Excellent in possession last night. Had the confidence to pause on the ball and wait for the right passing opportunity. Then his passing was very vertical and penetrative. Great header for his goal very Warkesque, his movement allowed him to find space in a congested penalty area and then a bullet header.



The only issue is that he takes up some mad positions for a six. When we had the ball instead of a 3-2-2-3 build up he was miles ahead of Trent almost as if he was playing as an 8 and not a double pivot. Thought it might have been Klopp's instructions with Trent dropping in between the centrebacks. However, when Gomez switched to the hybrid right-back role Endo was still ahead of him.



The same during transitions. When we turned over the ball he was often well ahead of the ball. For his shot in the 2nd half, he was the highest player in the entire team.



He was really good last night though. Could be a really good option against the fodder but we might have problems with him as the six against the top sides.