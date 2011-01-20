Loved the way he used his body.
He's got a terrier-like attitude and a strong, low-centre build and he uses it well to shield the ball. The way he drops his head and shoulders over the ball, to make that perimeter larger and to make it even harder to get pushed off the ball(by enlarging his "footprint" if I can put it that way), is a good technique. (I used that same technique whenever we played 7s)
Messi does that a lot(not comparing him to Messi except in that instance, "so please- stay off my back, or I will attack.. and you don't want that!").
Looking forward to more.