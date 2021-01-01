I have to say Ive been more impressed with his on the ball qualities the ln anything hes done defensively since he arrived. Hes got a great eye for a pass and is lightning quick at recycling possession.



I think that is a good point. He is good at backing up what was a really good press last night. He reads the game well and is on the front foot when we press and picks up the ball and uses it very well. The pass for the Szobo assist illustrates that he looks much more effective than Henderson and Fabinho were last season.The higher up the pitch he goes the better he looks for me. There are still question marks over him when he was deeper though. He was rarely involved when we were building from the back whether that was because he wasn't showing properly or because his new team mates were reticent to give it to him in tight places. That should hopefully improves as he becomes more confident and his team mates get used to him and his movements.He showed last night he he is more than capable of performing the Milner role. The big question mark is whether he can kick on become a viable option as a regular starter as a single 6 for a team with title ambitions. To do that for me he will have to become far more involved in the build up phase and improve defensively.Last night the 2nd half was a massive step in the right direction and should really boost his confidence.