same as the flak Minamimo got.

Not sure what that's got to do with me saying I thought he wasn't at his best for ONE game?  It's not like I laid into him or anything.

And it goes both ways, you're obviously blinded by the idea that he's actually amazing because you watched him very closely and thought he only misplaced one pass, but the stats say otherwise.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 12:59:42 pm »
I've found out today that Harvey Elliott, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are Japanese. This thread got super weird!
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • American Red since 1986
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 01:03:50 pm »
I think it's fair to say after seeing him now for a number of matches is that he is good, not great.  He does some things really well, but has some limitations.  He's capable of having an outstanding match from time to time just as he's capable of having a match where he's not really at it.   Last night certainly wasn't a good indicator of anything just considering the conditions. 

Ultimately, he seems he'll be a valuable contributor but not someone who has a regular spot in the first XI.  Nothing at all wrong with that. 

For me, I like watching him play because he's got a little edge to him but it seems he's still not fully comfortable yet with the speed and physicality of the PL. 
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,094
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 01:10:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:53:46 pm
overly sensitive?  no.

only allowed to say everything is brilliant?  no.

Endo was dismissed as a poor signing by a lot of ppl before they'd seen him in a red shirt.  they were pissed at us signing him, pure and simple and in their eyes he's never been forgiven. but it get trotted out repeatedly.

he gets criticism that is simply not justified.  as someone said, it's often almost word-for-word the same as the flak Minamimo got.

The problem is that there is no middle ground or shades of grey.

There were people who thought Endo was a poor signing and there were people who watched YouTube videos of his time at Stuttgart and convinced themselves that he would be our starting six.

The reality is that if you are looking at purely whether he was ever likely to be good enough to be a fixture at 6 then he has been a poor signing. We are playing Mac out of position and we are reportedly looking to bring in Andre in January.

That isn't the whole picture though. Not every signing has to be a player for the starting 11. Endo has already shown his worth. He has come in and done a very decent job of replacing Milner as an experienced pro. A player who adds depth, can come on to close games out and start games in the Cups and Europa League.

Like Minamino he has shown he is more than capable of being a valuable addition to the squad. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 01:13:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:53:46 pm
overly sensitive?  no.

only allowed to say everything is brilliant?  no.

Endo was dismissed as a poor signing by a lot of ppl before they'd seen him in a red shirt.  they were pissed at us signing him, pure and simple and in their eyes he's never been forgiven. but it get trotted out repeatedly.

he gets criticism that is simply not justified.  as someone said, it's often almost word-for-word the same as the flak Minamimo got.
Their scenarios are very different though.  Minamino was a moneyball signing - a £20m forward signed for £8m because Edwards had built a good relationship with Salzburg - but he was trying to displace three of the best forwards in the world.  It was sadly inevitable that no matter how well he did he was never going to quite measure up to Bobby, Mane and Salah.

Endo is a signing of necessity because we had unexpectedly started August without any holding midfielders.  I'm quite certain the club had expected to start the season with Fabinho and Hendo and work around their limitations rather than replace them completely.  He will get more opportunities than Minamino had.

I like Endo and, like all our players, I hope he does well.  He's made a good start and I'm sure done everything Klopp hoped for.  He's not an elite #6 but there wasn't one on the market in August and probably won't be one on the market in January either (admittedly I don't know much about Andre that we keep being linked with).

Minamino is well remembered by the vast majority of Liverpool fans and I'm sure Endo will similarly be in the future.  If people are bemoaning that he's not prime Fabinho - a player we'd not seen for 18 months anyway - or Rodri then that's on them not Endo.  I've not really seen much, if any, of that sort of moaning on here though.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,628
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 01:15:32 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:13:09 pm

Endo is a signing of necessity because we had unexpectedly started August without any holding midfielders.  I'm quite certain the club had expected to start the season with Fabinho and Hendo and work around their limitations rather than replace them completely.  He will get more opportunities than Minamino had.


Personally think Endo has been far better than Fab or Hendo from last year.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 