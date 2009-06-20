I think Endo and Gravenberch's minutes being limited is largely down to the fact that neither had a pre season with us. Natural position or not, Jurgen always waits for new signings to bed in before they get a run of starts, especially midfielders. Endo not starting ahead of Macca only means that Endo needs more time to adapt tactically of the demands of his position. Playing a 6 for stuttgart and for us are entirely different jobs because right of the bat, your average position will be significantly higher up the pitch. You are defending a much larger space behind you and you have a lot more of the ball. Endo will not get his run of games until next year because he'll be out in january for asia cup. Until then, he'll get midweek games and be a finisher sub and that is perfectly fine. You need someone with his experience to do that.