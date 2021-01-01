Thanks for the thread.



Ok. We are talking EPL here.



I think the Trent to -inside right-middle-drifter experiment is good for the bottom 10 at home and arguably away depending on the set up of the opposition (They don't have a speedster left winger). In other words 3-box-3. I'd put Jones beside him as the starter here as he has the legs, the physique and, crucially, an attacking edge to his game. These would be our most aggressive, attacking teams.



It wouldn't surprise me if one (or a couple of) of the up and coming youngsters got regular off the bench time this season, in the bottom 10 games, particularly if we are winning comfortably (as if !!).



For the top 10 teams I think we can set up with a right full back, Gomez if we want to keep it lock tight at the back, Trent if we want more ... old school Trent ! The 6's for these teams would be 2 of Thiago (who I'd almost keep on ice for these games) Jones, Bajcetic or Trent depending on individual opposition etc.. The set up would be 4-2-(3-1) / 4-(2-2)-2. The very odd game we could pair Macca there with one of the others.



I would rotate regularly Trent, Baj, Jones and Thiago (more top) both starting and subbing in the 6 Role playing top and bottom 10 sides.



The 8 roles Szobo, Macca, Cody, Harvey and Jones (obviously if not in the 6 role).



For the front 3 it's rotation for starting and subbing for the front 5 (plus Doak).



In summation I's be looking to be have the option of a more defensively solid back 4 against the better top 10 teams, for example Newcastle next week.



I wouldn't always play the same formation. I'm sure that's probably the case anyway.



I like the idea of using Harvey as a 30 minute sub. He's smart and with games a little less frantic at that stage his lack of outright speed will be less a concern. He's excellent as a controller, (as is Jones, Bajcetic and Macca).



I'd try to play Macca as a roving 8 (come 10), anywhere there is space.



