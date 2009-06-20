« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 10:05:15 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:37:42 am
Lol. Yep. Extrapolate out from a short comment to the posters entire outlook on the player. After all, he jumped onto the thread to do it. 

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:35:46 am
Me posting that I think he looks slow is exactly that, if you want to read more into it then its a you problem.

 ;D Not loads of extrapolation required when this is your post on literally the minute the game finished.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on August 19, 2023, 04:57:06 pm
Wow hes really slow isnt he.

Perhaps you're right, Knight, maybe Funky's outlook is actually that he's a really solid option and looks like he can provide experience and control, despite not being the quickest. Not quite what is implied by this post, seconds after he's finished his debut appearance though is it.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 10:08:31 am »
Surprised at some comments here.

As soon as he came on, he found space for himself and started waving for the ball. Could definitely see his keenness to make an impression.

Hope he's a success so we can move Mac to a more advanced role and see this new look Liverpool midfield in full flow.
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.

Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 10:15:06 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 10:08:31 am
Surprised at some comments here.

As soon as he came on, he found space for himself and started waving for the ball. Could definitely see his keenness to make an impression.

Hope he's a success so we can move Mac to a more advanced role and see this new look Liverpool midfield in full flow.

I don't think anyone has disparaged his willingness to make himself available or his calmness on the ball. The highlighted issue has been his lack of pace especially in terms of recovery runs.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 10:17:26 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:05:15 am
;D Not loads of extrapolation required when this is your post on literally the minute the game finished.

🤣🤣

Yeah youre right, no extrapolation required there.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 11:58:14 am »
Enjoyed his cameo, especially given we had ten men, good start to life here. It's a good job we got that 3rd goal because the last half an hour would have been hell if not for the breathing room.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 02:04:28 pm »
it's almost a mantra that players coming to the PL from abroad find the game faster and physically more challenging.  it takes them all by surprise even though they are aware of it beforehand, then they adjust.

Endo will prove to be a very very valuable player for us.  if he's not Usain Bolt so what.  like someone said, in the first 10-15 minutes of the game everyone in red looked half asleep.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 02:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:55:59 am
Are people really equating a professional athlete being a bit slow after being dunked in the deep end on his first game after the team has gone down to ten men, with their ability to kick a ball or go on a run the morning after a bender?

Please tell me that's a whoosh. :lmao

Endo is too slow to be a woosh, he's more a plod... :D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 05:20:09 pm »
Wataru Endo: I thought Moises Caicedo had dashed my hopes of Liverpool transfer
David Lynch

Wataru Endo has revealed he thought Moises Caicedo had dashed his hopes of a dream move to the Premier League with Liverpool.

The Japan international's switch to Anfield came about after the Reds had failed to land either of their primary holding midfield targets Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

In the case of the former, they had even got as far as agreeing a British record £111m fee with Brighton, but missed out once it emerged that the player's preference was a move to Chelsea.

That all led to a shock swoop for Endo, who admits he thought the opportunity of a summer move to England had already passed him by.

Speaking after making his debut in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth, he said: "To be honest I followed Liverpools news, that they wanted midfielders they wanted a number six.

"But yeah, I thought Caicedo had gone to Liverpool! (Laughs). So when he went to Chelsea I just thought, maybe, maybe.

I thought maybe they needed experienced midfielders or something like that, because Henderson had moved, and also Fabinho had moved to another club, so I thought there may be a chance."

Once Liverpool did decide to bring in the unheralded Endo from Stuttgart, they moved quickly to get a deal over the line.

Asked when he had first heard of the Reds' interest, he replied: It was three or four days ago!

"I heard that Liverpool wanted me, and it was so quick, I had to decide so quickly, but actually I couldnt say no, because to play in the Premier League was always my dream.

I always [said] to my agent that I wanted to play Premier League, and play for a top, top team, so here I am!

My agent called me, and yes, it was a yes straight away that I wanted to come here. I decided immediately.

A lot of my friends and family are watching but in Japan right, not here, because there was not time for anyone to get here   I just said goodbye to my family, and came here.

"There werent even any Japanese journalists who could get here!"

In preparation for his move to the Premier League, Endo sought the advice of two international teammates familiar with the division.

Among them was Takumi Minamino, who formed part of the Liverpool squad that lifted a first league title in 30 years in 2019-20.

He added: Yesterday I talked with Taki, but not hours - he talked about how the team is, and what to expect.

"And also Takehiro Tomiyasu   we spoke about how the Premier League is, things like that.

"I think I need to keep working hard   I need time to do it better, to adapt to the physicality, for me it is a great step I think, and yeah I have to get ready for the next game.

"Physically it was more difficult than the Bundesliga - Premier League teams have individually some very strong players, and so yeah, there is a big difference, and also the same tempo but also a bit different in my opinion.

"It is faster, in the Bundesliga nobody has time to take too many touches, but here I have to play one touch football for example. And yeah, I need to change the mindset."

Endo also backed himself to stand up the challenge of moving to the Premier League later in his career than he might have expected.

He continued: "I understand top clubs want young talent, but you know I just try to (say to myself). 'This is the only chance you can move to Liverpool, because they always try to get younger players'.

"But every team can get younger players, right, so yeah I got that chance, and I intend to take it."

https://www.sportingnews.com/uk/football/news/wataru-endo-moises-caicedo-liverpool-transfer/zd6pgld5rqvqpeftdrk2xktq
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 06:54:30 pm »
I hope anyone who thought he was poor yesterday watched Caicedo's cameo just then.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 06:59:25 pm »
Endo Metrium?

Endo Calorecium?

If Jordan hadn't been flogged, it coulda gone Endo to Hendo to Bendo.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 07:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:54:30 pm
I hope anyone who thought he was poor yesterday watched Caicedo's cameo just then.

To be fair I dont think anyone actually said he was poor.

But yes Caicedo had a horrible debut cameo coming on in a much easier situation.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 07:03:20 pm »
Notice how Endo avoided conceding a penalty yesterday?
That's a proper DM.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 07:23:05 pm »
Wow Caicedo's really shit isn't he?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 07:23:05 pm »
That's a really nice interview, he sounds pretty clued up about what to expect, and what to do.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 07:45:32 pm »
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 07:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 07:23:05 pm
Wow Caicedo's really shit isn't he?

Ha ha
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 08:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 07:23:05 pm
Wow Caicedo's really shit isn't he?

Nah. Caicedo is just slow.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 09:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:54:30 pm
I hope anyone who thought he was poor yesterday watched Caicedo's cameo just then.

Anyone who thought Endo was poor didn't watch the game. As for Caicedo, it's unfortunate for him, but when you bring on a player that cost a British record £115m you expect see something special even in a cameo. He was annonymous apart from ballooning one over the bar and conceding a stupid penalty.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #498 on: Today at 12:46:45 am »
You wanna know what's cool?

He's not that slow at all.

I went and watched it again with the idea of focusing just on endo, and he was excellent, and as i say not that slow. there was one time he got caught upfield and like everyone else i watched in horror as he got completely dusted by the entire pack, but on second viewing he had just finished basically a 3 minute high speed run where he made a couple of very good defensive plays and also boogied forward at a very nice rate of knots on the counter. Then he went in for a third straight steal attempt but after a scrap they got away on him, and THEN he looked like that coming back. He was totally gassed from non stop effort. I can get behind that.

He basically offers everyone who touches the ball an outlet every time and hes got that Lucas thing of being attracted to the ball like a magnet on d. Very good feeling about this. The speed thing was in the back of my mind too but the only other time he was out of position is when he was fouled and tried to sell it but its the prem so no call. He'll learn about that. 

No problem here.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #499 on: Today at 01:05:38 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:04:28 pm
it's almost a mantra that players coming to the PL from abroad find the game faster and physically more challenging.  it takes them all by surprise even though they are aware of it beforehand, then they adjust.

Endo will prove to be a very very valuable player for us.  if he's not Usain Bolt so what.  like someone said, in the first 10-15 minutes of the game everyone in red looked half asleep.
 

Agreed
People have short memories, Fabinho was bought in July 2018, Klopp did not start him until 27th October and his first year was average. Have some patience he was only in England 2 days.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #500 on: Today at 01:11:38 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:05:38 am
 

Agreed
People have short memories, Fabinho was bought in July 2018, Klopp did not start him until 27th October and his first year was average. Have some patience he was only in England 2 days.


Fairly sure his first year wasn't average - he was an absolute stalwart once he got into the lineup - culminating in a great display in the CL final.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #501 on: Today at 01:22:25 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:05:38 am
 

Agreed
People have short memories, Fabinho was bought in July 2018, Klopp did not start him until 27th October and his first year was average. Have some patience he was only in England 2 days.

That's not entirely true - Fabinho was far from average in the second half of his first season - but I'm sure if you had a look back in his thread on here early November 2018, you would see plenty of criticism of his performance at Arsenal.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #502 on: Today at 02:01:04 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:46:45 am
You wanna know what's cool?

He's not that slow at all.

I went and watched it again with the idea of focusing just on endo, and he was excellent, and as i say not that slow. there was one time he got caught upfield and like everyone else i watched in horror as he got completely dusted by the entire pack, but on second viewing he had just finished basically a 3 minute high speed run where he made a couple of very good defensive plays and also boogied forward at a very nice rate of knots on the counter. Then he went in for a third straight steal attempt but after a scrap they got away on him, and THEN he looked like that coming back. He was totally gassed from non stop effort. I can get behind that.

He basically offers everyone who touches the ball an outlet every time and hes got that Lucas thing of being attracted to the ball like a magnet on d. Very good feeling about this. The speed thing was in the back of my mind too but the only other time he was out of position is when he was fouled and tried to sell it but its the prem so no call. He'll learn about that. 

No problem here.

Thats actually interesting might go back myself and have a look some time this week. I thought he was pretty good overall considering the circumstances he was chucked into but that time he got dusted really stood out like a sore thumb and had me a little nervous.

If as you say he was just gassed from sprinting up and down the pitch that would be huge positive as once he settles in and is playing with a full team hell be expected to do that a lot less.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #503 on: Today at 02:47:12 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 02:01:04 am
Thats actually interesting might go back myself and have a look some time this week. I thought he was pretty good overall considering the circumstances he was chucked into but that time he got dusted really stood out like a sore thumb and had me a little nervous.

If as you say he was just gassed from sprinting up and down the pitch that would be huge positive as once he settles in and is playing with a full team hell be expected to do that a lot less.
Add to that: he was playing in a 10 men team! Had lots of ground to cover.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #504 on: Today at 05:03:53 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 07:23:05 pm
Wow Caicedo's really shit isn't he?

Who ?
