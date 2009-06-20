« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 20418 times)

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #480 on: Today at 10:05:15 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:37:42 am
Lol. Yep. Extrapolate out from a short comment to the posters entire outlook on the player. After all, he jumped onto the thread to do it. 

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:35:46 am
Me posting that I think he looks slow is exactly that, if you want to read more into it then its a you problem.

 ;D Not loads of extrapolation required when this is your post on literally the minute the game finished.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:57:06 pm
Wow hes really slow isnt he.

Perhaps you're right, Knight, maybe Funky's outlook is actually that he's a really solid option and looks like he can provide experience and control, despite not being the quickest. Not quite what is implied by this post, seconds after he's finished his debut appearance though is it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #481 on: Today at 10:08:31 am »
Surprised at some comments here.

As soon as he came on, he found space for himself and started waving for the ball. Could definitely see his keenness to make an impression.

Hope he's a success so we can move Mac to a more advanced role and see this new look Liverpool midfield in full flow.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.

Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,628
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #482 on: Today at 10:15:06 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 10:08:31 am
Surprised at some comments here.

As soon as he came on, he found space for himself and started waving for the ball. Could definitely see his keenness to make an impression.

Hope he's a success so we can move Mac to a more advanced role and see this new look Liverpool midfield in full flow.

I don't think anyone has disparaged his willingness to make himself available or his calmness on the ball. The highlighted issue has been his lack of pace especially in terms of recovery runs.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,982
  • Follow the gourd
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #483 on: Today at 10:17:26 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:05:15 am
;D Not loads of extrapolation required when this is your post on literally the minute the game finished.

🤣🤣

Yeah youre right, no extrapolation required there.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,508
  • Seis Veces
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #484 on: Today at 11:58:14 am »
Enjoyed his cameo, especially given we had ten men, good start to life here. It's a good job we got that 3rd goal because the last half an hour would have been hell if not for the breathing room.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #485 on: Today at 02:04:28 pm »
it's almost a mantra that players coming to the PL from abroad find the game faster and physically more challenging.  it takes them all by surprise even though they are aware of it beforehand, then they adjust.

Endo will prove to be a very very valuable player for us.  if he's not Usain Bolt so what.  like someone said, in the first 10-15 minutes of the game everyone in red looked half asleep.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,946
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #486 on: Today at 02:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:55:59 am
Are people really equating a professional athlete being a bit slow after being dunked in the deep end on his first game after the team has gone down to ten men, with their ability to kick a ball or go on a run the morning after a bender?

Please tell me that's a whoosh. :lmao

Endo is too slow to be a woosh, he's more a plod... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,816
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #487 on: Today at 05:20:09 pm »
Wataru Endo: I thought Moises Caicedo had dashed my hopes of Liverpool transfer
David Lynch

Wataru Endo has revealed he thought Moises Caicedo had dashed his hopes of a dream move to the Premier League with Liverpool.

The Japan international's switch to Anfield came about after the Reds had failed to land either of their primary holding midfield targets Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

In the case of the former, they had even got as far as agreeing a British record £111m fee with Brighton, but missed out once it emerged that the player's preference was a move to Chelsea.

That all led to a shock swoop for Endo, who admits he thought the opportunity of a summer move to England had already passed him by.

Speaking after making his debut in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth, he said: "To be honest I followed Liverpools news, that they wanted midfielders they wanted a number six.

"But yeah, I thought Caicedo had gone to Liverpool! (Laughs). So when he went to Chelsea I just thought, maybe, maybe.

I thought maybe they needed experienced midfielders or something like that, because Henderson had moved, and also Fabinho had moved to another club, so I thought there may be a chance."

Once Liverpool did decide to bring in the unheralded Endo from Stuttgart, they moved quickly to get a deal over the line.

Asked when he had first heard of the Reds' interest, he replied: It was three or four days ago!

"I heard that Liverpool wanted me, and it was so quick, I had to decide so quickly, but actually I couldnt say no, because to play in the Premier League was always my dream.

I always [said] to my agent that I wanted to play Premier League, and play for a top, top team, so here I am!

My agent called me, and yes, it was a yes straight away that I wanted to come here. I decided immediately.

A lot of my friends and family are watching but in Japan right, not here, because there was not time for anyone to get here   I just said goodbye to my family, and came here.

"There werent even any Japanese journalists who could get here!"

In preparation for his move to the Premier League, Endo sought the advice of two international teammates familiar with the division.

Among them was Takumi Minamino, who formed part of the Liverpool squad that lifted a first league title in 30 years in 2019-20.

He added: Yesterday I talked with Taki, but not hours - he talked about how the team is, and what to expect.

"And also Takehiro Tomiyasu   we spoke about how the Premier League is, things like that.

"I think I need to keep working hard   I need time to do it better, to adapt to the physicality, for me it is a great step I think, and yeah I have to get ready for the next game.

"Physically it was more difficult than the Bundesliga - Premier League teams have individually some very strong players, and so yeah, there is a big difference, and also the same tempo but also a bit different in my opinion.

"It is faster, in the Bundesliga nobody has time to take too many touches, but here I have to play one touch football for example. And yeah, I need to change the mindset."

Endo also backed himself to stand up the challenge of moving to the Premier League later in his career than he might have expected.

He continued: "I understand top clubs want young talent, but you know I just try to (say to myself). 'This is the only chance you can move to Liverpool, because they always try to get younger players'.

"But every team can get younger players, right, so yeah I got that chance, and I intend to take it."

https://www.sportingnews.com/uk/football/news/wataru-endo-moises-caicedo-liverpool-transfer/zd6pgld5rqvqpeftdrk2xktq
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,738
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #488 on: Today at 06:54:30 pm »
I hope anyone who thought he was poor yesterday watched Caicedo's cameo just then.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,892
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #489 on: Today at 06:59:25 pm »
Endo Metrium?

Endo Calorecium?

If Jordan hadn't been flogged, it coulda gone Endo to Hendo to Bendo.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #490 on: Today at 07:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:54:30 pm
I hope anyone who thought he was poor yesterday watched Caicedo's cameo just then.

To be fair I dont think anyone actually said he was poor.

But yes Caicedo had a horrible debut cameo coming on in a much easier situation.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,336
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #491 on: Today at 07:03:20 pm »
Notice how Endo avoided conceding a penalty yesterday?
That's a proper DM.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #492 on: Today at 07:23:05 pm »
Wow Caicedo's really shit isn't he?
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,858
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #493 on: Today at 07:23:05 pm »
That's a really nice interview, he sounds pretty clued up about what to expect, and what to do.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,235
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #494 on: Today at 07:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 07:23:05 pm
Wow Caicedo's really shit isn't he?
:wellin
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,804
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #495 on: Today at 07:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 07:23:05 pm
Wow Caicedo's really shit isn't he?

Ha ha
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,495
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #496 on: Today at 08:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 07:23:05 pm
Wow Caicedo's really shit isn't he?

Nah. Caicedo is just slow.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 