Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #200 on: Today at 02:56:19 pm
"Everyone will benefit from Endo, a player who is focused on cleaning up in midfield."

I'm trade marking him 'The Dyson' now. 

Arley Barley no returns as my kids like to say ad infinitum.

fc
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #201 on: Today at 02:56:49 pm
私はランダムで予期せぬサインが大好きです。彼は我々にとって伝説になる予感がしています！ もう一人で歩くことはありませんよ

Watashi wa randamu de yoki senu sain ga daisukidesu. Kare wa wareware ni totte densetsu ni naru yokan ga shite imasu! Mōhitori de aruku koto wa arimasen yo


I love random and unexpected signings. I have a feeling he will be a legend for us!


you'll never walk alone
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #202 on: Today at 02:59:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:02:01 pm
As long as I gaze on Watarus skill set
I am in paradise

 ;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #203 on: Today at 03:03:55 pm
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 02:32:53 pm
You've taken the No.3 shirt here at Liverpool. You also wore it at Stuttgart. Is there any particular meaning for you with that number?

Number three is my number because I played as No.3 in Stuttgart and when I was playing in Japan, also. I love this number!

Difficult preachin' is Posdnuos' pleasure
Pleasure in preachin' starts in the heart
Something that stimulates the music in a measure
Measure in the music, breaks in three parts
Casually see but don't do like the soul
'Cause seein' and doin' are actions for monkeys
Doin' hip-hop hustle, no rock and roll
Unless your name's Brewster, 'cause Brewster's a Punky

(No more no less, that's a magic number (Three))
(No more no less)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #204 on: Today at 03:06:57 pm
Hey - that's my line...  ;)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #205 on: Today at 03:08:35 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 03:06:57 pm
Hey - that's my line...  ;)
don't get offended while Mase do-si-do's your daughter ;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #206 on: Today at 03:20:19 pm
Reminds me a fair bit of the Casimero signing, an older head who will pop up with important goals and bring the younger offensive kids together and add stability.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #207 on: Today at 03:22:21 pm
Love to see a player who genuinely wants to play for us. You just know this guy will give us everything hes got. Welcome Endo!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #208 on: Today at 03:24:39 pm
Theres a great pic on the BBC Sport page of our new lad with a massive grin on his face with Jurgen walking off laughing.

Love it.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #209 on: Today at 03:25:29 pm
Welcome Wataru.

Good line in his interview "winning the title is our job, and I want to achieve it"

Think were going to like this guy
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #210 on: Today at 03:27:27 pm
He's going to play a good deal, I think.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #211 on: Today at 03:37:49 pm
私の名前は吉良良景です。 私は33歳です。 私の家はすべての別荘がある森王の北東部にあり、私は結婚していません。 私は亀湯百貨店の従業員として働いており、遅くとも午後8時までに毎日家に帰ります。 私は喫煙しませんが、時々飲みます。

私は午後11時までにベッドに横たわり、どのような場合でも8時間の睡眠を確保します。 コップ1杯の温かい牛乳を飲んで寝る前に約20分間ストレッチをした後、私は通常、朝まで眠ることに問題はありません。 赤ちゃんのように、朝は疲れもストレスもなく目が覚めます。 前回の検査で問題はなかったと言われました。

私は非常に静かな生活をしたい人だと説明しようとしています。 私は、勝ち負けのような敵に悩まされないように気をつけています。 それが私が社会に対処する方法であり、それが私に幸福をもたらすことを知っています。 しかし、もし私が戦うなら、誰にも負けないでしょう。
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #212 on: Today at 03:38:40 pm »






Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #213 on: Today at 03:40:20 pm
Quote from: leinad on Today at 03:37:49 pm
私の名前は吉良良景です。 私は33歳です。 私の家はすべての別荘がある森王の北東部にあり、私は結婚していません。 私は亀湯百貨店の従業員として働いており、遅くとも午後8時までに毎日家に帰ります。 私は喫煙しませんが、時々飲みます。

私は午後11時までにベッドに横たわり、どのような場合でも8時間の睡眠を確保します。 コップ1杯の温かい牛乳を飲んで寝る前に約20分間ストレッチをした後、私は通常、朝まで眠ることに問題はありません。 赤ちゃんのように、朝は疲れもストレスもなく目が覚めます。 前回の検査で問題はなかったと言われました。

私は非常に静かな生活をしたい人だと説明しようとしています。 私は、勝ち負けのような敵に悩まされないように気をつけています。 それが私が社会に対処する方法であり、それが私に幸福をもたらすことを知っています。 しかし、もし私が戦うなら、誰にも負けないでしょう。
;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #214 on: Today at 03:41:51 pm »








Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #215 on: Today at 03:45:51 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 09:06:28 pm

Kendo Nagasaki was actually a wool from Telford 
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #216 on: Today at 03:47:07 pm
Quote
Klopp on Endo:

We need him, thats clear. He wants to help from the beginning. Im really happy these stories can still happen in the world of football - it really feels just right.

Quote
Klopp:

This club had one of the biggest legends on my time who we signed at 29 - James Milner. One of the best players and characters I met in my life. Wataru can have a similar impact.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #217 on: Today at 03:54:02 pm
Mac's thinking " Thank fuck you're here mate".  ;D

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #218 on: Today at 03:56:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:54:02 pm
Mac's thinking " Thank fuck you're here mate".  ;D



Crazy how Endo bought him some takeaway as a gift
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #219 on: Today at 03:58:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:54:02 pm
Mac's thinking " Thank fuck you're here mate".  ;D



Is that mans face ever not bright red?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #220 on: Today at 04:00:09 pm
Quote from: flyingcod on Today at 02:56:19 pm
"Everyone will benefit from Endo, a player who is focused on cleaning up in midfield."

I'm trade marking him 'The Dyson' now. 

Arley Barley no returns as my kids like to say ad infinitum.

fc

Endo-son?

EnDyson?

GetinMyson?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #221 on: Today at 04:05:46 pm
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #222 on: Today at 04:09:56 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:05:46 pm
:lmao



https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1692521728734380209?s=20

I see a lot of rival fans making fun of this screen grab on Twitter.

Maybe it's true in that sense but I also think this is classic Klopp making a player feel wanted/needed so they work their bollocks off and run through walls for the team.

I think this dude is gonna give 110% for LFC.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #223 on: Today at 04:11:11 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:58:14 pm
Is that mans face ever not bright red?

"Jurgen was going to put me in front of the back for another game and there waas no way."

fc
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #224 on: Today at 04:11:35 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:05:46 pm
:lmao



https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1692521728734380209?s=20

hes not lying is he!

The last 2 attempts at signing a 6 ended up being a total bust last week, it must be a great feeling to get him signed up! 
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #225 on: Today at 04:13:42 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:05:46 pm
:lmao



https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1692521728734380209?s=20

I think that goes hand in hand with the line about the team being "Ready to work, but really offensive"

 ;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #226 on: Today at 04:17:06 pm
Welcome Endo.
Very exciting to see him him play
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #227 on: Today at 04:17:45 pm
And remember, Nat and Wataru both signed on loan for Stuttgart in August 2019 and have played together several times
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #228 on: Today at 04:19:31 pm
Didn't know anything at all about Wataru Endo a couple of days ago, but had a good feel about it based on what some of the journalists & followers of German football were saying. Got very little to base it on, but I'm feeling optimistic about this signing - can't wait to see him in action.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #229 on: Today at 04:27:34 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:59:48 pm
It's mad isn't it, I agree mate.
I'm predicting we'll see the energy and similar gifts of the great Ray Houghton.

I can see that, John and with more than a whiff of Stevie Mac. Welcome, Endo, lad
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #230 on: Today at 04:28:50 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:06:20 pm
EN-- clap, clap, clap

END- clap, clap, clap,

ENDO- Clap, clap, clap, ENDO!!

You hum it, I'll play it
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #231 on: Today at 04:29:07 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:45:52 pm
Heard what Klopp told him?

"Be as comfortable as you can be... Cause we need you. We REALLY need you."

Kloppo must be so happy and relieved. I'm happy for him.
Such a great vid. gonna repost what i said when i saw it in the transfer thread, as it's lost to that dumpster fire

god i love this.

rare privilege to get to see them meeting (at least properly) in person for the first time, and some of the more universal human elements (away from the football circus) of a guy being made to feel welcome by his boss, building confidence/trying to make sure he has no risk of imposter syndrome feelings, being up front about the hard work required, and also up front that we focus on being very offensive/open so he will have his work cut out.

lovely stuff
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #232 on: Today at 04:36:27 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 12:51:38 pm
Klopp with a message to all the fans there - watch the guy before you give your verdict - well said boss
Kloppo definitley checks in to the Transfer Thread a couple of times a day. He knows.

Imagine being called out by Kloppo. The shame of it! ;)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #233 on: Today at 04:37:38 pm
I love that video of Endo and Klopp, who wouldn't want to play for him. Lavia and Caicedo....your loss!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #234 on: Today at 04:44:30 pm
That's a mean lean, guy doesn't look 49yr old though does he.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #235 on: Today at 04:44:52 pm


"Got something to say to me face, gobshite."
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #236 on: Today at 04:45:24 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:44:30 pm
That's a mean lean, guy doesn't look 49yr old though does he.
True he looks better these days then he did back when he was in his mid fifties
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #237 on: Today at 04:45:48 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:44:30 pm
That's a mean lean, guy doesn't look 49yr old though does he.
Klopp said he looks to young to drive a car🤣🤣
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #238 on: Today at 04:46:10 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:45:24 pm
True he looks better these days then he did back when he was in his mid fifties

Imagine his power when he hits 60.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #239 on: Today at 04:46:58 pm
Welcome Endo
