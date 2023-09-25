« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
September 25, 2023, 09:26:23 pm
For those who watched Klopp's post-match interview, what did he mean by the bolded below on Endo?

On Wataru Endos early weeks at Liverpool...

He needs to get used to the things here. Wataru is a super guy, very calm and very polite and that cost him the first two weeks, maybe. Thats now getting there. He is not 30 or whatever and wants to get some people out of the way to get into the team, but he is improving every day. You saw that today, he is there, he will help us a lot, he will play games, he will start games and all these kinds of things. Its all good, he had already three or four games now for us in a very short period. That is what counts, it is not a short-term project. Wataru is a super-important part of the squad and I am really happy to have him.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
September 25, 2023, 10:07:18 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on September 25, 2023, 09:20:43 pm
Really not sure what you're trying to say? We know Endo was brought in as a Milner replacement, and we know plenty of supporters - certainly on here - are pissed off that we didn't go large on the position.

He's barely had a chance to show what he can do, if anything. The issue is people seem to have already made up their mind. That opinion is largely based on the fact he doesn't fit the profile of what these people think the club needs.

I've not seen anybody lavishing undue praise on Endo. Just a lot of people saying let's wait and see what he can actually do. I have seen a lot of damning with faint praise, collective eyerolls and "meh, whatever".

Isn't it more a case that Endo doesn't fit with the profile of the players the club actually put bids in for. We sold our first choice 6 and his backup and we didn't replace them with a player capable of staring as a single 6. As a result MacAllister is being played out of position which isn't ideal.

It is possible to think Endo is a good addition as a squad player whilst also thinking we should have brought in an elite single 6. It is also possible to support Endo and hope he does well whilst also hoping we bring in an elite level 6 in January or the summer.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
September 25, 2023, 10:16:14 pm
I think some people get stuck on certain narratives, particularly ones which allow them to be msierable and negative about whatever has happened and whatever the club has done. But none of us know if that narrative is true.

So here's an alternative narrative: we weren't 'shopping for that type of player' when we made attempts to buy Lavia and Caicedo; we were interested in those two specific players, not a type. Because there was something about both of those - something different in each case, maybe, that appealed to us and would allow us to play in certain ways.

When we failed to land either we didn't go out to look for another of 'that type of player' - an expensive young No. 6 - because there wasn't another one we were interested in. And Andre, we were told, was not for sale this summer.

So we altered our plans (I know, shock horror!) and decided that instead of a dedicated no. 6 we would use Mac and Jones and Ryan and Dom and Baj in various ways and compositions, often as composite midfielders, doing a bit of the 6 work but doing other stuff as well. In which case we no longer had a need to buy a dedicated 6. We decided to play in a different way, confident that there was enough 'sixiness' in those players to perform as much of that role as we would need - hardly any in some games, but quite orthadox in a few games a season.

We did, however, still want to replace Milner and so we went for Endo as a cheapish, experienced older player. Not as a compromise after missing out on Caicedo, but as a Milner replacement.

Now I don't know if any of the above is true, but it's another explanation for what happened that doesn't require constant cries of 'we failed! we failed'. And the difference is that I'm not stuck on it. It may be true or part-way towards the truth. Or it may be complete hogwash. I don't care and I won't be bringing it up ten times a day every day. I'd rather look forward.

We don't have all the info to be able to decide exactly what happened.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
September 25, 2023, 10:17:55 pm
Quote from: Angelius on September 25, 2023, 09:26:23 pm
For those who watched Klopp's post-match interview, what did he mean by the bolded below on Endo?

On Wataru Endos early weeks at Liverpool...

He needs to get used to the things here. Wataru is a super guy, very calm and very polite and that cost him the first two weeks, maybe. Thats now getting there. He is not 30 or whatever and wants to get some people out of the way to get into the team, but he is improving every day. You saw that today, he is there, he will help us a lot, he will play games, he will start games and all these kinds of things. Its all good, he had already three or four games now for us in a very short period. That is what counts, it is not a short-term project. Wataru is a super-important part of the squad and I am really happy to have him.


Just guessing but maybe he wasn't as forward and getting stuck-in in training as he could be, as he was politely deferring to the players who had been there longer. Kloppo's probably told him to ditch the deference and get stuck in; show what you got even if it shows someone else up
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 01:42:12 am
Quote from: Eeyore on September 25, 2023, 08:21:06 pm
Bias works both ways though.

A lot of posters throw all reality out of the window the moment a player signs for us. Not everyone we sign is signed with the intention of them being a core member of the first 11. When you are playing in multiple competitions then you need depth and you need experience. Klopp loves having players like Lucas, Klavan, Milner, Lallana or Firmino around.

Not every player has to be a young prospect with a very high ceiling. Not every player is destined to be a nailed-on starter. You need players with a great attitude who are great in training, who keep themselves in good nick, and who can be relied on to come in when required and be a 7 or 8 out of 10.

I could be wrong and Endo could defy expectations and nail down a starting place and become a core player. The likelihood though is that he is likely to be a valuable squad player who comes on as a closer to see games out. Someone who performs the Milner role, comes on and is calm and helps us see games out.

The reality is that we have players who are younger than him, have more pedigree and have a far higher ceiling who are far more likely to start. That is absolutely fine.   

But nobody is saying any of these things Al  :D you and those clouds hey!

There was some frustration directed at overly negative posts about him not being good enough for the club. But the vast majority think he's been brought in as depth, a role which he seems to be fulfilling relatively well at this early stage of his Liverpool career.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 01:43:23 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 25, 2023, 09:24:43 pm
Milner had a much better CV than Endo.

Just saying.

Much better lactate test, too...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 08:59:36 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 01:42:12 am
But nobody is saying any of these things Al  :D you and those clouds hey!

There was some frustration directed at overly negative posts about him not being good enough for the club. But the vast majority think he's been brought in as depth, a role which he seems to be fulfilling relatively well at this early stage of his Liverpool career.

The issue is they were. Read page 8 of this very thread. Before he played a minute for us he was going to be a cross between Ray Houghton and McMahon, he was going to be one of the first names on the team sheet, he was a shrewd signing who would give us a couple of seasons as our starting 6 so that we could bring someone else in. My personal favourite was that we would have beaten Chelsea if we had signed him earlier. Then we had stuff like Mac will be delighted because he won't have to play as the six and posters saying they were much more excited about Endo than Mac or even Szobo.

Far too many posters built him up into something he wasn't. Then he came on against Newcastle and the balloon got pricked. Then the posters who built him up into something he almost certainly wasn't took any criticism as a personal affront. Quite rightly they stated that he needed time to adjust but they were still adament that he would come good and would be our starting six.

The reality for me is that the posters who were upset about any criticism of the hierarchy over the Caicedo and Lavia fiasco went all in on Endo. Which is really unfair on him. He was overhyped and they pretended he was something he wasn't without ever seeing him play.

Even worse when Mac was poor first half against Wolves Endo was used a stick to beat Klopp with. The harsh truth is that it isn't a rocky film. You don't get many players who get a chance and then completely transform their careers in their 30s having never played in the Premier League before.

The irony is that now the posters who declared that he was going to be an integral member of the first 11 before he even kicked a ball are now demanding patience. Well maybe they should have shown patience in the first place. Massively overhyping a player to score points just isn't fair on them. For me the patience should have been at the beginning of his career then there would be no need for acrimony and recriminations.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 09:28:50 am
Yeah, I can see why supporters being exuberent and positive about a new player annoyed you, Al.

It goes dead against your life's work.


Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 09:32:46 am
More flip flop than bondi beach.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 09:46:52 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:32:46 am
More flip flop than bondi beach.

Except my opinion has been balanced from the start and based on the balance of probabilities.

Unlike this fella.

Quote from: Draex on August 18, 2023, 03:20:19 pm
Reminds me a fair bit of the Casimero signing, an older head who will pop up with important goals and bring the younger offensive kids together and add stability.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 09:50:37 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:46:52 am
Except my opinion has been balanced from the start and based on the balance of probabilities.

Unlike this fella.

Probably the worse example of not what you implied ever haha. Brilliant.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 09:56:40 am
I think he's our 10th most expensive signing since 2020-21. I reckon that says something about the value Klopp and the club see in him considering he's 30 and would have virtually zero resale value.

Would we have outlayed £20m on a 29-year old Milner back in 2015?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 10:14:41 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:59:36 am
The issue is they were. Read page 8 of this very thread. Before he played a minute for us he was going to be a cross between Ray Houghton and McMahon, he was going to be one of the first names on the team sheet, he was a shrewd signing who would give us a couple of seasons as our starting 6 so that we could bring someone else in. My personal favourite was that we would have beaten Chelsea if we had signed him earlier. Then we had stuff like Mac will be delighted because he won't have to play as the six and posters saying they were much more excited about Endo than Mac or even Szobo.

What you've done there Al, as usual, is take something and twist it and make it into something it wasn't

Not one mention of him being a cross between Houghton and McMahon. No one saying he'll be one of the 1st names on the team sheet. One poster saying he could be a shrewd signing and he would give us more minutes than people expect as we mould someone else or sign someone else. And your favourite was someone saying that him playing would have allowed us to play Mac and Gakpo in their proper positions and in doing so they believe we would have beaten Chelsea

I don't know why anyone even entertains you on here because as usual you twist things and here you've just fucking lied. You're just tedious and fucking miserable. If you can't be happy now and forget about last season and all the horrible things the club has put you through (not signing a CB, not signing a midfielder last season, not signing your DM this summer) then I don't know what the fuck is going to change that. We're fucking boss again and all you and certain others want to do is go thread to thread and fucking moan
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 10:46:06 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 25, 2023, 10:17:55 pm
Just guessing but maybe he wasn't as forward and getting stuck-in in training as he could be, as he was politely deferring to the players who had been there longer. Kloppo's probably told him to ditch the deference and get stuck in; show what you got even if it shows someone else up


Just remember, everyone who comes to Liverpool gets Klopped, that does not always work from day 1 (and it wears off when they leave)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 10:48:24 am
I think its' way too early to be making any calls regarding Wataru, especially effortposting yourselves into entrenched positions. Jürgen's called his timidness out so that'll hopefully get a performance rise out of him - probably as the DM vs Leicester on Wednesdy night.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 10:52:00 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:56:40 am
I think he's our 10th most expensive signing since 2020-21. I reckon that says something about the value Klopp and the club see in him considering he's 30 and would have virtually zero resale value.

Would we have outlayed £20m on a 29-year old Milner back in 2015?
A premier League winner who was experienced in the league and could go straight into the team? £15m would have been a bargain for Milner by todays standards. 
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 10:54:48 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:56:40 am
I think he's our 10th most expensive signing since 2020-21. I reckon that says something about the value Klopp and the club see in him considering he's 30 and would have virtually zero resale value.

Would we have outlayed £20m on a 29-year old Milner back in 2015?

£15 million is nothing in todays market. Can't compare or rank 'most expensive signings' when the landscape has shifted so much.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 10:55:39 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 10:14:41 am
What you've done there Al, as usual, is take something and twist it and make it into something it wasn't

Not one mention of him being a cross between Houghton and McMahon. No one saying he'll be one of the 1st names on the team sheet. One poster saying he could be a shrewd signing and he would give us more minutes than people expect as we mould someone else or sign someone else. And your favourite was someone saying that him playing would have allowed us to play Mac and Gakpo in their proper positions and in doing so they believe we would have beaten Chelsea

I don't know why anyone even entertains you on here because as usual you twist things and here you've just fucking lied. You're just tedious and fucking miserable. If you can't be happy now and forget about last season and all the horrible things the club has put you through (not signing a CB, not signing a midfielder last season, not signing your DM this summer) then I don't know what the fuck is going to change that. We're fucking boss again and all you and certain others want to do is go thread to thread and fucking moan

Ray Houghton- I'm predicting we'll see the energy and similar gifts of the great Ray Houghton. ✅

Steve McMahon- I can see that, John and with more than a whiff of Stevie Mac. Welcome, Endo, lad ✅

First name on the team sheet - It might not be in his first couple of games but as the season evolves I really do expect a neat and busy player whose name we'll all want on the team sheet first. ✅

A couple of seasons as our starting 6- It's a signing for the here and now, providing much needed protection for our defence in transition, and doing the dirty work so that other players like Alexis, Dom, Robbo and Trent can cause maximum damage higher up the pitch.

Can't wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt, and we could have ourselves a bargain, who can be a key player for a few seasons whilst we buy and bed in another DM. ✅

We would of beat Chelsea if we had Endo- We'd of beat Chelsea with him, it would have allowed Mac and Gakpo to play in their natural positions. ✅

It is absolutely absurd to state as fact that we would have beat Chelsea with Endo or that Mac and Gakpo would have played in their natural positions.


I have backed up every single point I made so how about an apology for calling me a liar?

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 11:11:17 am
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:54:48 am
£15 million is nothing in todays market. Can't compare or rank 'most expensive signings' when the landscape has shifted so much.
That would have bought Caicedo's left foot
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 11:26:31 am
One thing you have to say about Al: he always brings receipts. But to the main topic, with his price and age gap, Endo was obviously an opportunistic short-term signing who can bring experience and a great fitness record to the squad. It's obviously also far too soon to judge him either way after a few games in a new league with new teammates. That isn't to say we can't take opinions from individual performances, just that shoehorning them into a pre-existing narrative is a bit silly.

Having said that, we won't make a profit off him the way we did from Minamino, so I'd say a similar output of seven league starts in three seasons would be disappointing. But let's see where we are at the end of the season, January at least.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 11:32:10 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:26:31 am


But let's see where we are at the end of the season, January at least.


Totally


I think I will stay out of this thread until then, don't want to read this thread every time he makes a mistake.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 12:11:09 pm
What's wrong suggesting he's a Milner replacement? No one really believed what Pearce said about him being brought in as a starter did they? I think he's a really good Milner replacement. He'll be like Minamino stay here for a few years contribute in cup games then probably leave.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 12:46:35 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:11:09 pm
What's wrong suggesting he's a Milner replacement? No one really believed what Pearce said about him being brought in as a starter did they? I think he's a really good Milner replacement. He'll be like Minamino stay here for a few years contribute in cup games then probably leave.

Nothing wrong with that at all, clinical. I think the vast majority agree that that is the role he's primarily been brought in for. It's the occasional poster that says he's not good enough for this club that attracted some strong responses, and others felt the need to defend.

I imagine he starts against Leicester. I hope so, would love to see more of him as I've genuinely been relatively encouraged by his cameo appearances -- some have been less impressed obviously, though I'm not sure what he's done wrong.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 01:41:33 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 12:46:35 pm
Nothing wrong with that at all, clinical. I think the vast majority agree that that is the role he's primarily been brought in for. It's the occasional poster that says he's not good enough for this club that attracted some strong responses, and others felt the need to defend.

I imagine he starts against Leicester. I hope so, would love to see more of him as I've genuinely been relatively encouraged by his cameo appearances -- some have been less impressed obviously, though I'm not sure what he's done wrong.

All I saw on the last page was condescending shite from the usual posters, making up fake arguments 'haha I bet they're just slightly peeved because he didn't cost 100's of millions' and then laughing at the fans who aren't crawling over themselves to praise a 16 million pound 30 year old who hasn't looked great thus far.

For what it's worth, I totally agree that he needs time and personally I think he has already shown flashes of what he could be, but to act like this thread has been full of people criticising him for no reason is a little silly (and not even true, to be honest)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 01:46:04 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 01:41:33 pm
All I saw on the last page was condescending shite from the usual posters, making up fake arguments 'haha I bet they're just slightly peeved because he didn't cost 100's of millions' and then laughing and the fans who aren't crawling over themselves to praise a 16 million pound 30 year old who hasn't looked great thus far.

For what it's worth, I totally agree that he needs time and personally I think he has already shown flashes of what he could be, but to act like this thread has been full of people criticising him for no reason is a little silly
Lol

Where's that 'we are laughing' gif?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 01:54:39 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:11:09 pm
What's wrong suggesting he's a Milner replacement? No one really believed what Pearce said about him being brought in as a starter did they? I think he's a really good Milner replacement. He'll be like Minamino stay here for a few years contribute in cup games then probably leave.

From Klopp at the time.

I know how football fans are, they would prefer to bring in a player who is £110m, he said. Normally when a manager pleads that a player should not be judged on his price tag, it is because he is costly, not cheap.

But wait: he has something that Liverpool supporters will love, definitely, added Klopp. He is already used to red a little bit [from Stuttgart], so thats good, and when he puts that shirt on he will throw everything on the pitch and the people will love that, I know that. We had this with James Milner a little bit. Obviously a slightly different profile but could you respect James Milner more for playing 15 minutes at the end and just closing a game down?

Milner, Klopp added, was one of the biggest Liverpool legends of my time and arrived here he was 29.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 03:13:18 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:55:39 am
Ray Houghton- I'm predicting we'll see the energy and similar gifts of the great Ray Houghton. ✅

Steve McMahon- I can see that, John and with more than a whiff of Stevie Mac. Welcome, Endo, lad ✅

First name on the team sheet - It might not be in his first couple of games but as the season evolves I really do expect a neat and busy player whose name we'll all want on the team sheet first. ✅

A couple of seasons as our starting 6- It's a signing for the here and now, providing much needed protection for our defence in transition, and doing the dirty work so that other players like Alexis, Dom, Robbo and Trent can cause maximum damage higher up the pitch.

Can't wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt, and we could have ourselves a bargain, who can be a key player for a few seasons whilst we buy and bed in another DM. ✅

We would of beat Chelsea if we had Endo- We'd of beat Chelsea with him, it would have allowed Mac and Gakpo to play in their natural positions. ✅

It is absolutely absurd to state as fact that we would have beat Chelsea with Endo or that Mac and Gakpo would have played in their natural positions.


I have backed up every single point I made so how about an apology for calling me a liar?

would be good to see an apology after this. Receipts indeed.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 09:14:56 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:55:39 am
Ray Houghton- I'm predicting we'll see the energy and similar gifts of the great Ray Houghton. ✅

Steve McMahon- I can see that, John and with more than a whiff of Stevie Mac. Welcome, Endo, lad ✅

First name on the team sheet - It might not be in his first couple of games but as the season evolves I really do expect a neat and busy player whose name we'll all want on the team sheet first. ✅

A couple of seasons as our starting 6- It's a signing for the here and now, providing much needed protection for our defence in transition, and doing the dirty work so that other players like Alexis, Dom, Robbo and Trent can cause maximum damage higher up the pitch.

Can't wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt, and we could have ourselves a bargain, who can be a key player for a few seasons whilst we buy and bed in another DM. ✅

We would of beat Chelsea if we had Endo- We'd of beat Chelsea with him, it would have allowed Mac and Gakpo to play in their natural positions. ✅

It is absolutely absurd to state as fact that we would have beat Chelsea with Endo or that Mac and Gakpo would have played in their natural positions.


I have backed up every single point I made so how about an apology for calling me a liar?

I've read Page 8 again and again and there is not one mention of Houghton and McMahon so...

I also don't know what your issue is with the rest of it? I said there was people saying those things, just not in the context you were making them out to be. The one who said we would have beaten Chelsea with him in the side (as you've quoted) says that because it would have allowed us to play 2 players in their natural position and seeing as that was a tight game, are they wrong? You absolutely hate anyone being positive, you must be so fun at parties

So I won't apologise, because I called you out on the McMahon and Houghton ones. And you can tell your little attack dog, Knight, to pipe down as well
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 09:25:43 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:14:56 am
So I won't apologise, because I called you out on the McMahon and Houghton ones. And you can tell your little attack dog, Knight, to pipe down as well
attack dog? ;D  are we thinking about the same poster?!

bit weird to go on the aggressive and then claim someone pointing out you were mistaken is attacking you
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 09:31:22 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:14:56 am
I've read Page 8 again and again and there is not one mention of Houghton and McMahon so...

I also don't know what your issue is with the rest of it? I said there was people saying those things, just not in the context you were making them out to be. The one who said we would have beaten Chelsea with him in the side (as you've quoted) says that because it would have allowed us to play 2 players in their natural position and seeing as that was a tight game, are they wrong? You absolutely hate anyone being positive, you must be so fun at parties

So I won't apologise, because I called you out on the McMahon and Houghton ones. And you can tell your little attack dog, Knight, to pipe down as well
Try page 6.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 09:43:43 am
If Endo is a replacement for Milner it's a down grade. Milner could play right midfield left midfield defensive midfield central midfield right back and left back. Had real leadership and a bit of bastard in him too. As Klopp said a Club Legend
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 09:44:55 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:14:56 am
I've read Page 8 again and again and there is not one mention of Houghton and McMahon so...

I also don't know what your issue is with the rest of it? I said there was people saying those things, just not in the context you were making them out to be. The one who said we would have beaten Chelsea with him in the side (as you've quoted) says that because it would have allowed us to play 2 players in their natural position and seeing as that was a tight game, are they wrong? You absolutely hate anyone being positive, you must be so fun at parties

So I won't apologise, because I called you out on the McMahon and Houghton ones. And you can tell your little attack dog, Knight, to pipe down as well

I will make it easier for you.

Quote from: John C on August 18, 2023, 12:59:48 pm
It's mad isn't it, I agree mate.
I'm predicting we'll see the energy and similar gifts of the great Ray Houghton.

Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August 18, 2023, 04:27:34 pm
I can see that, John and with more than a whiff of Stevie Mac. Welcome, Endo, lad

With regards to players playing in their correct positions. Endo has been here for a number of games that MacAllister has been chosen for the 6 role. So it is a huge assumption to make that if he had been here for the Chelsea then we would have even started. It is an even bigger assumption to decide with certainty that his presence would have resulted in a victory.

All my post was about was highlighting that there were plenty of posters who expected Endo to be far more than a replacement for Milner as the experienced pro. Everyone is entitled to their opinion I accept that. However I think it is wrong to call someone a liar when they have backed everything they have said up and even worse to double down and attack other posters.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 09:55:45 am
lol. Mods I know no one understands football like me but I'm very happy to also be 'Al's attack dog' if you'd like.

Al isn't always proven right so definitively. If he were, being his attack dog would be really very easy. As it is he allows his agenda to run roughshod over reality at times. But in this case I think we're all waiting for the apology :)

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 11:09:32 am
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 01:41:33 pm
All I saw on the last page was condescending shite from the usual posters, making up fake arguments 'haha I bet they're just slightly peeved because he didn't cost 100's of millions' and then laughing at the fans who aren't crawling over themselves to praise a 16 million pound 30 year old who hasn't looked great thus far.

For what it's worth, I totally agree that he needs time and personally I think he has already shown flashes of what he could be, but to act like this thread has been full of people criticising him for no reason is a little silly (and not even true, to be honest)

It's also absolutely not what I said. The very post you quoted said:

Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 12:46:35 pm
It's the occasional poster that says he's not good enough for this club that attracted some strong responses, and others felt the need to defend.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 11:20:14 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:59:36 am
For me the patience should have been at the beginning of his career then there would be no need for acrimony and recriminations.

So it's the posters who were excited about his signing that are to blame for the likes of Funky Gibbons saying "wow he's slow" minutes after his debut in entirely difficult circumstances?

Somebody posts that Endo is not good enough for Liverpool and when people criticise that post you instead blame someone for saying "can't wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt"? I'm just not sure what your reasoning is here or what the end game is? Is it purely to say people shouldn't have been pleased with us signing him? If so, engage with those posts directly -- at the moment you seem to be conflating two unrelated set of posts to argue that it's reasonable for people to declare him as a shit signing.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 11:28:22 am
 When certain posters see other posters excited aboot a signing

IMG-1357" border="0
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 11:29:35 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:28:22 am
When certain posters see other posters excited aboot a signing

IMG-1357" border="0

 ;D a classic.
