I think some people get stuck on certain narratives, particularly ones which allow them to be msierable and negative about whatever has happened and whatever the club has done. But none of us know if that narrative is true.
So here's an alternative narrative: we weren't 'shopping for that type of player' when we made attempts to buy Lavia and Caicedo; we were interested in those two specific players, not a type. Because there was something about both of those - something different in each case, maybe, that appealed to us and would allow us to play in certain ways.
When we failed to land either we didn't go out to look for another of 'that type of player' - an expensive young No. 6 - because there wasn't another one we were interested in. And Andre, we were told, was not for sale this summer.
So we altered our plans (I know, shock horror!) and decided that instead of a dedicated no. 6 we would use Mac and Jones and Ryan and Dom and Baj in various ways and compositions, often as composite midfielders, doing a bit of the 6 work but doing other stuff as well. In which case we no longer had a need to buy a dedicated 6. We decided to play in a different way, confident that there was enough 'sixiness' in those players to perform as much of that role as we would need - hardly any in some games, but quite orthadox in a few games a season.
We did, however, still want to replace Milner and so we went for Endo as a cheapish, experienced older player. Not as a compromise after missing out on Caicedo, but as a Milner replacement.
Now I don't know if any of the above is true, but it's another explanation for what happened that doesn't require constant cries of 'we failed! we failed'. And the difference is that I'm not stuck on it. It may be true or part-way towards the truth. Or it may be complete hogwash. I don't care and I won't be bringing it up ten times a day every day. I'd rather look forward.
We don't have all the info to be able to decide exactly what happened.