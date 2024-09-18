Spoiler

The Westies who are cashing in Dudenoff's checks are obviously not the killers. Definite red herring.With the idea that the killer has been watching them since Season 1, it kind of has to be someone who's been on the show since that first season. The one that jumped to mind was Lester the Doorman, who has been in each season and would make sense as an 'invisible' person at the Arconia who knows plenty about the residents.Howard would be another contender given he's been around for ages, but that would be a hard one to pull off.Or maybe the Arconia has gained sentience and it's the killer