Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
September 18, 2024, 09:30:50 am
I'm loving the new season. The show is a real gem. It's just fun, mostly family friendly entertainment, and who doesn't love a murder mystery at the end of the day.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
September 18, 2024, 12:28:54 pm
I really enjoy it and you can tell that all 3 actors really enjoy making it.

It has already been renewed for season 5
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
September 18, 2024, 01:51:54 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 17, 2024, 10:01:49 am
Spoiler
Paul Rudd returning was top tier stuff
[close]

Spoiler
Accent much lower tier, but yes
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
September 19, 2024, 10:37:53 am
Quote from: Claire. on September 18, 2024, 01:51:54 pm
Spoiler
Accent much lower tier, but yes
[close]

to be honest I thought his accent was way, way better than most actors doing an "Oirish" accent.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
October 2, 2024, 03:35:38 pm
Ha this latest episode was pretty clever in its execution.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
October 3, 2024, 11:22:51 am
It's been okay IMO but nowhere near as good as the first two seasons. In fact I think season three which was a bit of a step down was better too. It's still enjoyable but not as strong by a long shot.

Too many annoying side characters this season. In fact, character work for the three mains has been weaker. It feels like things just happen now and they just react, there's less depth involved.

Hoping this season ends well. Interesting to see if they can go beyond a 5th season.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
October 9, 2024, 01:45:59 am
Honestly I've thought this Season 4 has been great so far.

Spoiler
Funny how they're calling back to some of the plot holes from Season 1, regarding who poisoned Winnie the dog, the note on Jan's door etc.
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
October 9, 2024, 10:17:11 am
Theories ahead...

Spoiler
The Westies who are cashing in Dudenoff's checks are obviously not the killers. Definite red herring.

With the idea that the killer has been watching them since Season 1, it kind of has to be someone who's been on the show since that first season. The one that jumped to mind was Lester the Doorman, who has been in each season and would make sense as an 'invisible' person at the Arconia who knows plenty about the residents.

Howard would be another contender given he's been around for ages, but that would be a hard one to pull off.

Or maybe the Arconia has gained sentience and it's the killer  :D
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
October 9, 2024, 12:56:25 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October  9, 2024, 10:17:11 am
Theories ahead...

Spoiler
The Westies who are cashing in Dudenoff's checks are obviously not the killers. Definite red herring.

With the idea that the killer has been watching them since Season 1, it kind of has to be someone who's been on the show since that first season. The one that jumped to mind was Lester the Doorman, who has been in each season and would make sense as an 'invisible' person at the Arconia who knows plenty about the residents.

Howard would be another contender given he's been around for ages, but that would be a hard one to pull off.

Or maybe the Arconia has gained sentience and it's the killer  :D
[close]

Spoiler
The doorman is a great shout. Presumably he has access to keys, so could have poisoned the dog and such. Whos his partner in crime? The Arconia?
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
October 10, 2024, 01:18:54 pm
Enjoyed the newest episode, quite fun
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
October 10, 2024, 02:05:37 pm
Enjoying the new season too. I like the chemistry between the 3. Nice to have mix of young with old
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
October 10, 2024, 02:16:59 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October  9, 2024, 10:17:11 am
Theories ahead...

Spoiler
The Westies who are cashing in Dudenoff's checks are obviously not the killers. Definite red herring.

With the idea that the killer has been watching them since Season 1, it kind of has to be someone who's been on the show since that first season. The one that jumped to mind was Lester the Doorman, who has been in each season and would make sense as an 'invisible' person at the Arconia who knows plenty about the residents.

Howard would be another contender given he's been around for ages, but that would be a hard one to pull off.

Or maybe the Arconia has gained sentience and it's the killer  :D
[close]

Spoiler
Other candidates I've seen mentioned are:

The policewoman
Sting(!)
Tina Fey's character
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
October 11, 2024, 12:30:58 pm
it has to be

Spoiler
sting too good looking and moody bastard
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
Today at 10:15:47 am
I really am enjoying this season, the sisters are soooo weird haha
