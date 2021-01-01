overly sensitive? no.



only allowed to say everything is brilliant? no.



Endo was dismissed as a poor signing by a lot of ppl before they'd seen him in a red shirt. they were pissed at us signing him, pure and simple and in their eyes he's never been forgiven. but it get trotted out repeatedly.



he gets criticism that is simply not justified. as someone said, it's often almost word-for-word the same as the flak Minamimo got.



Their scenarios are very different though. Minamino was a moneyball signing - a £20m forward signed for £8m because Edwards had built a good relationship with Salzburg - but he was trying to displace three of the best forwards in the world. It was sadly inevitable that no matter how well he did he was never going to quite measure up to Bobby, Mane and Salah.Endo is a signing of necessity because we had unexpectedly started August without any holding midfielders. I'm quite certain the club had expected to start the season with Fabinho and Hendo and work around their limitations rather than replace them completely. He will get more opportunities than Minamino had.I like Endo and, like all our players, I hope he does well. He's made a good start and I'm sure done everything Klopp hoped for. He's not an elite #6 but there wasn't one on the market in August and probably won't be one on the market in January either (admittedly I don't know much about Andre that we keep being linked with).Minamino is well remembered by the vast majority of Liverpool fans and I'm sure Endo will similarly be in the future. If people are bemoaning that he's not prime Fabinho - a player we'd not seen for 18 months anyway - or Rodri then that's on them not Endo. I've not really seen much, if any, of that sort of moaning on here though.