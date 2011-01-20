« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 71650 times)

Offline KirkVanHouten

  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1200 on: October 27, 2023, 02:11:44 am »
What a great performance. Thing that I enjoyed the most was the willingness to soak up the pressure and release the ball.
Logged

Offline wemmick

  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1201 on: October 27, 2023, 02:38:18 am »
I thought he played well. Thought he looked really fit, too. It bodes well if he can match the pace of the younger midfielders. He gives us solid depth in midfield.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  
  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1202 on: October 27, 2023, 05:31:25 am »
First time forward passes. He does that almost every time, no extra touch, just plays it and so often it just opens up the attack immediately. I think he is better suited as an 8 for us the way our system works. Macallister is more comfortable being deeper as the 6 whereas Endo is more dynamic in how he approaches everything. He looked great whenever he got up the pitch today.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1203 on: October 27, 2023, 07:29:48 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on October 27, 2023, 05:31:25 am
First time forward passes. He does that almost every time, no extra touch, just plays it and so often it just opens up the attack immediately. I think he is better suited as an 8 for us the way our system works. Macallister is more comfortable being deeper as the 6 whereas Endo is more dynamic in how he approaches everything. He looked great whenever he got up the pitch today.

think that was what stuttgart fans were saying about him. not really a no 6 in a traditional sense but more of a midfield dynamo. there was a no 6 at stuttgart that was the anchor behind endo.

seems like our scouts know what they were doing and just spamming as many mobile, tenacious and technically decent midfielders to drown out the opposition. Maybe there really isn't a need for no 6 in the new way forward for our squad.
Logged

Offline CortexVortex

  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1204 on: October 27, 2023, 09:12:03 am »
Great performance once again.
Not surprised though. After all he was one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga (unfortunately he did prove that against my beloved HSV as well).
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1205 on: October 27, 2023, 10:47:12 am »
Thought the way Jones made a fuss of after the goal was nice

Love the love hes getting
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1206 on: October 27, 2023, 10:51:04 am »
A solid performance, he's settling in, aren't you, Wataru-san  :scarf
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1207 on: October 27, 2023, 11:29:21 am »
Loved the pass he played over the top of their defence soon after his goal. I imagine he wouldn't have tried that without the confidence boost he got from getting the goal. The Europa League group stages is so unbelievably useful for building up/integrating new and young players. Sure we'll need Endo for some league games over December and he'll be well prepared for them.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1208 on: October 27, 2023, 11:44:50 am »
What a player he is. Absolutely delighted for him

Will play a big role in us winning a shiny pot come the end of the season whether it is the EL or one of the domestic cups. And he'll have his part to play in the league now he's getting up to speed with the system and the rest of the squad

Patience with players is vital (mad I know)
Logged

Online Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1209 on: October 27, 2023, 01:06:22 pm »
Excellent in possession last night. Had the confidence to pause on the ball and wait for the right passing opportunity. Then his passing was very vertical and penetrative. Great header for his goal very Warkesque, his movement allowed him to find space in a congested penalty area and then a bullet header.

The only issue is that he takes up some mad positions for a six. When we had the ball instead of a 3-2-2-3 build up he was miles ahead of Trent almost as if he was playing as an 8 and not a double pivot. Thought it might have been Klopp's instructions with Trent dropping in between the centrebacks. However, when Gomez switched to the hybrid right-back role Endo was still ahead of him.

The same during transitions. When we turned over the ball he was often well ahead of the ball. For his shot in the 2nd half, he was the highest player in the entire team.

He was really good last night though. Could be a really good option against the fodder but we might have problems with him as the six against the top sides. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1210 on: October 27, 2023, 02:08:53 pm »
Quote from: blamski on October 26, 2023, 09:58:17 pm
sweated more than anyone. top game.
Christ do they even have stats for that.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1211 on: October 27, 2023, 02:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on October 27, 2023, 02:08:53 pm
Christ do they even have stats for that.
yeah,  he does well on the finger-pinch nose-blow stats too.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1212 on: October 27, 2023, 02:19:33 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on October 27, 2023, 01:54:55 am
pretty much a toyota in terms of midfield reiliability ;D

A Lexus of a headed goal though.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline AmanShah21

  
  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1213 on: October 27, 2023, 04:15:24 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on October 27, 2023, 07:29:48 am
think that was what stuttgart fans were saying about him. not really a no 6 in a traditional sense but more of a midfield dynamo. there was a no 6 at stuttgart that was the anchor behind endo.

seems like our scouts know what they were doing and just spamming as many mobile, tenacious and technically decent midfielders to drown out the opposition. Maybe there really isn't a need for no 6 in the new way forward for our squad.

Yeah... Pretty much every midfielder in the squad now has superb workrate and is comfortable higher up the pitch and being combative. Of the current lot, only Thiago and at a stretch Macca look like ones who could/would want to be a bit deeper to get on the ball more and distribute, but even they can play a bit higher. Bajcetic is being developed as an 8, so I think the idea is to have 3 8s with good positional influence. Trent, in general has played deeper in his inverted role than he was playing when he was wider. I think the idea is to have him and one more to defend against counters and it doesnt have to be a designated 6 ahead of the centre halves.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1214 on: October 27, 2023, 05:00:14 pm »
Loved the way he used his body.
He's got a terrier-like attitude and a strong, low-centre build and he uses it well to shield the ball. The way he drops his head and shoulders over the ball, to make that perimeter larger and to make it even harder to get pushed off the ball(by enlarging his "footprint" if I can put it that way), is a good technique. (I used that same technique whenever we played 7s)
Messi does that a lot(not comparing him to Messi except in that instance, "so please- stay off my back, or I will attack.. and you don't want that!").


Looking forward to more.
« Last Edit: October 27, 2023, 05:06:57 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1215 on: October 27, 2023, 05:16:38 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on October 27, 2023, 05:00:14 pm
Loved the way he used his body.
He's got a terrier-like attitude and a strong, low-centre build and he uses it well to shield the ball. The way he drops his head and shoulders over the ball, to make that perimeter larger and to make it even harder to get pushed off the ball(by enlarging his "footprint" if I can put it that way), is a good technique. (I used that same technique whenever we played 7s)
Messi does that a lot(not comparing him to Messi except in that instance, "so please- stay off my back, or I will attack.. and you don't want that!").


Looking forward to more.

Curtis said he (Jones) learned how to use his arse from watching McAllister. It's a technique whereby you stick your backside towards your opponent as you receive the ball, as though you're threatening to take a dump on them if they approach you too closely. It may date back to Lineker in 1990.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1216 on: October 27, 2023, 05:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on October 27, 2023, 05:16:38 pm
Curtis said he (Jones) learned how to use his arse from watching McAllister. It's a technique whereby you stick your backside towards your opponent as you receive the ball, as though you're threatening to take a dump on them if they approach you too closely. It may date back to Lineker in 1990.
King Kenny.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    • Flat Back Four
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1217 on: October 27, 2023, 05:37:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 27, 2023, 05:24:56 pm
King Kenny.

His ass was so big, he didn't have to "use" it, though; it was just always already there...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1218 on: October 27, 2023, 05:48:48 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 27, 2023, 05:37:40 pm
His ass was so big, he didn't have to "use" it, though; it was just always already there...
always thought we should have signed that H Dumpty lad.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1219 on: October 27, 2023, 06:12:56 pm »
Quote from: SamL
always thought we should have signed that H Dumpty lad.

We did sign Charlie Adam.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,874
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1220 on: October 29, 2023, 04:25:33 pm »

'Endo banner confiscated at Anfield due to the "nationalistic flags" ban issued by the FA despite many others featuring national flags being allowed':-

https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/17j4oq4/endo_banner_confiscated_at_anfield_due_to_the




^ 'My @wataru0209 banner has been confiscated on the way into Turnstile S today by a Mr Paul Hudson & an @LFC steward named Terry #37. The grounds stated were that the FA has issued a blanket ban on "nationalistic flags" at all stadia. 1) A national flag is not "nationalistic" 2)...'

^ https://twitter.com/KopCraftsman/status/1718618989079765287


'.@spiritofshankly @LFCHelp For context, I have a standing arrangement with the stewards to fly my banners in the same spot where I have shown them since the Main Stand opened. They are all fire certified and have the proper permissions. This is the flag.'



^ https://twitter.com/KopCraftsman/status/1718620797168709655
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 741
  • You Love Us
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1221 on: Yesterday at 09:37:21 am »
This so-called ban on "Nationalistic Flags" is such horseshit! There's a Royal Scottish flag flying on the kop every single match, come what may. It's perfectly visible both on the telly and in the ground. There's also been Brazilian and Egyptian flags  in recent years, as well. I'm guessing they're just cracking down in case a few Palestinian flags find their way onto the kop? Whatever the case, it's a shame because that banner is boss.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,438
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1222 on: Yesterday at 12:09:35 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 09:37:21 am
This so-called ban on "Nationalistic Flags" is such horseshit! There's a Royal Scottish flag flying on the kop every single match, come what may. It's perfectly visible both on the telly and in the ground. There's also been Brazilian and Egyptian flags  in recent years, as well. I'm guessing they're just cracking down in case a few Palestinian flags find their way onto the kop? Whatever the case, it's a shame because that banner is boss.

It absolutely is... and so is Endo...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,874
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1223 on: Yesterday at 01:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 09:37:21 am
This so-called ban on "Nationalistic Flags" is such horseshit! There's a Royal Scottish flag flying on the kop every single match, come what may. It's perfectly visible both on the telly and in the ground. There's also been Brazilian and Egyptian flags  in recent years, as well. I'm guessing they're just cracking down in case a few Palestinian flags find their way onto the kop? Whatever the case, it's a shame because that banner is boss.

Took away some kid's Kostas Greece banner too: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345789.msg19137755#msg19137755


Hopefully this won't be a problem [cough]...




Or the Uruguay fan flag for Nunez, Colombia fan flag for Diaz, Argentina flag for Mac, Brazil flags for Ali (+ more over the years), Klopp's Germany fan flag... and so on...

... including any flags or imagery with the Shankly Gates on it (as the flag of Scotland features on it - and also the full club crest) [cough].


Edit: and flags in support of Ukraine of course were okay - including selling Ukraine flag merchandise in the official club stores, and lighting up Anfield in Ukraine colours:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19134795#msg19134795 &
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19137108#msg19137108

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:50:08 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 741
  • You Love Us
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1224 on: Yesterday at 01:15:39 pm »
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,375
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1225 on: Yesterday at 01:22:01 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 27, 2023, 05:37:40 pm
His ass was so big, he didn't have to "use" it, though; it was just always already there...
Kenny didn't actually have to use his arse. Kenny's arse was an autonomous, thinking footballer's arse that made it's own decisions.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1226 on: Yesterday at 01:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:22:01 pm
Kenny didn't actually have to use his arse. Kenny's arse was an autonomous, thinking footballer's arse that made it's own decisions.
Liverpool's arse!
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1227 on: Yesterday at 01:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 01:15:39 pm

That is honestly insane.
nah - I don't like it but I understand it.

these days ppl will kick off and cause shit about literally anything so the club's trying to eliminate that risk by taking an absolute line. 

overdone?  probably.  but like I say I get it.
Logged

Offline Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 741
  • You Love Us
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1228 on: Yesterday at 06:33:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:26:37 pm
nah - I don't like it but I understand it.

these days ppl will kick off and cause shit about literally anything so the club's trying to eliminate that risk by taking an absolute line. 

overdone?  probably.  but like I say I get it.


It's not the club, it's the FA. And there's already a bunch of national flags being displayed on the Kop already. Why pick on the Japanese one? Or the Greek one?

Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,827
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1229 on: Yesterday at 06:38:56 pm »
Presumably poppies will be banned too by the authorities. The very definition of a "nationalistic" symbol.

And the union jack flying over Anfield should be gone too.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:40:44 pm by DangerScouse »
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,874
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1230 on: Yesterday at 07:03:24 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 06:38:56 pm
Presumably poppies will be banned too by the authorities. The very definition of a "nationalistic" symbol.

And the union jack flying over Anfield should be gone too.

Anything with the Shankly Gates on too - as well as flags and imagery with the full club crest on it - can't be having the 'nationalistic' flag of Scotland on it...

The Premier League and club really thought this through at all - let alone providing an explanation why 'Football Stands Together' with Ukraine (+ displaying of Ukrainian flags) - but not for Palestine.


Gareth Roberts on the 'Live at 5' show on This Is Anfield also said the Szoboszlai Hungary flag wasn't allowed in on Saturday, too. (www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXvVPLNNDkc - around 60 mins into the video)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,080
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1231 on: Today at 10:58:37 am »
The club have admitted their error and apologised.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
