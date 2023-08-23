Absurd criticism.
Hes always looking to see whats happening around him, I call it the Endoscope.
An 8 has a license to do that because he is covered by the 6. Who covers for the 6 when he is too high up the pitch.
The 8? Fucking hell mate, you've watched us plenty (and other football I assume). We cover for each other. When he stepped up, he had Mac to sit in and they rotated when the chance came
With the full of respect, I disagree with you, newterp. As proven below. Okay, just sharing the renaissance tour, 4pool... I'll try to make it in brief, English is my second language so please bare with me.The main protagonist, Son Goku that we were talking above in previous post, he is a Saiyan race on Planet Vegeta, sent to Earth as an infant prior to his homeworld's destruction at the hands of Frieza.It's aired on TV between the golden period of 1986 - 1996, in the sequence of:- Dragon Ball (19861989)- Dragon Ball Z (19891996)Dragon Ball Z picks up five years after the end of the Dragon Ball anime, with Goku now a young adult and father to his son, Gohan. In the context of Wataru Endo of Liverpool, I'm just saying that he's going to be our hero in the nearest or distant future. Like a screamer against Ederson.Pardon me, I am not British so I thought that MOST of here wouldn't get it (the joke of Goku) but based on some of of the posts above... Seems like the good people of United Kingdom know the existence of anime, which is a thing in my part of the globe.I am 37 this year, so I think maybe it's not a KID thing, I guess. Haha!! p/s: Blimey!! Aaaaalllll this long I was thinking that kids in United Kingdom only watch stuffs like Superman, Batman and Spiderman... You know, the western things. Jesus!!
No amount of game time is going to make him more athletic.
I refuse to judge him until we finish a game with 11 men, and have a dozen of those first. Ridiculous criticism from some corners here. He may not be Mascherano or Fab in their prime, but give the lad a chance with a team around him first, eh?
Page created in 0.051 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]