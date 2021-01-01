« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 54262 times)

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 11:13:50 pm »
Endo-san getting the chance to show the doubters what Wataru Endo is all about. He is definitely a better option than the 22/23 season version of Fabinho and Henderson

The glimpse that we saw tonight was what made him the hero of Vfb Stuggart. Mascherano of the Far East
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 11:21:05 pm »
Big step today. Recovered a lot of balls and made some nice forward passes. Really good performance and can't wait to see him build on it next week.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 11:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:51:30 pm
Gotta be some old 'Momo is Boss' banners around that can be quickly amended

If he does what Momo did for us, I'd be delighted (albeit with less injuries).
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 11:23:50 pm »
Once he got going, very terrier like in midfield, nice first touch and can pass a ball. Hell pick up his tempo of play, but all in all, I liked what I saw - hes a destroyer.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 11:25:23 pm »
Them ball recoveries..

1 assist
2 chances created
11 passes into final third
90% pass accuracy
5/5 accurate long balls
4 interceptions
3/9 ground duels won
3/4 aerial duels won
13 ball recoveries
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 11:29:10 pm »
よくやった、若者
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1006 on: Yesterday at 11:30:56 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:29:10 pm
よくやった、若者
How dare you!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1007 on: Yesterday at 11:33:45 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:29:10 pm
よくやった、若者
Stop posting shavings of ya Pyabbs will ya mate
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1008 on: Yesterday at 11:35:05 pm »
I understand the criticism from last week. He made some some mistakes at Lask, a few in the first half tonight. But the improvement tonight was undeniable.

As others have pointed out, way too early to jump to any rash conclusions.

He signed only 40 days ago.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 11:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:33:45 pm
Stop posting shavings of ya Pyabbs will ya mate
私の毛むくじゃらのパイにキスして
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 11:39:09 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:38:43 pm
私の毛むくじゃらのパイにキスして
or your damn nose pickings.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 11:56:22 pm »
Ran the show in the second half. Cool.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 12:05:55 am »
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 12:13:29 am »
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 12:14:11 am »
There was some groans from the crowd not long before half time after he won the ball and didn't play a forward pass that was on. Didn't like it myself but after that he was excellent. I don't think he starts against spurs but the application he showed must mean he's an option off the bench, if not in that game, then in the coming ones.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 12:15:45 am »
I have to say Ive been more impressed with his on the ball qualities the ln anything hes done defensively since he arrived. Hes got a great eye for a pass and is lightning quick at recycling possession.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 01:31:16 am »
ENDGOLO KANTE!!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 01:58:54 am »
Only saw the highlights, but he looked confident and competent. Happy to see him give a better account of himself.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 03:45:50 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:14:11 am
There was some groans from the crowd not long before half time after he won the ball and didn't play a forward pass that was on. Didn't like it myself but after that he was excellent. I don't think he starts against spurs but the application he showed must mean he's an option off the bench, if not in that game, then in the coming ones.

I think one of the coaches probably had a word with him at half time and told him to be more aggressive because he was absolutely no holds barred second half. I think he had been a bit conservative earlier because he didnt want to take risks and make an error. Whatever was told basically let him go full pelt for the rest of the game so we can finally see the real him that captains Japan and absolutely terrifies the german midfield by now.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 07:35:16 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:09:01 pm
So he did get an assist; eveyone's been gaslighting me, man


This is too good to let it pass.  8)  Filthy.

Thank you, Ghost Town.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 07:39:56 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 07:35:16 am
This is too good to let it pass.  8)  Filthy.

Thank you, Ghost Town.

Fired it into him perfectly, iirc he passed him another like that (not same position) & I actually got to see Szobo miss control a ball, he must have at some time but I can't remember him doing.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 07:41:17 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:05:55 am
https://youtu.be/7-f7nZGeSkg?si=VnnDtHC6iQLud181
I'll just embed it here in this page. Appreciate for the link.

Thank you very much, Bend It Like Aurelio.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7-f7nZGeSkg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7-f7nZGeSkg</a>
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 07:43:45 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:39:56 am
Fired it into him perfectly, iirc he passed him another like that (not same position) & I actually got to see Szobo miss control a ball, he must have at some time but I can't remember him doing.
Agreed. The accuracy to Szobo, that was boss, mate... Hahaha. But Szobo ball controll is on another level. Bloody hell.  ;D

Just thread the ball to him and he'll make it happen. Gerrard-esque.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 07:46:49 am »
Brilliant, battling performance.

So he's looking just like the player Jurgen said he was, and has shown us what he's capable of - now that he's had time to settle in and get some training sessions/game time.

It's almost as if new players joining with no pre-season need to have a few training sessions, and get to know their teammates and our systems.  Who'd have thought, eh?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 08:13:11 am »
One thing elite players have in common which makes a difference compared to all other players is awareness; making gazillion scans per second figuring out what's around them in order to make the best decision possible.

Endo is that guy, his head is constantly turning, his awareness allows him to avoid getting caught out. I'm not saying he's elite but he's way better than most seem to think. Once he gets fully settled he's gonna be extremely helpful to our cause this season.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 08:26:27 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:46:49 am
Brilliant, battling performance.

So he's looking just like the player Jurgen said he was, and has shown us what he's capable of - now that he's had time to settle in and get some training sessions/game time.

It's almost as if new players joining with no pre-season need to have a few training sessions, and get to know their teammates and our systems.  Who'd have thought, eh?

I wish you lot would just stop, nobody has slagged him off & to claim any doubts (which are still there) were made because people weren't giving him time to settle is bollocks, there's not a fanbase in the country that is as patient as we are (owl signings don't count)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 08:30:25 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:15:45 am
I have to say Ive been more impressed with his on the ball qualities the ln anything hes done defensively since he arrived. Hes got a great eye for a pass and is lightning quick at recycling possession.

I think that is a good point. He is good at backing up what was a really good press last night. He reads the game well and is on the front foot when we press and picks up the ball and uses it very well. The pass for the Szobo assist illustrates that he looks much more effective than Henderson and Fabinho were last season.

The higher up the pitch he goes the better he looks for me. There are still question marks over him when he was deeper though. He was rarely involved when we were building from the back whether that was because he wasn't showing properly or because his new team mates were reticent to give it to him in tight places. That should hopefully improves as he becomes more confident and his team mates get used to him and his movements.

He showed last night he he is more than capable of performing the Milner role. The big question mark is whether he can kick on become a viable option as a regular starter as a single 6 for a team with title ambitions. To do that for me he will have to become far more involved in the build up phase and improve defensively.

Last night the 2nd half was a massive step in the right direction and should really boost his confidence.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 08:32:55 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 11:25:23 pm
Them ball recoveries..

1 assist
2 chances created
11 passes into final third
90% pass accuracy
5/5 accurate long balls
4 interceptions
3/9 ground duels won
3/4 aerial duels won
13 ball recoveries

These are unbelievable. What a performance that was last night. 13 ball recoveries is elite and his passing stats show he's not just some destroyer who has no technical ability
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 09:18:10 am »
Really encouraging from him. Championship opposition but weve all seen Liverpool backups get pulled down to the level of lower league teams rather than boss them in the past.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 10:21:03 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:26:27 am
I wish you lot would just stop, nobody has slagged him off & to claim any doubts (which are still there) were made because people weren't giving him time to settle is bollocks, there's not a fanbase in the country that is as patient as we are (owl signings don't count)

Yeah but they did. It's not about you WAP, but plenty have been slagging him off.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on August 19, 2023, 05:03:16 pm
watching him chasing players like he was wearing flip flops is not a good sign considering we require so much athleticism from our #6.

Quote from: Coolie High on August 19, 2023, 05:15:28 pm
Not the most athletic at all.

Quote from: Adeemo on August 19, 2023, 06:05:13 pm
I assumed hed be expected to fight fires in midfield, not sure how anyone can do that without pace? It was a massive issue with Fab in there last season.

Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on September 21, 2023, 08:31:36 pm
Not really seen any signs yet that there's a decent player in there that could fit in at this level. But hopefully getting an hour under his belt tonight will be a platform for a decent performance against Leicester in the League Cup next week.

Quote from: aka_da_saus on September 21, 2023, 07:43:32 pm
Miles off being a Liverpool player , i'm throwing him under bus I know and I know he only at club 5 mins but I can't see any green shoots . Even if his passing was limited and he was winning tackles , headers and blocks like it says on tin but he isn't even coming close to it . Suppose another game next week to adapt to us .

Quote from: KingsRevolution on September 21, 2023, 08:45:21 pm
No problem with your post. Its not about throwing someone under the bus. Its about evaluating a signing.

Hes not good enough for this football club. We all knew this. 30 years old and spent his peak years fighting relegation at Stuttgart.

If our recruitment team arent looking at the 6 market for the next 9 months ready to buy someone next June then theyre not doing their jobs properly.

Receipts.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 10:28:16 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:21:03 am
Yeah but they did. It's not about you WAP, but plenty have been slagging him off.

Receipts.

Edited receipts. Here is my full quote. Thanks.

Quote
Not really seen any signs yet that there's a decent player in there that could fit in at this level. But hopefully getting an hour under his belt tonight will be a platform for a decent performance against Leicester in the League Cup next week.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1031 on: Today at 10:30:05 am »
All a bit petty isn't it, just enjoy us having a really strong squad and Kloppball mark 2.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1032 on: Today at 10:41:25 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:30:05 am
All a bit petty isn't it, just enjoy us having a really strong squad and Kloppball mark 2.

Well it is, but it's also a direct reply to someone saying nobody had slagged him off, which just isn't true  ;D

But yes, lots to be positive about, including the good depth provided by players like Endo.

Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:28:16 am
Edited receipts. Here is my full quote. Thanks.


Fair, I'll edit my original post.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1033 on: Today at 10:49:14 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:41:25 am
Well it is, but it's also a direct reply to someone saying nobody had slagged him off, which just isn't true  ;D



Most of those are opinions & all your (plural not just you) posts do is bring it back up & around and around we go.


Just let it go ffs.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1034 on: Today at 10:55:57 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:49:14 am
Most of those are opinions & all your (plural not just you) posts do is bring it back up & around and around we go.


Just let it go ffs.

 ;D Good point
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1035 on: Today at 10:59:43 am »
To see how good he is defensively, he would need better opponents. Also, playing in a normal 11 men team
Im not worried though
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1036 on: Today at 12:00:58 pm »
I am utterly shocked that Keyop, Draex and Avens are in here this morning backing each other up and looking to attack other posters.  ;D ;D.

For me, there have been posters who have been way too critical of Endo who at the very least deserves the chance to bed in and adapt to the League. There have also been posters that have gone way over the top.

That is perfectly normal and expected. As usual, the truth will be somewhere in between the two extremes. We need to be thinking in terms of shades of grey. Last night in the second half Endo put in a really good performance and for he has shown that he has the tools to do the Milner role. He clearly has a good football brain, is calm and composed and more than decent in possession.

I think we need to put last night into perspective though. Leicester made 10 changes for that game and we completely dominated. Endo was also much better in the 2nd half which is when we tend to overwhelm teams. It was clearly his best performance for us but playing in the Premier league as a single six will need him to improve again.

He will need to be far more involved in the build-up phase, especially against a high press, needs to show more in terms of recovery pace, and above all will need to win more of his ground duels. Hopefully, those things will improve as he adapts, becomes more confident and his team mates begin to trust him more.

All in all, though he has shown he is at the very least a useful addition to the squad. 



 
