The advantage of moving Trent into the six and Gomez to play the "come in tight" full-back, is that it frees Robertson to bomb on a little more.



I'll grant that probably isn't traditional 3-box-3 (if that exists here), but it can probably be managed by having AMA dynamically shifting forward or back depending on whether Robertson is pushed on. Frankly, I think the W-M we play restricts Robertson as much as it helps Trent. He's not a pure defensive left-back. That's the role that he was playing when he was work £8m from hull. It's the attacking side that made him world-class.



But also, I kinda love the idea of our famous overlapping, crossing fullbacks ending up standing right next to each other in midfield.