リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 09:23:10 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:08:00 pm
Has anyone said that?

I don't know. That's why I'm asking. ;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 09:25:42 pm
Watching football and having an opinion are not the same as playing.People need to give it a rest
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 09:25:44 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:23:10 pm
I don't know. That's why I'm asking. ;D

You could always read the thread and find out.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 09:26:28 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:23:10 pm
I don't know. That's why I'm asking. ;D

roll back to the posts immediately following the game.  lots of fun.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 09:54:51 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:22:16 pm
he hadn't slept for 2 days and was almost certainly mentally exhausted.  that affects anybody's foot speed.  I don't know why everyone's jumping to conclusions.
Fortunately, it's not everyone SamLad. Just a vocal minority.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 10:04:06 pm
He's gunna be a star.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 10:04:15 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:22:16 pm
he hadn't slept for 2 days and was almost certainly mentally exhausted.  that affects anybody's foot speed.  I don't know why everyone's jumping to conclusions.

Actually quite sad that we have a new signing thrown in at the deep end with zero prep, and because he doesn't perform at peak physical levels from the off and has a couple of tricky moments, the first comment made about him after the match is "wow hes really slow isnt he?"

What does it cost to at least attempt to acknowledge that there might be mitigating circumstances or to give a Liverpool player the benefit of the doubt, rather than writing him off after less than 45 minutes of match time?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 10:06:24 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:04:15 pm
Actually quite sad that we have a new signing thrown in at the deep end with zero prep, and because he doesn't perform at peak physical levels from the off and has a couple of tricky moments, the first comment made about him after the match is "wow hes really slow isnt he?"

What does it cost to at least attempt to acknowledge that there might be mitigating circumstances or to give a Liverpool player the benefit of the doubt, rather than writing him off after less than 45 minutes of match time?
amen to this
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 10:08:42 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:04:15 pm
Actually quite sad that we have a new signing thrown in at the deep end with zero prep, and because he doesn't perform at peak physical levels from the off and has a couple of tricky moments, the first comment made about him after the match is "wow hes really slow isnt he?"

What does it cost to at least attempt to acknowledge that there might be mitigating circumstances or to give a Liverpool player the benefit of the doubt, rather than writing him off after less than 45 minutes of match time?
Don't let the negative fuckers get you down mate. They're not worth it.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 10:14:03 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:04:15 pm
Actually quite sad that we have a new signing thrown in at the deep end with zero prep, and because he doesn't perform at peak physical levels from the off and has a couple of tricky moments, the first comment made about him after the match is "wow hes really slow isnt he?"

What does it cost to at least attempt to acknowledge that there might be mitigating circumstances or to give a Liverpool player the benefit of the doubt, rather than writing him off after less than 45 minutes of match time?
Again, whos written him off?

Im sure people just make up stuff to suit their narrative.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 10:19:37 pm
Word to the wise. Remember Pearl Harbour.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 10:32:16 pm
Thats some circumstance to be thrust on for your debut. Thought he did well too, given those circumstances. Hes barely met everyone yet but had to get chucked in at the deep end a bit. Sure hed have come on regardless but nobody would have expected it to be coming on alongside Szobo in a 4-4-1 

Seems to go hunting for the ball quite a bit and will naturally not win it every time and look exposed, but thats fine. Always showed for the ball, will clearly run through brick walls for us.

Cant wait to see him get up to speed and alongside a full compliment of players on the pitch. Think hes gonna become a favourite of mine.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 10:43:59 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:54:51 pm
Fortunately, it's not everyone SamLad. Just a vocal minority.
correct.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 10:47:20 pm
Stat for Endo:

Played 1.

Won 1.

We win every time he plays. Long may that continue.  :wave
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm
It's pretty obvious you can't judge that lad after this game. Not only was it after probably two of the most stressful days of his life, but it was also in a situation that wasn't expected. Klopp said in the presser they talked to Endo what they want him to do in the game beforehand, but preparation was for a game of 11vs11 not being a man down. He'll need time to get used to how we're playing and how to play together with his teammates. There was one situation shortly after he had come one, where I think he got carried away a bit and was suddenly in Bournemouths box after winning the ball earlier (not sure it was actually him who had won the ball). Thought that was quite funny, because it showed his eagerness to make an impression.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 11:43:07 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:14:03 pm
Again, whos written him off?

Im sure people just make up stuff to suit their narrative.

Theres nothing wrong with what you said, it doesnt take countless games to realise if a player is fast or slow, i mean its only took two games for everyone to recognise how much of an athlete Szoboszlai is, the inverse is true also.


Doesnt mean he still cant be a good player though.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 11:46:54 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:43:07 pm
Theres nothing wrong with what you said, it doesnt take countless games to realise if a player is fast or slow, i mean its only took two games for everyone to recognise how much of an athlete Szoboszlai is, the inverse is true also.

You know you should stop and think a little about what you've just said there...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 11:49:46 pm
Surprised that people have come to the conclusion that hes slow. I dont think you can gauge that in any of the moments where he was involved.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 11:51:12 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:04:15 pm
Actually quite sad that we have a new signing thrown in at the deep end with zero prep, and because he doesn't perform at peak physical levels from the off and has a couple of tricky moments, the first comment made about him after the match is "wow hes really slow isnt he?"

What does it cost to at least attempt to acknowledge that there might be mitigating circumstances or to give a Liverpool player the benefit of the doubt, rather than writing him off after less than 45 minutes of match time?

That seems only fair.

In saying that, some of my best 5km runs have come off the back of huge drinking sessions and only 2-3 hours sleep.  I imagine that adrenalin has a lot to do with that.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #459 on: Today at 12:16:13 am
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 11:51:12 pm
That seems only fair.

In saying that, some of my best 5km runs have come off the back of huge drinking sessions and only 2-3 hours sleep.  I imagine that adrenalin has a lot to do with that.
yeah but "your best" 5km runs might well be total shite.  :)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #460 on: Today at 12:42:52 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:16:13 am
yeah but "your best" 5km runs might well be total shite.  :)

 ;D
