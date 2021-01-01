People have made their mind up he's FSG being cheapskates rather than watching the guy play.



As you say, Fabinho had lots of bedding in time, Endo has had a week.



Fabinho did need time. But it felt more like he needed to adjust to the pace, though he did have a physical presence in the midfield.Took him time to adjust to how little time he had on the ball, and also the technical requirements of his role. but you could see early on the signs of a quality DM. He wasn't the fastest, but players weren't running off him the way they were this past season.Endo just looked like a midfielder playing the DM role as a temporary band aid. Players ran off him with ease, it didn't look like he offered any sort of physical shield in front of the defense. He can improve in time his tactical understanding of his role, adjust to the limited time on the ball, but is he going to get any quicker or stronger? Is he just going to grow into a better tackler over time?I can't believe he'll be the DM that we end up with after the window shuts. You don't just go from a Lavia or Caciedo, to Endo and no one else for the DM spot. I really hope we get someone else in alongside Endo.