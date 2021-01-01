I am utterly shocked that Keyop, Draex and Avens are in here this morning backing each other up and looking to attack other posters.For me, there have been posters who have been way too critical of Endo who at the very least deserves the chance to bed in and adapt to the League. There have also been posters that have gone way over the top.That is perfectly normal and expected. As usual, the truth will be somewhere in between the two extremes. We need to be thinking in terms of shades of grey. Last night in the second half Endo put in a really good performance and for he has shown that he has the tools to do the Milner role. He clearly has a good football brain, is calm and composed and more than decent in possession.I think we need to put last night into perspective though. Leicester made 10 changes for that game and we completely dominated. Endo was also much better in the 2nd half which is when we tend to overwhelm teams. It was clearly his best performance for us but playing in the Premier league as a single six will need him to improve again.He will need to be far more involved in the build-up phase, especially against a high press, needs to show more in terms of recovery pace, and above all will need to win more of his ground duels. Hopefully, those things will improve as he adapts, becomes more confident and his team mates begin to trust him more.All in all, though he has shown he is at the very least a useful addition to the squad.