Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 28258 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #560 on: Today at 06:57:21 pm »
He looked a bit lightweight (only watched the second half).
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,991
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #561 on: Today at 06:58:21 pm »
Endo did well, considering the circumstances. His only 2nd game, and we played with 10 men again. When he settles in, he'll be an efficient operator.
Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,075
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #562 on: Today at 06:58:34 pm »
Done well when we initially went down to ten, thought the midfield done well stabilising the chaos, tired after that.
Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,466
  • ....mmm
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #563 on: Today at 07:01:08 pm »
Great first half to be honest.
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,795
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #564 on: Today at 07:01:35 pm »
I thought he was a bit rubbish to be honest, even before the red. He got dribbled past a fair few times, and looked pretty slow. I'm sure he'll improve, everything is still new for him. He looks better suited to the 8 position than the 6 though.
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #565 on: Today at 07:01:40 pm »
Thought he was a step slow to most things and got worryingly done a few times being dribbled past by Schar and Guimaraes, had a couple of good tackles and interceptions too. Probably the toughest game physically you can play, them or City anyway so a tough first start. Is a bit of a worry how he just doesn't look a particularly good athlete though, that was bigged up as a massive strength.
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,933
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #566 on: Today at 07:03:11 pm »
He just doesnt look quick enough
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,991
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #567 on: Today at 07:08:57 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:03:11 pm
He just doesnt look quick enough
Fab was a gazelle...
Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,756
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #568 on: Today at 07:15:01 pm »
I honestly have no idea what to think of his performance, but either way we shouldn't be judging him yet. We shouldn't even be playing him yet, really, but needs must.
Quote from: cptrios on March 10, 2012, 06:22:45 pm
You know what, I'm writing this here now and I'm going to put it in my signature and leave it there for the next 5 years, no matter how embarrassing it might or might not turn out to be: Jordan Henderson is going to be a fantastic player.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,974
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #569 on: Today at 07:18:35 pm »
Thought he made us look far more solid defensively, tired after doing another 10 man team defense job.

The fact he tracked back and cut out the cross at one point was a huge positive, not seen Fab do that forever.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,685
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #570 on: Today at 07:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:18:35 pm
Thought he made us look far more solid defensively, tired after doing another 10 man team defense job.

The fact he tracked back and cut out the cross at one point was a huge positive, not seen Fab do that forever.

He was supposed to be playing the 6 role but kept getting ahead of the 8's and ahead of the ball. He seems to have no positional discipline and just goes on mad one-man presses.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,912
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #571 on: Today at 07:26:01 pm »
Joelinton tried to use him as a roadblock a few times, and he got back to cut out some aerial balls and interceptions as well. He was bullied by Guimares and Joelinton and stood up to most of it.

With the ball he needs more reps, think he passed it down some blind alleys a couple of times.

Did well I thought.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,912
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #572 on: Today at 07:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:21:07 pm
He was supposed to be playing the 6 role but kept getting ahead of the 8's and ahead of the ball. He seems to have no positional discipline and just goes on mad one-man presses.

Our midfield does that quite normally. Szoboszlai often goes beyond the forwards when he presses. Dont think anyone is saying hes got no positional discipline here.
Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #573 on: Today at 07:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:21:07 pm
He was supposed to be playing the 6 role but kept getting ahead of the 8's and ahead of the ball. He seems to have no positional discipline and just goes on mad one-man presses.
Shocker when he had like 4 training sessions.
Fabinho in the league cup game game vs chelsea in sept half he signed didnt even look up to speed.
He also played as more of the link player in germany at times.
Idk there was not much to take from this game outside he not up to speed.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,155
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #574 on: Today at 07:29:47 pm »
Some good, some bad, but he's been thrown in with no time to adapt and was up against a difficult midfield to play against, especially with the ref so deep in their pocket.
Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #575 on: Today at 07:30:24 pm »
Tough two games for his debuts, I think he has done well to be fair to him. Was often bypassed a bit too easily because he was pressing individually and at wrong moments, that should improve with time. My thoughts about him not looking for long balls seems like a thing, man wants to play the ball on the ground.
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,974
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #576 on: Today at 07:30:34 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:29:10 pm
Shocker when he had like 4 training sessions.
Fabinho in the league cup game game vs chelsea in sept half he signed didnt even look up to speed.
He also played as more of the link player in germany at times.
Idk there was not much to take from this game outside he not up to speed.

People have made their mind up he's FSG being cheapskates rather than watching the guy play.

As you say, Fabinho had lots of bedding in time, Endo has had a week.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,685
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #577 on: Today at 07:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:28:09 pm
Our midfield does that quite normally. Szoboszlai often goes beyond the forwards when he presses. Dont think anyone is saying hes got no positional discipline here.

An 8 has a license to do that because he is covered by the 6. Who covers for the 6 when he is too high up the pitch.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,685
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #578 on: Today at 07:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:30:34 pm
People have made their mind up he's FSG being cheapskates rather than watching the guy play.

As you say, Fabinho had lots of bedding in time, Endo has had a week.

Fabinho got plenty of bedding in time because he had previously proved himself as an exceptional player with a high ceiling. The problem with signing a 30-year-old with very little pedigree is that you have a dip whilst he beds in but very little potential upside.

His job today especially when we went down to ten men was to sit and screen the back four not charge forward and get passed around.
Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 968
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #579 on: Today at 07:45:58 pm »
Bet he would love to play a full game with 11 at this rate.
Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #580 on: Today at 07:52:01 pm »
Early days, but has a tendency to let games pass him by, as a 6, it is not a good quality to have.
Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,352
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #581 on: Today at 07:54:08 pm »
In Japan, we have an old saying:
"Play the game with 11. That is all"
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,991
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #582 on: Today at 07:55:28 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 07:45:58 pm
Bet he would love to play a full game with 11 at this rate.
He wouldn't know his position. Klopp may not have covered that..  ;D
Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #583 on: Today at 08:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:30:34 pm
People have made their mind up he's FSG being cheapskates rather than watching the guy play.

As you say, Fabinho had lots of bedding in time, Endo has had a week.
Im not 100% sold on him being the Guy at the #6 but like he totally do a job in multiple roles. He barely even played with 11 men and had no training time.
He done pretty well considering the circumstances he been in.
Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,835
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #584 on: Today at 08:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:30:34 pm
People have made their mind up he's FSG being cheapskates rather than watching the guy play.

As you say, Fabinho had lots of bedding in time, Endo has had a week.

Fabinho did need time. But it felt more like he needed to adjust to the pace, though he did have a physical presence in the midfield.
Took him time to adjust to how little time he had on the ball, and also the technical requirements of his role. but you could see early on the signs of a quality DM. He wasn't the fastest, but players weren't running off him the way they were this past season.

Endo just looked like a midfielder playing the DM role as a temporary band aid. Players ran off him with ease, it didn't look like he offered any sort of physical shield in front of the defense. He can improve in time his tactical understanding of his role, adjust to the limited time on the ball, but is he going to get any quicker or stronger? Is he just going to grow into a better tackler over time?

I can't believe he'll be the DM that we end up with after the window shuts. You don't just go from a Lavia or Caciedo, to Endo and no one else for the DM spot. I really hope we get someone else in alongside Endo.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #585 on: Today at 08:52:54 pm »
I think he's over estimating his ability to use his strength and speed to compete. He may be strong enough in those areas to impose himself in Germany but he'll need adapt and rely more on his positioning and timing in the PL because he looks physically average.
Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #586 on: Today at 08:53:29 pm »
It would be good for him to be involved in a game with 11 v 11 for more than 30 mins as really the whole plan goes out the window when a player gets sent off.

Hes done alright but again circumstances have to be considered before too much judgement
Online missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
  • G'wan, my son
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #587 on: Today at 08:58:28 pm »
These past two games, he must wonder what the fuck he's come into.

He's done more than ok.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #588 on: Today at 08:59:28 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on Today at 08:58:28 pm
These past two games, he must wonder what the fuck he's come into.

He's done more than ok.
He shouldn't be a starter IMO. Would be a decent rotation option.
Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,178
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #589 on: Today at 08:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:26:01 pm
Joelinton tried to use him as a roadblock a few times, and he got back to cut out some aerial balls and interceptions as well. He was bullied by Guimares and Joelinton and stood up to most of it.

With the ball he needs more reps, think he passed it down some blind alleys a couple of times.

Did well I thought.

Pretty much my thoughts, better than I would have expressed.

I like him, looking forward to seeing more. Never hides, areas to improve, let's see.
Online missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
  • G'wan, my son
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #590 on: Today at 09:10:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:59:28 pm
He shouldn't be a starter IMO. Would be a decent rotation option.

In a perfect world, no I don't think he should have started today.  He needs time.  But he was our best option, in my opinion.  Who else could have started there?
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #591 on: Today at 09:12:18 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on Today at 09:10:51 pm
In a perfect world, no I don't think he should have started today.  He needs time.  But he was our best option, in my opinion.  Who else could have started there?
That's fine but the transfer window is still open.
Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #592 on: Today at 09:14:17 pm »
His lack of pace is a worry.
Needs time to full see whethercheviscacstarter or squad player
Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,932
  • Meh sd f
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #593 on: Today at 09:22:32 pm »
Let's see how he does in a normal game with 11 men, in the unlikely case we will be allowed that
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,827
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #594 on: Today at 09:25:28 pm »
Quote from: demain on Today at 06:56:20 pm
Didn't watch the game  :butt , but how did Endo perform during the first hour?
He struggled. If anyone says otherwise they are lying.

But I think soon he will cope with the pace.
Online Roger Federer

  • Christ imagine naming yourself after Roger Federer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #595 on: Today at 09:34:22 pm »
I dont think pace is a must in a great number 6, Fabinho was hardly rapid, but it depends on team around that player. With peak Van Dijk, Robertson and Matip/Gomez, it wasnt a problem for Fabinho, but our current team isnt as athletic overall.

Konate is an exception among our starters, but he alone isnt enough and the 6 in the current team needs to provide fast running in addition to positioning and aggression. Not seen much yet of course, but based on the first impressions of Endo, he does not seem to be that sort of player unfortunately.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,299
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #596 on: Today at 10:24:21 pm »
Quote from: demain on Today at 06:56:20 pm
Didn't watch the game  :butt , but how did Endo perform during the first hour?

Thought he was fine for his second game. Again playing difficult circumstances, and even if he wasn't, far too early to judge. Still, much prefer him being in a midfield  3 than Gakpo playing in there.
Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,886
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #597 on: Today at 10:27:31 pm »
Absurd criticism.
