Pray to god he actually plays, and isn't another pointless Arthur Melo style signing.



Whatever he is, has been, will be, just please don't let him be this.



He's played virtually every game, every season for years. He's a player that plays because he becomes an intrinsic, inexpendable part of a midfield, doing all the work that is needed to help others thrive. And he's hard as nails.He's not like bit part man Arthur Melo who struggled to become a fixture anywhere. Why even make the comparison? It's not like he has been bought on the last day or anythingAs I understand it he's missed maybe one game a season at most and that was probably due to suspension. There are no guarantees but hopefully injuries won't be an issue. If they suddenly are that'll be prima facie evidence of a curse!