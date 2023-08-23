« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 29554 times)

Offline Roady

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 10:33:26 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm
Absurd criticism.
It's mental isn't it.
Offline Aeon

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 10:35:44 pm »
I thought he was good.


Especially give n the circumstances, after we were down to 10.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 10:37:08 pm »
Hes always looking to see whats happening around him, I call it the Endoscope.
Offline Hazell

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 10:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:37:08 pm
Hes always looking to see whats happening around him, I call it the Endoscope.

When he settles, he'll be a right pain the arse to play against.
Offline ScottScott

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 11:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:33:07 pm
An 8 has a license to do that because he is covered by the 6. Who covers for the 6 when he is too high up the pitch.

The 8? Fucking hell mate, you've watched us plenty (and other football I assume). We cover for each other. When he stepped up, he had Mac to sit in and they rotated when the chance came
Offline Roady

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 11:02:23 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 11:00:03 pm
The 8? Fucking hell mate, you've watched us plenty (and other football I assume). We cover for each other. When he stepped up, he had Mac to sit in and they rotated when the chance came

He has a massive agenda against the fella.let him be. Under the circumstances he did well.
Offline ScottScott

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm »
He's played 90 minutes across 2 games for us and has had 10 players along side him for 30 of those minutes. Came in last week and kept us solid when we needed it and today you could see it allowed us to have a base to build from when it was an even game. We'll know more about him in a couple of month's time but he'll be absolutely fine from what I've seen

Some mental criticism from some although expected. Minds have been made up and won't be changed no matter what. We've seen it before we so many players
Online Jean Girard

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 11:11:20 pm »
Liked him as far as vibes goes. Didn't hide. Was talking loads. Looked like he'd been around a while. A fun last gasp attempt to get to Almiron before the wondersave.

Annoyed me with some naive passing and gave the ball away a couple of times. Pace of the first 20 seemed a culture shock.

He got his shit together for the 15 after the sending off.

I like him tthough. He'll get better.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 11:15:04 pm »
Early days but looks weak and slow to me opposite to Szoboszlai who looks fast and strong
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 11:17:20 pm »
Thought he did alright, all things considered. I like his aggression, but he got caught in no mans land a few times with his pressing.
Offline 4pool

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 11:39:34 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on August 23, 2023, 06:19:13 am
With the full of respect, I disagree with you, newterp. As proven below. ;D  ;D
Okay, just sharing the renaissance tour, 4pool... I'll try to make it in brief, English is my second language so please bare with me.

The main protagonist, Son Goku that we were talking above in previous post, he is a Saiyan race on Planet Vegeta, sent to Earth as an infant prior to his homeworld's destruction at the hands of Frieza.

It's aired on TV between the golden period of 1986 - 1996, in the sequence of:

- Dragon Ball (19861989)
- Dragon Ball Z (19891996)

Dragon Ball Z picks up five years after the end of the Dragon Ball anime, with Goku now a young adult and father to his son, Gohan.

In the context of Wataru Endo of Liverpool, I'm just saying that he's going to be our hero in the nearest or distant future. Like a screamer against Ederson.

Pardon me, I am not British so I thought that MOST of here wouldn't get it (the joke of Goku) but based on some of of the posts above... Seems like the good people of United Kingdom know the existence of anime, which is a thing in my part of the globe.

I am 37 this year, so I think maybe it's not a KID thing, I guess. Haha!!  ;D  ;D

p/s: Blimey!! Aaaaalllll this long I was thinking that kids in United Kingdom only watch stuffs like Superman, Batman and Spiderman... You know, the western things. Jesus!!
 



Thanks for the explanation.

Barely have a scooby now.  ;D  But then again i'm nearly twice your age.  :P





As for the match today it's worth noting than Endo marked Guimarães out of the match and that is why Newcastle barely had much of a sniff from open play.
Offline Coolie High

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #611 on: Today at 03:24:42 am »
No amount of game time is going to make him more athletic.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #612 on: Today at 03:52:33 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:24:42 am
No amount of game time is going to make him more athletic.
Christ, can't you all just give it a rest?
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #613 on: Today at 04:10:20 am »
He has had a proper baptism of fire with us, and only been here a week or so and had two tough shifts to do. He will be fine once he settles in within a few weeks, people just need to show a modicum of patience and let him get his feet under the table.
Offline WillG.LFC

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #614 on: Today at 05:03:53 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:24:42 am
No amount of game time is going to make him more athletic.
was fabinho our most athletic? Bizarre criticism
Offline UNO

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #615 on: Today at 05:48:02 am »
Despite the lack of practice with his teammates and plying mostly with a team men team, he has done quite well but not spectacular. He remained calm during all the chaos in the first 20 minutes and even tried to encourage other players to keep their heads up. No wonder he is the captain of Japan and Stuggart.
Offline rodderzzz

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #616 on: Today at 06:06:40 am »
Thought he did well in tough circumstances. He doesnt shy away from the ball either hes always looking to take it even in difficult situations. I think we might have what we need here for the time being.
Offline farawayred

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #617 on: Today at 06:16:08 am »
I refuse to judge him until we finish a game with 11 men, and have a dozen of those first. Ridiculous criticism from some corners here. He may not be Mascherano or Fab in their prime, but give the lad a chance with a team around him first, eh?
Online Red Beret

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #618 on: Today at 06:55:00 am »
Three games in and some have already made up their minds.
Online Avens

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #619 on: Today at 07:00:16 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:16:08 am
I refuse to judge him until we finish a game with 11 men, and have a dozen of those first. Ridiculous criticism from some corners here. He may not be Mascherano or Fab in their prime, but give the lad a chance with a team around him first, eh?

It feels like now is the appropriate time to make conclusions on his positional discipline to me.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #620 on: Today at 07:35:54 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:16:08 am
I refuse to judge him until we finish a game with 11 men, and have a dozen of those first. Ridiculous criticism from some corners here. He may not be Mascherano or Fab in their prime, but give the lad a chance with a team around him first, eh?
A decision needs to be made as to whether or not we need to bring another number 6 in before the window closes.
