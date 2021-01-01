Never heard of him before, but everything I've learnt over the past 48 hours suggests he'll be a wonderful addition.



From the vids I like the way he runs into tackles (reminiscent of Lucas) and apparently (again like Lucas) he's a fine header of the ball. But he also looks pretty mobile and has the gift of two-footedness. He also seems to thrive in small spaces. It looks like we'll have no more of that Hendo-esque "here's the ball, whoops try again to control it, now let's turn and see what's in front of me."



The transition from the Bundesliga to the Premier League can be difficult. We saw that with Keita, Manch Utd fans are seeing it with Sancho, Chelsea fans saw it with Pulisic and the lad who's just been binned off to Arsenal. But some clearly succeed including (when he's fit) our own Thiago.