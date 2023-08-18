« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 48577 times)

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,585
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 09:26:23 pm »
For those who watched Klopp's post-match interview, what did he mean by the bolded below on Endo?

On Wataru Endos early weeks at Liverpool...

He needs to get used to the things here. Wataru is a super guy, very calm and very polite and that cost him the first two weeks, maybe. Thats now getting there. He is not 30 or whatever and wants to get some people out of the way to get into the team, but he is improving every day. You saw that today, he is there, he will help us a lot, he will play games, he will start games and all these kinds of things. Its all good, he had already three or four games now for us in a very short period. That is what counts, it is not a short-term project. Wataru is a super-important part of the squad and I am really happy to have him.

Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,839
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 10:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:20:43 pm
Really not sure what you're trying to say? We know Endo was brought in as a Milner replacement, and we know plenty of supporters - certainly on here - are pissed off that we didn't go large on the position.

He's barely had a chance to show what he can do, if anything. The issue is people seem to have already made up their mind. That opinion is largely based on the fact he doesn't fit the profile of what these people think the club needs.

I've not seen anybody lavishing undue praise on Endo. Just a lot of people saying let's wait and see what he can actually do. I have seen a lot of damning with faint praise, collective eyerolls and "meh, whatever".

Isn't it more a case that Endo doesn't fit with the profile of the players the club actually put bids in for. We sold our first choice 6 and his backup and we didn't replace them with a player capable of staring as a single 6. As a result MacAllister is being played out of position which isn't ideal.

It is possible to think Endo is a good addition as a squad player whilst also thinking we should have brought in an elite single 6. It is also possible to support Endo and hope he does well whilst also hoping we bring in an elite level 6 in January or the summer.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,852
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 10:16:14 pm »
I think some people get stuck on certain narratives, particularly ones which allow them to be msierable and negative about whatever has happened and whatever the club has done. But none of us know if that narrative is true.

So here's an alternative narrative: we weren't 'shopping for that type of player' when we made attempts to buy Lavia and Caicedo; we were interested in those two specific players, not a type. Because there was something about both of those - something different in each case, maybe, that appealed to us and would allow us to play in certain ways.

When we failed to land either we didn't go out to look for another of 'that type of player' - an expensive young No. 6 - because there wasn't another one we were interested in. And Andre, we were told, was not for sale this summer.

So we altered our plans (I know, shock horror!) and decided that instead of a dedicated no. 6 we would use Mac and Jones and Ryan and Dom and Baj in various ways and compositions, often as composite midfielders, doing a bit of the 6 work but doing other stuff as well. In which case we no longer had a need to buy a dedicated 6. We decided to play in a different way, confident that there was enough 'sixiness' in those players to perform as much of that role as we would need - hardly any in some games, but quite orthadox in a few games a season.

We did, however, still want to replace Milner and so we went for Endo as a cheapish, experienced older player. Not as a compromise after missing out on Caicedo, but as a Milner replacement.

Now I don't know if any of the above is true, but it's another explanation for what happened that doesn't require constant cries of 'we failed! we failed'. And the difference is that I'm not stuck on it. It may be true or part-way towards the truth. Or it may be complete hogwash. I don't care and I won't be bringing it up ten times a day every day. I'd rather look forward.

We don't have all the info to be able to decide exactly what happened.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,852
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 10:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 09:26:23 pm
For those who watched Klopp's post-match interview, what did he mean by the bolded below on Endo?

On Wataru Endos early weeks at Liverpool...

He needs to get used to the things here. Wataru is a super guy, very calm and very polite and that cost him the first two weeks, maybe. Thats now getting there. He is not 30 or whatever and wants to get some people out of the way to get into the team, but he is improving every day. You saw that today, he is there, he will help us a lot, he will play games, he will start games and all these kinds of things. Its all good, he had already three or four games now for us in a very short period. That is what counts, it is not a short-term project. Wataru is a super-important part of the squad and I am really happy to have him.


Just guessing but maybe he wasn't as forward and getting stuck-in in training as he could be, as he was politely deferring to the players who had been there longer. Kloppo's probably told him to ditch the deference and get stuck in; show what you got even if it shows someone else up
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #884 on: Today at 01:42:12 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:21:06 pm
Bias works both ways though.

A lot of posters throw all reality out of the window the moment a player signs for us. Not everyone we sign is signed with the intention of them being a core member of the first 11. When you are playing in multiple competitions then you need depth and you need experience. Klopp loves having players like Lucas, Klavan, Milner, Lallana or Firmino around.

Not every player has to be a young prospect with a very high ceiling. Not every player is destined to be a nailed-on starter. You need players with a great attitude who are great in training, who keep themselves in good nick, and who can be relied on to come in when required and be a 7 or 8 out of 10.

I could be wrong and Endo could defy expectations and nail down a starting place and become a core player. The likelihood though is that he is likely to be a valuable squad player who comes on as a closer to see games out. Someone who performs the Milner role, comes on and is calm and helps us see games out.

The reality is that we have players who are younger than him, have more pedigree and have a far higher ceiling who are far more likely to start. That is absolutely fine.   

But nobody is saying any of these things Al  :D you and those clouds hey!

There was some frustration directed at overly negative posts about him not being good enough for the club. But the vast majority think he's been brought in as depth, a role which he seems to be fulfilling relatively well at this early stage of his Liverpool career.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,239
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #885 on: Today at 01:43:23 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:24:43 pm
Milner had a much better CV than Endo.

Just saying.

Much better lactate test, too...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,839
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #886 on: Today at 08:59:36 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:42:12 am
But nobody is saying any of these things Al  :D you and those clouds hey!

There was some frustration directed at overly negative posts about him not being good enough for the club. But the vast majority think he's been brought in as depth, a role which he seems to be fulfilling relatively well at this early stage of his Liverpool career.

The issue is they were. Read page 8 of this very thread. Before he played a minute for us he was going to be a cross between Ray Houghton and McMahon, he was going to be one of the first names on the team sheet, he was a shrewd signing who would give us a couple of seasons as our starting 6 so that we could bring someone else in. My personal favourite was that we would have beaten Chelsea if we had signed him earlier. Then we had stuff like Mac will be delighted because he won't have to play as the six and posters saying they were much more excited about Endo than Mac or even Szobo.

Far too many posters built him up into something he wasn't. Then he came on against Newcastle and the balloon got pricked. Then the posters who built him up into something he almost certainly wasn't took any criticism as a personal affront. Quite rightly they stated that he needed time to adjust but they were still adament that he would come good and would be our starting six.

The reality for me is that the posters who were upset about any criticism of the hierarchy over the Caicedo and Lavia fiasco went all in on Endo. Which is really unfair on him. He was overhyped and they pretended he was something he wasn't without ever seeing him play.

Even worse when Mac was poor first half against Wolves Endo was used a stick to beat Klopp with. The harsh truth is that it isn't a rocky film. You don't get many players who get a chance and then completely transform their careers in their 30s having never played in the Premier League before.

The irony is that now the posters who declared that he was going to be an integral member of the first 11 before he even kicked a ball are now demanding patience. Well maybe they should have shown patience in the first place. Massively overhyping a player to score points just isn't fair on them. For me the patience should have been at the beginning of his career then there would be no need for acrimony and recriminations.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,852
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #887 on: Today at 09:28:50 am »
Yeah, I can see why supporters being exuberent and positive about a new player annoyed you, Al.

It goes dead against your life's work.


Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,333
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #888 on: Today at 09:32:46 am »
More flip flop than bondi beach.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,839
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #889 on: Today at 09:46:52 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:32:46 am
More flip flop than bondi beach.

Except my opinion has been balanced from the start and based on the balance of probabilities.

Unlike this fella.

Quote from: Draex on August 18, 2023, 03:20:19 pm
Reminds me a fair bit of the Casimero signing, an older head who will pop up with important goals and bring the younger offensive kids together and add stability.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,333
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #890 on: Today at 09:50:37 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:46:52 am
Except my opinion has been balanced from the start and based on the balance of probabilities.

Unlike this fella.

Probably the worse example of not what you implied ever haha. Brilliant.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 