Is this happening at other clubs, too? Or just us?



Re Israel and Palestine flags... it is a Premier League thing...'Following consultation with safety and security experts, clubs and external stakeholders, the Premier League has determined that Israeli and Palestinian flags should not be permitted to be displayed at Premier League matches for the foreseeable future.' www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/aston-villa-release-israel-gaza-27944238 (Villa)^ and so on.The club itself fucked with with the "nationalist flag" bollocks. A quick look online and you'll see fans of other clubs with various flags from countries in the grounds on Saturday; ie Arsenal, and Japan gunner flags for Tomiyasu - https://twitter.com/arsenal_japan/status/1718236359159054451 At Anfield on Saturday and you'll see Forest fans with their St George's flags on display: https://twitter.com/KopCraftsman/status/1718618989079765287 The obvious question - and somewhat of an elephant in the room for a number of fans - that hasn't been answered or explained by either the PL or LFC is...The Premier League were happy to support Ukraine - with displaying Ukraine flags. Our club lighting up Anfield in the Ukraine flag - and even selling merchandise in the official club stores with the Ukraine flag in support of Ukraine. But not for Palestine.There's a little more on that, here (and scroll down): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19126776#msg19126776 (in the 'Audio/Video thread')