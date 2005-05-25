« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 12394 times)

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm
Not sure if this video has been posted?

Mo popping into to say hi. This is lovely.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1692610472548393369?s=20

Mo looks like he is checking out how ripped the new guy is. ;D
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:24:29 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 08:19:47 pm
Yeah, prefer the に myself, but as that say 蓼食う虫も好き好き

 ;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:30:05 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 05:24:35 pm
Actually excited to see us play with a mobile 6. A midfielder that isnt allergic to tackling. He will be the new Origi

Wataru talkin bout Wilis?!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 10:33:45 pm »
Klopp seems delighted to have him at the club, and that's more than enough for me to be 100% behind our new midfield boss.

A much more romantic signing than either of the two Chelsea have signed.

As a few others have said, I think he'll get quote a lot of minutes, and be a lot more than a squad player.
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 10:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm
Not sure if this video has been posted?

Mo popping into to say hi. This is lovely.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1692610472548393369?s=20

Is Salah needing a pay rise? Meets his new team mate and his shirt is full of holes.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 10:57:10 pm »
The more I watch him, and the more I listen to him from others the more of a good feeling I'm getting.
It's a different feeling to a lot of other signings.

The guy genuinely looks like he's going to run through a brick wall for us.
YWNA

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 10:57:16 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 09:19:13 pm


An official lean pose. Proof that he's gonna be great.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 10:58:00 pm »
FFS Chops this is your fault.


Wataru, You joined the Reds coz you know the score
Wataru, came over here to see the Kopites roar
Wataru, we finished 5th so Jurgen went for you
Wataru, Since you joined us we've had a pint or two

Woah, woah, woah, woah, Wataru! Finally you'll get some boss scouse stew
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 10:59:34 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:18:31 pm
Mo looks like he is checking out how ripped the new guy is. ;D

not as ripped as his t-shirt anyway
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 11:01:31 pm »
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 11:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm
Not sure if this video has been posted?

Mo popping into to say hi. This is lovely.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1692610472548393369?s=20

Go over to the Mo thread, apparently we should sell Mo.  Just look how good Mo is for the club and how he treats players.
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:57:16 pm
An official lean pose. Proof that he's gonna be great.
Boss pose that. The Premier league is going to find out soon.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 11:30:39 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 02:45:52 pm
Heard what Klopp told him?

"Be as comfortable as you can be... Cause we need you. We REALLY need you."

Kloppo must be so happy and relieved. I'm happy for him.
Does that mean Endo is a starter?
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #293 on: Today at 12:09:03 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:59:34 pm
not as ripped as his t-shirt anyway

;D
« Reply #294 on: Today at 12:30:00 am »
Welcome and good luck Endo. Weve heard great things. Cant wait to see you send Bruno Fernandes into the advertising boards!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #295 on: Today at 02:15:32 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 09:19:13 pm

That's a very confident and relaxed lean.

Welcome aboard, Endo.
« Reply #296 on: Today at 03:34:23 am »
Wataru Endo. Leader. Warrior. Machine. Up the Reds!
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #297 on: Today at 08:15:08 am »
I understand he's been registered, but did he get international clearance in time for today ?  We'd of beat Chelsea with him, it would have allowed Mac and Gakpo to play in their natural positions.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #298 on: Today at 08:16:05 am »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 08:42:11 am
I'd always go for "senshu" 選手 with a player. just like you'd go for "sensei" 先生 with a teacher or doctor. If someone who didn't know me ever called me "kun", they were definitely talking down to me.

One of Endo's former teammates on the national team and the Urawa Reds was very specific - and slightly touchy - about it: https://soranews24.com/2018/10/24/the-japanese-language-has-a-special-honorific-suffix-just-for-talking-to-athletes/

And yeah, slightly blowing my mind how many people here know their 日本語. Who knew?
Thanks for the link mate! That was eye-opening and informative!
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #299 on: Today at 08:28:00 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:15:08 am
I understand he's been registered, but did he get international clearance in time for today ?  We'd of beat Chelsea with him, it would have allowed Mac and Gakpo to play in their natural positions.
With those fragile muppets in their midfield? ;)
Oh yes... Endo would've relished the opportunity!  ;D
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #300 on: Today at 08:49:31 am »
He seems like a great guy to have in the squad and seems like a player the fans will love. Everyone who has seen him play regularly seems to rate him really highly, and I've not seen Klopp praise a new signing like this in a while.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #301 on: Today at 08:51:03 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on August 17, 2023, 06:43:39 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5nAC03NEGiI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5nAC03NEGiI</a>
Loving this signing and this fan's enthusiasm.

It's so refreshing to see someone on the other side of the world be so excited about a player that many other fans found underwhelming. It's a reminder that there's millions of reds everywhere who might never have been to Anfield or even set foot in this country, but they follow us with a passion and optimism that puts many posters on this site to shame. He seems like a young fan who hasn't been seduced by the money, net spend, or any of the toxicity surrounding modern football - a world apart from much of the negative content on social media.

This guy clearly knows his stuff, is a massive red, and is confident Endo will deliver. He can also see that Caicedo is a mercenary - who was more interested in money and joining a club run by a megalomanic (that finished 12th), than joining a proper club with pedigree.

I'd rather listen to this guy's opinion than many of the mood hoovers on the transfer thread. Endo has the makings of a cult hero - mainly because he already is one for club and country. Jurgen will only make him better.

It's a signing for the here and now, providing much needed protection for our defence in transition, and doing the dirty work so that other players like Alexis, Dom, Robbo and Trent can cause maximum damage higher up the pitch.

Can't wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt, and we could have ourselves a bargain, who can be a key player for a few seasons whilst we buy and bed in another DM.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #302 on: Today at 09:47:12 am »
I havent seen a any long balls being played out wide in most of his compilations. Were going to Tiki Taka the ball into the net! Progressive Destroying Passer
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #303 on: Today at 10:45:19 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 09:47:12 am
I havent seen a any long balls being played out wide in most of his compilations. Were going to Tiki Taka the ball into the net! Progressive Destroying Passer

In some of the videos on here (and only a few minutes long) he plays a good few raking balls down the channels for runners out wide, as well as all the battling and scrapping in tight areas through the middle stuff.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #304 on: Today at 10:56:20 am »
Welcome and good luck! Always love a new signing.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #305 on: Today at 10:58:35 am »
Having an experienced player in there for a few years until hopefully a wider pool of young DMs develop and you don't have to spend £115m on one is probably for the best and allows room for Baj to become a regular if he's good enough without him having to be the main man straight away.
