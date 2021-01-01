Right - we know our transfer set up is a bit of a mess. You can be annoyed/embarrassed/appalled/horrified or just mildly bemused. You dont need to state that in here. You can be optimistic and supportive of the behind the scenes team too. Again, leave that at the door in this thread.



What are the best solutions as it stands for the current squad?



Now hopefully we will still find a DM that is good enough to do what we need. We may find another centre back or left sided defender who can do some sort of hybrid job. Lets all hope so, but with the best will in the world, we wont have anyone ready to slot in for the next few games. Bournemouth at home youd hope will be ok. Newcastle away looks a different proposition.



So, based on the above and with the following options available, or very close to being available in midfield what are your suggestions for how we get the best out of the whole team at the moment:



Mac Allister

Dom

Thiago

Jones

Elliott

Bajectic

Gakpo

Trent



Do you change up the formation? We dont really have one out and out specialist, so do you sit two deeper and go from there?



Stick with Mac Allister, acknowledge its not his best position but make the best of it?



Sit Thiago deep? Or Jones?



Whatever we try wont be ideal. None of them really have the athleticism to make it work by themselves so do we sacrifice a forward and try something different?



Suggestions please without just turning it into a toy throwing exercise.



Good luck!