He did okay, considering the circumstances. Had to come into a team he doesn’t know, playing the 6 without having the normal coverage around him.



He missed a few tackles, probably should have taken a yellow to stop a counter, and got caught ahead of the play on one occasion.



Equally, he did a couple of clever interceptions, won a few headers and I don’t think he misplaced a pass. He will get better once he’s comfortable and been in actual training sessions.