There was some frustration directed at overly negative posts about him not being good enough for the club. But the vast majority think he's been brought in as depth, a role which he seems to be fulfilling relatively well at this early stage of his Liverpool career.



The issue is they were. Read page 8 of this very thread. Before he played a minute for us he was going to be a cross between Ray Houghton and McMahon, he was going to be one of the first names on the team sheet, he was a shrewd signing who would give us a couple of seasons as our starting 6 so that we could bring someone else in. My personal favourite was that we would have beaten Chelsea if we had signed him earlier. Then we had stuff like Mac will be delighted because he won't have to play as the six and posters saying they were much more excited about Endo than Mac or even Szobo.Far too many posters built him up into something he wasn't. Then he came on against Newcastle and the balloon got pricked. Then the posters who built him up into something he almost certainly wasn't took any criticism as a personal affront. Quite rightly they stated that he needed time to adjust but they were still adament that he would come good and would be our starting six.The reality for me is that the posters who were upset about any criticism of the hierarchy over the Caicedo and Lavia fiasco went all in on Endo. Which is really unfair on him. He was overhyped and they pretended he was something he wasn't without ever seeing him play.Even worse when Mac was poor first half against Wolves Endo was used a stick to beat Klopp with. The harsh truth is that it isn't a rocky film. You don't get many players who get a chance and then completely transform their careers in their 30s having never played in the Premier League before.The irony is that now the posters who declared that he was going to be an integral member of the first 11 before he even kicked a ball are now demanding patience. Well maybe they should have shown patience in the first place. Massively overhyping a player to score points just isn't fair on them. For me the patience should have been at the beginning of his career then there would be no need for acrimony and recriminations.