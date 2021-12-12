This was what was included on the last email I got from the club for the Toulouse game



In addition to Anfields long standing flag policy, and following consultation with safety and security experts, it has been determined that Israeli and Palestinian flags should not be permitted to be displayed at football matches for the foreseeable future and the same approach can be applied to other displays, banners, clothing or scarves identified as pro-Israeli or pro-Palestinian or related to the current crisis.



From all I have seen from the videos and the suddenness and heavy handedness of the stewards (who are usually very good and accommodating fans), this is a UEFA/FA/Premier league ruling with teeth (ie act now or face punishment).