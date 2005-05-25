<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5nAC03NEGiI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5nAC03NEGiI</a>



Loving this signing and this fan's enthusiasm.It's so refreshing to see someone on the other side of the world be so excited about a player that many other fans found underwhelming. It's a reminder that there's millions of reds everywhere who might never have been to Anfield or even set foot in this country, but they follow us with a passion and optimism that puts many posters on this site to shame. He seems like a young fan who hasn't been seduced by the money, net spend, or any of the toxicity surrounding modern football - a world apart from much of the negative content on social media.This guy clearly knows his stuff, is a massive red, and is confident Endo will deliver. He can also see that Caicedo is a mercenary - who was more interested in money and joining a club run by a megalomanic (that finished 12th), than joining a proper club with pedigree.I'd rather listen to this guy's opinion than many of the mood hoovers on the transfer thread. Endo has the makings of a cult hero - mainly because he already is one for club and country. Jurgen will only make him better.It's a signing for the here and now, providing much needed protection for our defence in transition, and doing the dirty work so that other players like Alexis, Dom, Robbo and Trent can cause maximum damage higher up the pitch.Can't wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt, and we could have ourselves a bargain, who can be a key player for a few seasons whilst we buy and bed in another DM.