Author Topic: Solutions not problems  (Read 1819 times)

Solutions not problems
« on: Yesterday at 05:54:42 pm »
Right - we know our transfer set up is a bit of a mess. You can be annoyed/embarrassed/appalled/horrified or just mildly bemused. You dont need to state that in here. You can be optimistic and supportive of the behind the scenes team too. Again, leave that at the door in this thread.

What are the best solutions as it stands for the current squad?

Now hopefully we will still find a DM that is good enough to do what we need. We may find another centre back or left sided defender who can do some sort of hybrid job. Lets all hope so, but with the best will in the world, we wont have anyone ready to slot in for the next few games. Bournemouth at home youd hope will be ok. Newcastle away looks a different proposition.

So, based on the above and with the following options available, or very close to being available in midfield what are your suggestions for how we get the best out of the whole team at the moment:

Mac Allister
Dom
Thiago
Jones
Elliott
Bajectic
Gakpo
Trent

Do you change up the formation? We dont really have one out and out specialist, so do you sit two deeper and go from there?

Stick with Mac Allister, acknowledge its not his best position but make the best of it?

Sit Thiago deep? Or Jones?

Whatever we try wont be ideal. None of them really have the athleticism to make it work by themselves so do we sacrifice a forward and try something different?

Suggestions please without just turning it into a toy throwing exercise.

Good luck!
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:56:28 pm »
Thiago will be boss again. Him, Szobo and Mac will make a great midfield.
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:02:21 pm »
Honestly just play Trent in midfield and have Gomez at right back or something. It is the best we are likely going to get.

Thiago will be good for the 15-20 games he can give us, we just have to hope and pray that Szobodadagaan and Macallister are hits, Konate is indestructible and that Robbo is not finished.
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 06:02:21 pm
Honestly just play Trent in midfield and have Gomez at right back or something. It is the best we are likely going to get.

Thiago will be good for the 15-20 games he can give us, we just have to hope and pray that Szobodadagaan and Macallister are hits, Konate is indestructible and that Robbo is not finished.
Id absolutely go for this.
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:09:40 pm »
....................Ali...................
Konate.....VVD.....Gomez........
......Bajcetic......Thiago...........
.....Szobo............MAC............
Salah.......Gakpo..............Diaz

Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 06:02:21 pm
Honestly just play Trent in midfield and have Gomez at right back or something. It is the best we are likely going to get.

Thiago will be good for the 15-20 games he can give us, we just have to hope and pray that Szobodadagaan and Macallister are hits, Konate is indestructible and that Robbo is not finished.
In One. 
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:18:17 pm »
Didn't Matip play as a defensive midfielder in Shalke 04? I know depth at centre back is an issue as well might but for now it should be an option until the need to rotate CB takes priority. Would be good cover for Trent as he moves into midfield when we have possession. It also allows for more runs like the one he scored vs Leeds as well which in itself makes it worth a shot ;D
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:54:42 pm
Right - we know our transfer set up is a bit of a mess. You can be annoyed/embarrassed/appalled/horrified or just mildly bemused. You dont need to state that in here. You can be optimistic and supportive of the behind the scenes team too. Again, leave that at the door in this thread.

What are the best solutions as it stands for the current squad?

Now hopefully we will still find a DM that is good enough to do what we need. We may find another centre back or left sided defender who can do some sort of hybrid job. Lets all hope so, but with the best will in the world, we wont have anyone ready to slot in for the next few games. Bournemouth at home youd hope will be ok. Newcastle away looks a different proposition.

So, based on the above and with the following options available, or very close to being available in midfield what are your suggestions for how we get the best out of the whole team at the moment:

Mac Allister
Dom
Thiago
Jones
Elliott
Bajectic
Gakpo
Trent

Do you change up the formation? We dont really have one out and out specialist, so do you sit two deeper and go from there?

Stick with Mac Allister, acknowledge its not his best position but make the best of it?

Sit Thiago deep? Or Jones?

Whatever we try wont be ideal. None of them really have the athleticism to make it work by themselves so do we sacrifice a forward and try something different?

Suggestions please without just turning it into a toy throwing exercise.

Good luck!
Get Baj fit ASAP and play him as the holding midfielder.  Our midfield is too lightweight at the moment.
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:39:09 pm »
Id go 4-4-2 play Mac and Thiago in central midfield, Szboszlai wide right, Diaz left and a front two of three of Salah, Gakpo or Jota. Big change that.
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:55:20 pm »
Two different games = two different approaches for me.

v Bournemouth play a similar side to the Chelsea game but maybe (as has been suggested) with Gomez at RB and Trent in midfield to shore it up a bit. Rotate as and when. Must be winning this game.

v Newcastle, more like the Liverpool away in Europe of old - men behind the ball, one more defensively-minded in front of the back four (Jones?) and let the pace of Mo, Darwin and Luis scare the shit out of them on the break. The onus is on them and if we're patient they can be got at with good, fluid, counter-attacking football. If we can ride it out early on and nick the opener they'll get more desperate and leave spaces so we'll get another later and kill it off.
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:06:32 pm »
Jones was excellent at the back end of last season and for England U21s in the summer, yet its seems rare for anyone to put him in their starting 11.

I think this is unfair, hes got plenty of potential to improve further, but thats not going to happen sat on the bench. Id be very happy to see him given a stretch of games at 6, some time to see what he can do there with the new boys in front of him
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:19:08 pm »
He wont do it, but I would play 3 centrebacks with Trent and Robbo as wingbacks and Dom/Mac double pivot in midfield and 3 up top. We need that 3rd pure defensive option in the team and if we cant get it in midfield then get it in defence.
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:56:28 pm
Thiago will be boss again. Him, Szobo and Mac will make a great midfield.

This is where I'm at, Thiago was exceptional defensively last season he just got overplayed. His numbers are right up there, and he's actually the closest to Caicedo statistically wise.



I do think Robbo needs dropping and we try Gomez there, he will add a lot of defensive solidity and enable us to shift to the 3 at the back properly.

Gakpo has to play no.9 he drops well and links play and is a great presser.

Something like this in posession;

Alisson

Konate - Van Dijk - Gomez

Trent - Thiago

Szoboszlai - Mac Allister

Salah - Gakpo - Diaz
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:59:00 pm »
But you only get thiago for half the games. Isn't that a huge concern?
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:01:05 pm »
I think we should aim to score more goals than the teams we play.
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:50:09 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:01:05 pm
I think we should aim to score more goals than the teams we play.
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:54:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:59:00 pm
But you only get thiago for half the games. Isn't that a huge concern?

Yes 100% but this is to get us over the hump of bringing in someone and getting them up to speed. Despite the corporal jones strewn social media echos of panic I believe we are working in the background to bring in a no.6

We also have Bajcetic who was outstanding last season, I am really excited to see how he kicks on this season, he was a massive bright spark in a pretty shit season last time round.
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:57:24 pm »
Klopps not going to move from 4-3-3 so it's who plays the 6.

If Bajcetic is fit for the next game I'd give it to him, he's the most natural fit. Really want to see Mac and Szob given a good run as the 8's, both could be top draw, so...

Ali

TAA
Konate
Virgil
Robbo

Baj
Mac
Szob

Mo
Gakpo
Diaz

If Baj isn't fit I'd consider Trent or Thiago. Jones and Elliott are somewhere between an 8 and an attacking forward, not a 6 at all.
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:36:32 pm »
Thanks for the thread.

Ok. We are talking EPL here.

I think the Trent to -inside right-middle-drifter experiment is good for the bottom 10 at home and arguably away depending on the set up of the opposition (They don't have a speedster left winger). In other words 3-box-3. I'd put Jones beside him as the starter here as he has the legs, the physique and, crucially, an attacking edge to his game. These would be our most aggressive, attacking teams.

It wouldn't surprise me if one (or a couple of) of the up and coming youngsters got regular off the bench time this season, in the bottom 10 games, particularly if we are winning comfortably (as if !!).

For the top 10 teams I think we can set up with a right full back, Gomez if we want to keep it lock tight at the back, Trent if we want more ... old school Trent ! The 6's for these teams would be 2 of Thiago (who I'd almost keep on ice for these games) Jones, Bajcetic or Trent depending on individual opposition etc.. The set up would be 4-2-(3-1) / 4-(2-2)-2. The very odd game we could pair Macca there with one of the others.

I would rotate regularly Trent, Baj, Jones and Thiago (more top) both starting and subbing in the 6 Role playing top and bottom 10 sides.

The 8 roles Szobo, Macca, Cody, Harvey and Jones (obviously if not in the 6 role).

For the front 3 it's rotation for starting and subbing for the front 5 (plus Doak).

In summation I's be looking to be have the option of a more defensively solid back 4 against the better top 10 teams, for example Newcastle next week.

I wouldn't always play the same formation. I'm sure that's probably the case anyway.

I like the idea of using Harvey as a 30 minute sub. He's smart and with games a little less frantic at that stage his lack of outright speed will be less a concern. He's excellent as a controller, (as is Jones, Bajcetic and Macca).

I'd try to play Macca as a roving 8 (come 10), anywhere there is space.

Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:53:16 pm »
If we dont bring in a DM and we move about other players who dont specialise in that area then we are ultimately going to suffer.

Clearly Alexis Mac isnt a DM, Curtis Jones isnt one, Dom S isnt one either and nor are Thiago, Gakpo and others. We only have Bajetic who is a young lad. You could move a defender like Matip/Gomez into the role but then were playing an almighty risk if either VVD or Konate get injured and also clearly Gomez/Matips injury records are not particularly great.

You could move Trent over to it but again Gomez on the right until he gets injured and then were back at square one which is the main conundrum
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:13:59 pm »
Front players need to press better and track back - Diaz is really random in how he helps out and Salah gave up yesterday.

The 8s need to help their full backs more. It was maddening that even when we were in our defensive shape (433) for most of yesterday we still watched Chelsea continually exploit Robbo 2 on 1.

Until we sort those above issues out or move away from the press completely (a la at Anfield vs City last season) then we are likely going to see more of the same of last years inconsistency. It doesnt matter who is fit or who we buy - the problems are mostly systematic and have been for going on a year.
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:20:15 pm »
Really depends on Thiago's fitness. He's never been a proper 6 in a 433 but if we do something 4231-y, we could sit Mac Allister with him and think that'd be pretty good. Where does Szoboszlai fit in there, though? Don't see him as a 10 and looks more suited to playing 8 in a box midfield or 433.

If it's a break-glass situation and Thiago gets injured/needs load management (likely), I'd be interested in trying some combo of Trent/Mac Allister/Baj/Szoboszai in a 433 and maybe giving Bradley run at RB? He'll probably go on loan, though.

If there's no real market solution in midfield - I don't believe that, but we know what the Club's like - we should look at getting a RB and just using Trent as a CM option.
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:22:03 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:59:00 pm
But you only get thiago for half the games. Isn't that a huge concern?

Yup, majorly.

I'd focus on getting Thiago fit for most PL games at home and latter stages of Europa. We need him when we dominate the ball.
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:29:47 pm »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Yesterday at 10:53:16 pm
You could move Trent over to it but again Gomez on the right until he gets injured and then were back at square one which is the main conundrum
Let's not play anyone in case they get injured.
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:39:58 pm »
Do we have 110 million to spend ? We have to buy a DM and a CB

Anyone who thinks we can get close to city Arsenal and Newcastle by trying Gomez again or Trent as DM (remember what his strengths and weaknesses are) is dreaming .

If we dont get anyone we can hope that konate and VVD stay fit , not play our first team in the cups and hope Bacjetic our only DM hits the ground running when back from injury . Big Ifs and fairly unrealistic scenarios
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:14:50 am »
Unleash TAA in the midfield.
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:51:05 am »
Just wind up the club, it'll save us all a lot of heartache and improve our life expectancy 👍
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:22:27 am »
Alexander Arnold is not and will never be a defensive midfielder. He cannot shield the defence and he does not have the concentration to be able to track runners. He is not press resistant enough and he also lacks the pace needed to make up for his lack of top tier defensive instincts. He does have the most incredible passing and creative nous in our team even now after the new additions, so a role must be carved out for him some where but not as the anchoring midfielder.

It is a waste of Macallister tp play him as the no 6 because it robs the team of  a lot of its link between attack and midfield to do so. I agree with the idea to deploy Thiago to alternat with Bajcetic but both are currently injured. Curtis Jones isnot ideal for no 6 but I feel it is better than putting Macallister there so deployhim as no 6 until Bajcetic is able tto come back.

But in the meantime the ckub MUST sign at least 2 quality additions who can play as no 6 and no 8 with the collapse of even the Lavia deal.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:24:45 am by ThePoolMan »
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:27:31 am »
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:34:59 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:20:15 pm
Really depends on Thiago's fitness. He's never been a proper 6 in a 433 but if we do something 4231-y, we could sit Mac Allister with him and think that'd be pretty good. Where does Szoboszlai fit in there, though? Don't see him as a 10 and looks more suited to playing 8 in a box midfield or 433.

If it's a break-glass situation and Thiago gets injured/needs load management (likely), I'd be interested in trying some combo of Trent/Mac Allister/Baj/Szoboszai in a 433 and maybe giving Bradley run at RB? He'll probably go on loan, though.

If there's no real market solution in midfield - I don't believe that, but we know what the Club's like - we should look at getting a RB and just using Trent as a CM option.

He will ineivtably break down within a few games so we have to alternate him.
