Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 72328 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 12:13:15 pm »
Are Ukraine  flags also banned.
Online Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 12:20:33 pm »
Online tubby

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 12:21:38 pm »
Is this a directive from the league?
Offline disgraced cake

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 12:24:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:21:38 pm
Is this a directive from the league?

Heard things about UEFA but not sure about the Premier League/FA. If it keeps escalating in the coming games I wouldn't be surprised to see bans handed out, really hope it doesn't come to that. They've put themselves in a right mess over this if it is just the club, and alienated a good few people.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 12:59:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:21:38 pm
Is this a directive from the league?

Probably from the Tory government as they want everyone to fall in line and back their pro-genocide stance.
Online Elliemental

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 01:16:58 pm »
Is this happening at other clubs, too? Or just us?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 01:55:09 pm »
This was what was included on the last email I got from the club for the Toulouse game

In addition to Anfields long standing flag policy, and following consultation with safety and security experts, it has been determined that Israeli and Palestinian flags should not be permitted to be displayed at football matches for the foreseeable future and the same approach can be applied to other displays, banners, clothing or scarves identified as pro-Israeli or pro-Palestinian or related to the current crisis.

From all I have seen from the videos and the suddenness and heavy handedness of the stewards (who are usually very good and accommodating fans), this is a UEFA/FA/Premier league ruling with teeth (ie act now or face punishment).
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 01:56:38 pm »
Offline oojason

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 02:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:16:58 pm
Is this happening at other clubs, too? Or just us?

Re the banning of Israel and Palestine flags... it is a Premier League thing...

'Following consultation with safety and security experts, clubs and external stakeholders, the Premier League has determined that Israeli and Palestinian flags should not be permitted to be displayed at Premier League matches for the foreseeable future.'

^ www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/statement-on-flags-displayed-at-matches
www.arsenal.com/news/important-information-flags
www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/aston-villa-release-israel-gaza-27944238 (Villa)
www.liverpoolfc.com/news/important-information-fans-attending-matches-anfield-0

^ and so on.


The club itself fucked with with the "nationalist flag" bollocks. A quick look online and you'll see fans of other clubs with various flags from countries in the grounds on Saturday; ie Arsenal, and Japan gunner flags for Tomiyasu - https://twitter.com/arsenal_japan/status/1718236359159054451.

At Anfield on Saturday and you'll see Forest fans with their St George's flags on display:  https://twitter.com/KopCraftsman/status/1718618989079765287


The obvious question - and somewhat of an elephant in the room for a number of fans - that hasn't been answered or explained by either the PL or LFC is...

The Premier League and LFC were happy to show support Ukraine - with displaying Ukraine flags etc. Our club lighting up Anfield in the Ukraine flag - and even selling merchandise in the official club stores with the Ukraine flag in support of Ukraine. But not for Palestine.

There's a little more on that, here (and scroll down): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19126776#msg19126776 (in the 'Audio/Video thread')



UEFA also have rules outlawing the display of 'political messages':-

'Uefas Rule 16.2 states that club's are responsible for fan behaviour and disciplinary procedures may occur if a political message is displayed, with Barcelona and Celtic previously fined for showing national flags that Uefa deemed to have sent a political message.'

Yet UEFA, like the PL and LFC, can't seem to explain the difference with them... being okay with Ukraine flags - yet not with Palestine flags.


As we saw at Celtic, and at Anfield, on Thursday in the Europa League, fans still demonstrated support for Palestine - just as they previously have with Ukraine  :thumbup

Online Elliemental

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 06:28:59 pm »
Thanks for the information, guys. Yeah, that "nationalistic flags" thing still seems like BS to me. Especially if it has nothing to do with the current war in Palestine.
