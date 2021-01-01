It's pretty obvious you can't judge that lad after this game. Not only was it after probably two of the most stressful days of his life, but it was also in a situation that wasn't expected. Klopp said in the presser they talked to Endo what they want him to do in the game beforehand, but preparation was for a game of 11vs11 not being a man down. He'll need time to get used to how we're playing and how to play together with his teammates. There was one situation shortly after he had come one, where I think he got carried away a bit and was suddenly in Bournemouths box after winning the ball earlier (not sure it was actually him who had won the ball). Thought that was quite funny, because it showed his eagerness to make an impression.