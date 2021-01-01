« previous next »
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 12:51:16 pm
Youd think that was a teenage Klopp and he was just told a bird he likes fancies him the big fanny ;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 12:51:38 pm
Klopp with a message to all the fans there - watch the guy before you give your verdict - well said boss
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 12:53:40 pm
 
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:24:18 am
Im sorry Wayne, please finish your cider.

Classic ;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 12:55:05 pm
Welcome to our new fresh, energetic Endo.
Massive opportunity for him, bring us trophies lad.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 12:56:04 pm
Never heard of him before, but everything I've learnt over the past 48 hours suggests he'll be a wonderful addition.

From the vids I like the way he runs into tackles (reminiscent of Lucas) and apparently (again like Lucas) he's a fine header of the ball. But he also looks pretty mobile and has the gift of two-footedness. He also seems to thrive in small spaces. It looks like we'll have no more of that Hendo-esque "here's the ball, whoops try again to control it, now let's turn and see what's in front of me."

The transition from the Bundesliga to the Premier League can be difficult. We saw that with Keita, Manch Utd fans are seeing it with Sancho, Chelsea fans saw it with Pulisic and the lad who's just been binned off to Arsenal. But some clearly succeed including (when he's fit) our own Thiago.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 12:57:00 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:44:13 pm
hes also defo going to bat for Endo there, cos he knows far too many loud little scrotes who are fans of this club are giving him (Endo) shite for no reason, just because hes not a 22 year old superstar in the making who cost 80m.

Yeah, hes marked a few cards there. :D

Hell be offering fat lads out for a fight in the pub car park next.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 12:59:48 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:56:04 pm
Never heard of him before, but everything I've learnt over the past 48 hours suggests he'll be a wonderful addition.
It's mad isn't it, I agree mate.
I'm predicting we'll see the energy and similar gifts of the great Ray Houghton.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:01:17 pm
I think I can help this club defensively and to organise in the middle. Thats my job!

Sounds like exactly the person and player this team needs. Welcome.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:04:05 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:01:17 pm
I think I can help this club defensively and to organise in the middle. Thats my job!

Sounds like exactly the person and player this team needs. Welcome.

Your post was alright without the edit as well mate
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:04:09 pm
Looking forward to see what he brings to the team, as others have said its quite a novelty these days to sign someone Ive absolutely no clue about but that makes it exciting - he could be anything for us. Not expecting him to turn into Messi like but Im sure he wont let us down either
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:06:20 pm
EN-- clap, clap, clap

END- clap, clap, clap,

ENDO- Clap, clap, clap, ENDO!!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:06:45 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:01:17 pm
I think I can help this club defensively and to organise in the middle. Thats my job!

Sounds like exactly the person and player this team needs. Welcome.

The first thing that jumped out at me when I read the article(s)

He sounds a confident fella  :)

Welcome Endo lad.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:06:51 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:04:05 pm
Your post was alright without the edit as well mate

I just read his quotes and thought they backed up my initial thoughts. Cant wait to see him go.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:08:52 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:06:20 pm
EN-- Klopp, Klopp, Klopp

END- Klopp, Klopp, Klopp

ENDO- Klopp, Klopp, Klopp, ENDO!!
Better
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:08:52 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:35:35 pm
Cant wait to see him for us. Im more excited by him than the other 2. Got a feeling hell be like Robbo in the way he can get the crowd up and set the pace with his tenacity and drive.

Made up for the lad an all. Seems made up to be here

Spot on Capon, doesnt come with the baggage of the higher price tag.
Small fee, low expectations, turn up, work ya bollocks off on the pitch and the crowd will be right behind you even if you make mistakes.
Love these types of signing much more than the superstars.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:09:27 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:57:00 pm
Yeah, hes marked a few cards there. :D

Hell be offering fat lads out for a fight in the pub car park next.



;D

Welcome to LFC Endo
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:09:48 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:06:20 pm
EN-- clap, clap, clap

END- clap, clap, clap,

ENDO- Clap, clap, clap, ENDO!!

I'm more thinking

E,N
E,N,D
E,N,D,O
CLAP CLAP

But both work :)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:10:40 pm
Sounds like a really sound lad from the interview on the official site. And you don't become captain of Stuttgart and your country if you're shit.

Looking forward to seeing him play!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:11:39 pm
Quote from: RedBlakey on Today at 01:08:52 pm
Spot on Capon, doesnt come with the baggage of the higher price tag.
Small fee, low expectations, turn up, work ya bollocks off on the pitch and the crowd will be right behind you even if you make mistakes.
Love these types of signing much more than the superstars.
Exactly. Everything aboot it points to a win win situation. Well be here when he leaves gutted that hes going i reckon. He just looks like he gives it all on the pitch
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:11:59 pm
Time to play the Aneka record again  ;D Seriously though welcome to the club Endo. An experienced head in midfield is no harm. He's clearly a good leader. JK has a superb record in the transfer market so I'm confident he'll succeed here. My only concern around his age is mobility. Midfield is the one area where you need mobility the most. Time will tell.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:12:38 pm
Endo is Scouse for Henderson.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:13:27 pm
Quote from: norecat on Today at 01:11:59 pm
Time to play the Aneka record again  ;D Seriously though welcome to the club Endo. An experienced head in midfield is no harm. He's clearly a good leader. JK has a superb record in the transfer market so I'm confident he'll succeed here. My only concern around his age is mobility. Midfield is the one area where you need mobility the most. Time will tell.

He averages 11k a game, thats Milner lungs levels.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:14:23 pm
Tifo video on how Klopp might use Endo tactically (essentially plenty of options)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/1WONQaUAoUc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/1WONQaUAoUc</a>
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:14:29 pm
Its rare to sign a player these days where youre just really happy for them first of all. Most certainly worked his bollocks off with the faint hope of getting an opportunity like this and Im sure it will show on the pitch.

That warrior like mentality suits the position hell be playing for us.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:17:59 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:14:29 pm
Its rare to sign a player these days where youre just really happy for them first of all. Most certainly worked his bollocks off with the faint hope of getting an opportunity like this and Im sure it will show on the pitch.

That warrior like mentality suits the position hell be playing for us.

true that! Although I am also sad for the Stuttgart fans, who are generally a great fanbase, been reading their messages today after it was confirmed he has left, and they are SO GUTTED (but also understanding as to why he left and where he left them for!).
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:26:37 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:14:29 pm
Its rare to sign a player these days where youre just really happy for them first of all. Most certainly worked his bollocks off with the faint hope of getting an opportunity like this and Im sure it will show on the pitch.

That warrior like mentality suits the position hell be playing for us.

Read on the Stuttgart forum that his father has never visited him in Europe, would only do it when he was playing in the PL.  ;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:27:22 pm
Take your place, Endo-san!
I'm waiting for the carnage of this tune to ring around my head as you roam around the "battlefield":

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aFxkJ0Z9r_8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aFxkJ0Z9r_8</a>

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:29:30 pm
Welcome to LFC Wataru!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:36:13 pm
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:36:21 pm
I've a hunch he's going to quite a cult hero for us. One of those of players who'll get the crowd going with his all out commitment. Could be a very shrewd signing, particularly when things are going against us, like the second half at the weekend. His head won't drop and he seems the type to ensure others player's heads won't drop either.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:37:03 pm
Not like me to be an optimist but, theres something about this signing thats giving me a lot of hope. I have a really good feeling about our Endo.

Im feeling itll be more Gary Mac than Arthur Melo.

Welcome, Endo. Konnichiwa.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:40:03 pm
Great stuff, welcome Endo. Looking forward to seeing you prove a few whingers wrong, and smack round a few oppo flair players in the process
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:40:11 pm
His interview

"What are your goals with Liverpool?

"Well, to win the title, and we are Europa league this year, so i think its our job to win that also."

Yes Brother. YES.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:40:19 pm
Oh - so this is real?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:41:37 pm
Welcome! Welcome! Welcome!

He looks class!

リバプールへようこそ 遠藤 8========D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:43:34 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:36:46 pm
From Henderson to Endo-san.

Sorry, I'll get my coat.

 :wellin
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:43:40 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:17:59 pm
true that! Although I am also sad for the Stuttgart fans, who are generally a great fanbase, been reading their messages today after it was confirmed he has left, and they are SO GUTTED (but also understanding as to why he left and where he left them for!).

Always a good sign when the fans of the club they leave are truly gutted. And based on reading some of the comments its not just about his ability but what he gave in terms of hard work and leadership.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:44:55 pm
"A machine on the pitch". Yep, welcome to our new midfield Shogun. Love this little guy.
