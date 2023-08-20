« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 22680 times)

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #480 on: August 20, 2023, 10:15:06 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on August 20, 2023, 10:08:31 am
Surprised at some comments here.

As soon as he came on, he found space for himself and started waving for the ball. Could definitely see his keenness to make an impression.

Hope he's a success so we can move Mac to a more advanced role and see this new look Liverpool midfield in full flow.

I don't think anyone has disparaged his willingness to make himself available or his calmness on the ball. The highlighted issue has been his lack of pace especially in terms of recovery runs.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #481 on: August 20, 2023, 10:17:26 am »
Quote from: Avens on August 20, 2023, 10:05:15 am
;D Not loads of extrapolation required when this is your post on literally the minute the game finished.

🤣🤣

Yeah youre right, no extrapolation required there.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #482 on: August 20, 2023, 11:58:14 am »
Enjoyed his cameo, especially given we had ten men, good start to life here. It's a good job we got that 3rd goal because the last half an hour would have been hell if not for the breathing room.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #483 on: August 20, 2023, 02:04:28 pm »
it's almost a mantra that players coming to the PL from abroad find the game faster and physically more challenging.  it takes them all by surprise even though they are aware of it beforehand, then they adjust.

Endo will prove to be a very very valuable player for us.  if he's not Usain Bolt so what.  like someone said, in the first 10-15 minutes of the game everyone in red looked half asleep.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #484 on: August 20, 2023, 02:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 20, 2023, 09:55:59 am
Are people really equating a professional athlete being a bit slow after being dunked in the deep end on his first game after the team has gone down to ten men, with their ability to kick a ball or go on a run the morning after a bender?

Please tell me that's a whoosh. :lmao

Endo is too slow to be a woosh, he's more a plod... :D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #485 on: August 20, 2023, 05:20:09 pm »
Wataru Endo: I thought Moises Caicedo had dashed my hopes of Liverpool transfer
David Lynch

Wataru Endo has revealed he thought Moises Caicedo had dashed his hopes of a dream move to the Premier League with Liverpool.

The Japan international's switch to Anfield came about after the Reds had failed to land either of their primary holding midfield targets Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

In the case of the former, they had even got as far as agreeing a British record £111m fee with Brighton, but missed out once it emerged that the player's preference was a move to Chelsea.

That all led to a shock swoop for Endo, who admits he thought the opportunity of a summer move to England had already passed him by.

Speaking after making his debut in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth, he said: "To be honest I followed Liverpools news, that they wanted midfielders they wanted a number six.

"But yeah, I thought Caicedo had gone to Liverpool! (Laughs). So when he went to Chelsea I just thought, maybe, maybe.

I thought maybe they needed experienced midfielders or something like that, because Henderson had moved, and also Fabinho had moved to another club, so I thought there may be a chance."

Once Liverpool did decide to bring in the unheralded Endo from Stuttgart, they moved quickly to get a deal over the line.

Asked when he had first heard of the Reds' interest, he replied: It was three or four days ago!

"I heard that Liverpool wanted me, and it was so quick, I had to decide so quickly, but actually I couldnt say no, because to play in the Premier League was always my dream.

I always [said] to my agent that I wanted to play Premier League, and play for a top, top team, so here I am!

My agent called me, and yes, it was a yes straight away that I wanted to come here. I decided immediately.

A lot of my friends and family are watching but in Japan right, not here, because there was not time for anyone to get here   I just said goodbye to my family, and came here.

"There werent even any Japanese journalists who could get here!"

In preparation for his move to the Premier League, Endo sought the advice of two international teammates familiar with the division.

Among them was Takumi Minamino, who formed part of the Liverpool squad that lifted a first league title in 30 years in 2019-20.

He added: Yesterday I talked with Taki, but not hours - he talked about how the team is, and what to expect.

"And also Takehiro Tomiyasu   we spoke about how the Premier League is, things like that.

"I think I need to keep working hard   I need time to do it better, to adapt to the physicality, for me it is a great step I think, and yeah I have to get ready for the next game.

"Physically it was more difficult than the Bundesliga - Premier League teams have individually some very strong players, and so yeah, there is a big difference, and also the same tempo but also a bit different in my opinion.

"It is faster, in the Bundesliga nobody has time to take too many touches, but here I have to play one touch football for example. And yeah, I need to change the mindset."

Endo also backed himself to stand up the challenge of moving to the Premier League later in his career than he might have expected.

He continued: "I understand top clubs want young talent, but you know I just try to (say to myself). 'This is the only chance you can move to Liverpool, because they always try to get younger players'.

"But every team can get younger players, right, so yeah I got that chance, and I intend to take it."

https://www.sportingnews.com/uk/football/news/wataru-endo-moises-caicedo-liverpool-transfer/zd6pgld5rqvqpeftdrk2xktq
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #486 on: August 20, 2023, 06:54:30 pm »
I hope anyone who thought he was poor yesterday watched Caicedo's cameo just then.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #487 on: August 20, 2023, 07:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on August 20, 2023, 06:54:30 pm
I hope anyone who thought he was poor yesterday watched Caicedo's cameo just then.

To be fair I dont think anyone actually said he was poor.

But yes Caicedo had a horrible debut cameo coming on in a much easier situation.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #488 on: August 20, 2023, 07:03:20 pm »
Notice how Endo avoided conceding a penalty yesterday?
That's a proper DM.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #489 on: August 20, 2023, 07:23:05 pm »
Wow Caicedo's really shit isn't he?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #490 on: August 20, 2023, 07:23:05 pm »
That's a really nice interview, he sounds pretty clued up about what to expect, and what to do.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #491 on: August 20, 2023, 07:45:32 pm »
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #492 on: August 20, 2023, 07:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on August 20, 2023, 07:23:05 pm
Wow Caicedo's really shit isn't he?

Ha ha
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #493 on: August 20, 2023, 08:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on August 20, 2023, 07:23:05 pm
Wow Caicedo's really shit isn't he?

Nah. Caicedo is just slow.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #494 on: August 20, 2023, 09:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on August 20, 2023, 06:54:30 pm
I hope anyone who thought he was poor yesterday watched Caicedo's cameo just then.

Anyone who thought Endo was poor didn't watch the game. As for Caicedo, it's unfortunate for him, but when you bring on a player that cost a British record £115m you expect see something special even in a cameo. He was annonymous apart from ballooning one over the bar and conceding a stupid penalty.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 12:46:45 am »
You wanna know what's cool?

He's not that slow at all.

I went and watched it again with the idea of focusing just on endo, and he was excellent, and as i say not that slow. there was one time he got caught upfield and like everyone else i watched in horror as he got completely dusted by the entire pack, but on second viewing he had just finished basically a 3 minute high speed run where he made a couple of very good defensive plays and also boogied forward at a very nice rate of knots on the counter. Then he went in for a third straight steal attempt but after a scrap they got away on him, and THEN he looked like that coming back. He was totally gassed from non stop effort. I can get behind that.

He basically offers everyone who touches the ball an outlet every time and hes got that Lucas thing of being attracted to the ball like a magnet on d. Very good feeling about this. The speed thing was in the back of my mind too but the only other time he was out of position is when he was fouled and tried to sell it but its the prem so no call. He'll learn about that. 

No problem here.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 01:05:38 am »
Quote from: SamLad on August 20, 2023, 02:04:28 pm
it's almost a mantra that players coming to the PL from abroad find the game faster and physically more challenging.  it takes them all by surprise even though they are aware of it beforehand, then they adjust.

Endo will prove to be a very very valuable player for us.  if he's not Usain Bolt so what.  like someone said, in the first 10-15 minutes of the game everyone in red looked half asleep.
 

Agreed
People have short memories, Fabinho was bought in July 2018, Klopp did not start him until 27th October and his first year was average. Have some patience he was only in England 2 days.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 01:11:38 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:05:38 am
 

Agreed
People have short memories, Fabinho was bought in July 2018, Klopp did not start him until 27th October and his first year was average. Have some patience he was only in England 2 days.


Fairly sure his first year wasn't average - he was an absolute stalwart once he got into the lineup - culminating in a great display in the CL final.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 01:22:25 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:05:38 am
 

Agreed
People have short memories, Fabinho was bought in July 2018, Klopp did not start him until 27th October and his first year was average. Have some patience he was only in England 2 days.

That's not entirely true - Fabinho was far from average in the second half of his first season - but I'm sure if you had a look back in his thread on here early November 2018, you would see plenty of criticism of his performance at Arsenal.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 02:01:04 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:46:45 am
You wanna know what's cool?

He's not that slow at all.

I went and watched it again with the idea of focusing just on endo, and he was excellent, and as i say not that slow. there was one time he got caught upfield and like everyone else i watched in horror as he got completely dusted by the entire pack, but on second viewing he had just finished basically a 3 minute high speed run where he made a couple of very good defensive plays and also boogied forward at a very nice rate of knots on the counter. Then he went in for a third straight steal attempt but after a scrap they got away on him, and THEN he looked like that coming back. He was totally gassed from non stop effort. I can get behind that.

He basically offers everyone who touches the ball an outlet every time and hes got that Lucas thing of being attracted to the ball like a magnet on d. Very good feeling about this. The speed thing was in the back of my mind too but the only other time he was out of position is when he was fouled and tried to sell it but its the prem so no call. He'll learn about that. 

No problem here.

Thats actually interesting might go back myself and have a look some time this week. I thought he was pretty good overall considering the circumstances he was chucked into but that time he got dusted really stood out like a sore thumb and had me a little nervous.

If as you say he was just gassed from sprinting up and down the pitch that would be huge positive as once he settles in and is playing with a full team hell be expected to do that a lot less.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 02:47:12 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 02:01:04 am
Thats actually interesting might go back myself and have a look some time this week. I thought he was pretty good overall considering the circumstances he was chucked into but that time he got dusted really stood out like a sore thumb and had me a little nervous.

If as you say he was just gassed from sprinting up and down the pitch that would be huge positive as once he settles in and is playing with a full team hell be expected to do that a lot less.
Add to that: he was playing in a 10 men team! Had lots of ground to cover.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 05:03:53 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on August 20, 2023, 07:23:05 pm
Wow Caicedo's really shit isn't he?

Who ?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #502 on: Yesterday at 08:32:49 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:46:45 am
You wanna know what's cool?

He's not that slow at all.

I went and watched it again with the idea of focusing just on endo, and he was excellent, and as i say not that slow. there was one time he got caught upfield and like everyone else i watched in horror as he got completely dusted by the entire pack, but on second viewing he had just finished basically a 3 minute high speed run where he made a couple of very good defensive plays and also boogied forward at a very nice rate of knots on the counter. Then he went in for a third straight steal attempt but after a scrap they got away on him, and THEN he looked like that coming back. He was totally gassed from non stop effort. I can get behind that.

He basically offers everyone who touches the ball an outlet every time and hes got that Lucas thing of being attracted to the ball like a magnet on d. Very good feeling about this. The speed thing was in the back of my mind too but the only other time he was out of position is when he was fouled and tried to sell it but its the prem so no call. He'll learn about that. 

No problem here.
Thanks for watching it back.
I saw a complication in  a short highlight reel back so it not everybody but really like his scanning and turning under pressure.
The spot where he let the ball run past with two player closing in to escape pressure there was a very nice sight.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #503 on: Yesterday at 09:39:27 am »
Hoping he can do a job - doesn't look particularly fast across the ground but hopefully his positioning and sticking to his job means it won't be an issue. If he can battle and break up the play he'll do for a season or two.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #504 on: Yesterday at 10:21:03 am »
Tidy on the ball and knows where to be to tackle but easy to see that the pace and physicality of the game was more than he was used to (a day after getting here too).

Thought Szoboszlai didn't do much kerbing of his own attacking instincts when down to ten either.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #505 on: Yesterday at 10:43:12 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 20, 2023, 02:07:30 pm
Endo is too slow to be a woosh, he's more a plod... :D

:D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #506 on: Yesterday at 10:54:38 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:46:45 am
You wanna know what's cool?

He's not that slow at all.

I went and watched it again with the idea of focusing just on endo, and he was excellent, and as i say not that slow. there was one time he got caught upfield and like everyone else i watched in horror as he got completely dusted by the entire pack, but on second viewing he had just finished basically a 3 minute high speed run where he made a couple of very good defensive plays and also boogied forward at a very nice rate of knots on the counter. Then he went in for a third straight steal attempt but after a scrap they got away on him, and THEN he looked like that coming back. He was totally gassed from non stop effort. I can get behind that.

He basically offers everyone who touches the ball an outlet every time and hes got that Lucas thing of being attracted to the ball like a magnet on d. Very good feeling about this. The speed thing was in the back of my mind too but the only other time he was out of position is when he was fouled and tried to sell it but its the prem so no call. He'll learn about that.

No problem here.
From the match comms

Quote from: Rush 82 on August 19, 2023, 04:34:09 pm
Ah, you can see Endo only been here for a day - no one has had the chance to tell him that you don't get given fouls for that in the PL, especially in a Liverpool shirt.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #507 on: Yesterday at 11:16:38 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:11:38 am
Fairly sure his first year wasn't average - he was an absolute stalwart once he got into the lineup - culminating in a great display in the CL final.

His best game in a red shirt for me came that season the home leg against Barca, he was fantastic.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #508 on: Yesterday at 11:27:40 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:46:45 am
You wanna know what's cool?

He's not that slow at all.

I went and watched it again with the idea of focusing just on endo, and he was excellent, and as i say not that slow. there was one time he got caught upfield and like everyone else i watched in horror as he got completely dusted by the entire pack, but on second viewing he had just finished basically a 3 minute high speed run where he made a couple of very good defensive plays and also boogied forward at a very nice rate of knots on the counter. Then he went in for a third straight steal attempt but after a scrap they got away on him, and THEN he looked like that coming back. He was totally gassed from non stop effort. I can get behind that.

He basically offers everyone who touches the ball an outlet every time and hes got that Lucas thing of being attracted to the ball like a magnet on d. Very good feeling about this. The speed thing was in the back of my mind too but the only other time he was out of position is when he was fouled and tried to sell it but its the prem so no call. He'll learn about that. 

No problem here.
Yup. Hes not.

Theres a moment in the match he steals the ball, Salah gets it and Endo bombs on basically ahead of everyone into the area with Jota.

His head must be spinning with whats gone on. Hell be sound
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #509 on: Yesterday at 11:32:18 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:46:45 am
You wanna know what's cool?

He's not that slow at all.

I went and watched it again with the idea of focusing just on endo, and he was excellent, and as i say not that slow. there was one time he got caught upfield and like everyone else i watched in horror as he got completely dusted by the entire pack, but on second viewing he had just finished basically a 3 minute high speed run where he made a couple of very good defensive plays and also boogied forward at a very nice rate of knots on the counter. Then he went in for a third straight steal attempt but after a scrap they got away on him, and THEN he looked like that coming back. He was totally gassed from non stop effort. I can get behind that.

He basically offers everyone who touches the ball an outlet every time and hes got that Lucas thing of being attracted to the ball like a magnet on d. Very good feeling about this. The speed thing was in the back of my mind too but the only other time he was out of position is when he was fouled and tried to sell it but its the prem so no call. He'll learn about that. 

No problem here.

The problem though is that isn't what you want from your 6. You don't want him chasing the ball around ending up out of position and allowing teams to run at the back four. Ironically he ended up most of the time higher up the pitch than Szobozslai.

In our system, you want your six screening the back four and ready to drop in between the centre backs. It was an unusual system with us going down to ten men and us playing almost a double pivot with Endo and Szob. Hopefully, if he starts as the six he shows more positional discipline.

It does hint though at what his role is most likely to be as a closer. A high-energy impact sub who comes on and replaces an 8 and stiffens up the midfield. For me we still need to bring in an elite 6.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #510 on: Yesterday at 12:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:27:40 am
Yup. Hes not.

Theres a moment in the match he steals the ball, Salah gets it and Endo bombs on basically ahead of everyone into the area with Jota.

His head must be spinning with whats gone on. Hell be sound

Haha. That situation also stuck out to me. The lad got properly carried away there. Great to see that even a pro can get excited like that in a game...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #511 on: Yesterday at 12:50:56 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:11:38 am
Fairly sure his first year wasn't average - he was an absolute stalwart once he got into the lineup - culminating in a great display in the CL final.

It's true he went on to have a good season. But he barely played/struggled when he did in those first few months. It was November before he put in a performance of any note despite signing the day after the previous season finished. He was such a non-factor those first couple of months he was being linked to a quick return to France with PSG.

I think it's only fair that we give Endo more than 48 hours to make an impression.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #512 on: Yesterday at 02:02:47 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 12:50:56 pm
It's true he went on to have a good season. But he barely played/struggled when he did in those first few months. It was November before he put in a performance of any note despite signing the day after the previous season finished. He was such a non-factor those first couple of months he was being linked to a quick return to France with PSG.

I think it's only fair that we give Endo more than 48 hours to make an impression.


That's what I was getting at (clumsily)


I'm pretty sure Fabinho took some time to get going before we saw him at a decent level, certainly longer than the 48 hours Endo had (or Caceido for that matter at Chelsea)


I'm still giving Gakpo and Nunez time, Endo deserves the same
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #513 on: Yesterday at 02:17:27 pm »
can you imagine ... not sure I can to be honest ... what would have happened on here if Endo had played like Caceido did yesterday? 

jesus christ the roof would have come off the internet.  :)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #514 on: Yesterday at 05:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:32:18 am
The problem though is that isn't what you want from your 6. You don't want him chasing the ball around ending up out of position and allowing teams to run at the back four. Ironically he ended up most of the time higher up the pitch than Szobozslai.

In our system, you want your six screening the back four and ready to drop in between the centre backs. It was an unusual system with us going down to ten men and us playing almost a double pivot with Endo and Szob. Hopefully, if he starts as the six he shows more positional discipline.

It does hint though at what his role is most likely to be as a closer. A high-energy impact sub who comes on and replaces an 8 and stiffens up the midfield. For me we still need to bring in an elite 6.
But it's not a problem because he had only just arrived and wasn't up to what role he needs to play, where he needs to be etc.

By the same token we can't tell from that brief, and enforced, cameo what his role will be.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #515 on: Yesterday at 05:44:45 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 12:44:04 pm
Haha. That situation also stuck out to me. The lad got properly carried away there. Great to see that even a pro can get excited like that in a game...
Haha was like The Ultimate Warriors entrance ;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #516 on: Today at 12:04:36 am »
Endo makes me want to wear a mouth guard when I play tennis.

Got to be prepared for every eventuality. Always ready for war.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #517 on: Today at 05:15:03 am »
I like the way he looks around constantly making sure he is well aware of the situation around him. The only worry is the speed but if Fabinho can do it without it, Endo can do it too. He has too much experience to tackle any situations while keeping calm. I am very optimistic but please give him some patience.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #518 on: Today at 05:52:26 am »
Jurgen Klopp on Endo, "Horrible (situation), first game coming in. The two days he had, I'm not surprised."

-- Jurgen Klopp --
 

That's enough for me. Got to back him up as a fan of Liverpool. And after watching Caicedo... Hahhahaha!!!  ;D  ;D

Endo!! I hope he could be our "Son Goku".

p/s: Pardon me, I know there's a big chance (maybe) the British people (or kids) do not know / following Son Goku.
But it's a thing on my side of the globe.  ;D  ;D  ** I am NOT a Japanese though.





Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #519 on: Today at 05:56:20 am »
A massive test for him this weekend. Newcastle are strong in the midfield.
