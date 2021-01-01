Im sorry Wayne, please finish your cider.
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
hes also defo going to bat for Endo there, cos he knows far too many loud little scrotes who are fans of this club are giving him (Endo) shite for no reason, just because hes not a 22 year old superstar in the making who cost 80m.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Never heard of him before, but everything I've learnt over the past 48 hours suggests he'll be a wonderful addition.
I think I can help this club defensively and to organise in the middle. Thats my job!Sounds like exactly the person and player this team needs. Welcome.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Your post was alright without the edit as well mate
EN-- Klopp, Klopp, KloppEND- Klopp, Klopp, KloppENDO- Klopp, Klopp, Klopp, ENDO!!
Cant wait to see him for us. Im more excited by him than the other 2. Got a feeling hell be like Robbo in the way he can get the crowd up and set the pace with his tenacity and drive.Made up for the lad an all. Seems made up to be here
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.
Yeah, hes marked a few cards there. Hell be offering fat lads out for a fight in the pub car park next.
EN-- clap, clap, clapEND- clap, clap, clap,ENDO- Clap, clap, clap, ENDO!!
Spot on Capon, doesnt come with the baggage of the higher price tag. Small fee, low expectations, turn up, work ya bollocks off on the pitch and the crowd will be right behind you even if you make mistakes. Love these types of signing much more than the superstars.
Time to play the Aneka record again Seriously though welcome to the club Endo. An experienced head in midfield is no harm. He's clearly a good leader. JK has a superb record in the transfer market so I'm confident he'll succeed here. My only concern around his age is mobility. Midfield is the one area where you need mobility the most. Time will tell.
Its rare to sign a player these days where youre just really happy for them first of all. Most certainly worked his bollocks off with the faint hope of getting an opportunity like this and Im sure it will show on the pitch. That warrior like mentality suits the position hell be playing for us.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
From Henderson to Endo-san.Sorry, I'll get my coat.
true that! Although I am also sad for the Stuttgart fans, who are generally a great fanbase, been reading their messages today after it was confirmed he has left, and they are SO GUTTED (but also understanding as to why he left and where he left them for!).
