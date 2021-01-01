« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Solutions not problems  (Read 1048 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,003
  • Poultry in Motion
Solutions not problems
« on: Today at 05:54:42 pm »
Right - we know our transfer set up is a bit of a mess. You can be annoyed/embarrassed/appalled/horrified or just mildly bemused. You dont need to state that in here. You can be optimistic and supportive of the behind the scenes team too. Again, leave that at the door in this thread.

What are the best solutions as it stands for the current squad?

Now hopefully we will still find a DM that is good enough to do what we need. We may find another centre back or left sided defender who can do some sort of hybrid job. Lets all hope so, but with the best will in the world, we wont have anyone ready to slot in for the next few games. Bournemouth at home youd hope will be ok. Newcastle away looks a different proposition.

So, based on the above and with the following options available, or very close to being available in midfield what are your suggestions for how we get the best out of the whole team at the moment:

Mac Allister
Dom
Thiago
Jones
Elliott
Bajectic
Gakpo
Trent

Do you change up the formation? We dont really have one out and out specialist, so do you sit two deeper and go from there?

Stick with Mac Allister, acknowledge its not his best position but make the best of it?

Sit Thiago deep? Or Jones?

Whatever we try wont be ideal. None of them really have the athleticism to make it work by themselves so do we sacrifice a forward and try something different?

Suggestions please without just turning it into a toy throwing exercise.

Good luck!
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,748
  • SPQR
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:56:28 pm »
Thiago will be boss again. Him, Szobo and Mac will make a great midfield.
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:02:21 pm »
Honestly just play Trent in midfield and have Gomez at right back or something. It is the best we are likely going to get.

Thiago will be good for the 15-20 games he can give us, we just have to hope and pray that Szobodadagaan and Macallister are hits, Konate is indestructible and that Robbo is not finished.
Logged

Online johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 06:02:21 pm
Honestly just play Trent in midfield and have Gomez at right back or something. It is the best we are likely going to get.

Thiago will be good for the 15-20 games he can give us, we just have to hope and pray that Szobodadagaan and Macallister are hits, Konate is indestructible and that Robbo is not finished.
Id absolutely go for this.
Logged

Offline Legoland

  • Plazzie Brick Lid :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:09:40 pm »
....................Ali...................
Konate.....VVD.....Gomez........
......Bajcetic......Thiago...........
.....Szobo............MAC............
Salah.......Gakpo..............Diaz

Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,470
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 06:02:21 pm
Honestly just play Trent in midfield and have Gomez at right back or something. It is the best we are likely going to get.

Thiago will be good for the 15-20 games he can give us, we just have to hope and pray that Szobodadagaan and Macallister are hits, Konate is indestructible and that Robbo is not finished.
In One. 
Logged

Online BBS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • Big Black Sock
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:18:17 pm »
Didn't Matip play as a defensive midfielder in Shalke 04? I know depth at centre back is an issue as well might but for now it should be an option until the need to rotate CB takes priority. Would be good cover for Trent as he moves into midfield when we have possession. It also allows for more runs like the one he scored vs Leeds as well which in itself makes it worth a shot ;D
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:54:42 pm
Right - we know our transfer set up is a bit of a mess. You can be annoyed/embarrassed/appalled/horrified or just mildly bemused. You dont need to state that in here. You can be optimistic and supportive of the behind the scenes team too. Again, leave that at the door in this thread.

What are the best solutions as it stands for the current squad?

Now hopefully we will still find a DM that is good enough to do what we need. We may find another centre back or left sided defender who can do some sort of hybrid job. Lets all hope so, but with the best will in the world, we wont have anyone ready to slot in for the next few games. Bournemouth at home youd hope will be ok. Newcastle away looks a different proposition.

So, based on the above and with the following options available, or very close to being available in midfield what are your suggestions for how we get the best out of the whole team at the moment:

Mac Allister
Dom
Thiago
Jones
Elliott
Bajectic
Gakpo
Trent

Do you change up the formation? We dont really have one out and out specialist, so do you sit two deeper and go from there?

Stick with Mac Allister, acknowledge its not his best position but make the best of it?

Sit Thiago deep? Or Jones?

Whatever we try wont be ideal. None of them really have the athleticism to make it work by themselves so do we sacrifice a forward and try something different?

Suggestions please without just turning it into a toy throwing exercise.

Good luck!
Get Baj fit ASAP and play him as the holding midfielder.  Our midfield is too lightweight at the moment.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,959
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:39:09 pm »
Id go 4-4-2 play Mac and Thiago in central midfield, Szboszlai wide right, Diaz left and a front two of three of Salah, Gakpo or Jota. Big change that.
Logged

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,507
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:55:20 pm »
Two different games = two different approaches for me.

v Bournemouth play a similar side to the Chelsea game but maybe (as has been suggested) with Gomez at RB and Trent in midfield to shore it up a bit. Rotate as and when. Must be winning this game.

v Newcastle, more like the Liverpool away in Europe of old - men behind the ball, one more defensively-minded in front of the back four (Jones?) and let the pace of Mo, Darwin and Luis scare the shit out of them on the break. The onus is on them and if we're patient they can be got at with good, fluid, counter-attacking football. If we can ride it out early on and nick the opener they'll get more desperate and leave spaces so we'll get another later and kill it off.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,785
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:06:32 pm »
Jones was excellent at the back end of last season and for England U21s in the summer, yet its seems rare for anyone to put him in their starting 11.

I think this is unfair, hes got plenty of potential to improve further, but thats not going to happen sat on the bench. Id be very happy to see him given a stretch of games at 6, some time to see what he can do there with the new boys in front of him
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,941
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:19:08 pm »
He wont do it, but I would play 3 centrebacks with Trent and Robbo as wingbacks and Dom/Mac double pivot in midfield and 3 up top. We need that 3rd pure defensive option in the team and if we cant get it in midfield then get it in defence.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,638
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:56:28 pm
Thiago will be boss again. Him, Szobo and Mac will make a great midfield.

This is where I'm at, Thiago was exceptional defensively last season he just got overplayed. His numbers are right up there, and he's actually the closest to Caicedo statistically wise.



I do think Robbo needs dropping and we try Gomez there, he will add a lot of defensive solidity and enable us to shift to the 3 at the back properly.

Gakpo has to play no.9 he drops well and links play and is a great presser.

Something like this in posession;

Alisson

Konate - Van Dijk - Gomez

Trent - Thiago

Szoboszlai - Mac Allister

Salah - Gakpo - Diaz
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,533
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:59:00 pm »
But you only get thiago for half the games. Isn't that a huge concern?
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,419
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:01:05 pm »
I think we should aim to score more goals than the teams we play.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,470
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:50:09 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:01:05 pm
I think we should aim to score more goals than the teams we play.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,638
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:54:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:59:00 pm
But you only get thiago for half the games. Isn't that a huge concern?

Yes 100% but this is to get us over the hump of bringing in someone and getting them up to speed. Despite the corporal jones strewn social media echos of panic I believe we are working in the background to bring in a no.6

We also have Bajcetic who was outstanding last season, I am really excited to see how he kicks on this season, he was a massive bright spark in a pretty shit season last time round.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
Re: Solutions not problems
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:57:24 pm »
Klopps not going to move from 4-3-3 so it's who plays the 6.

If Bajcetic is fit for the next game I'd give it to him, he's the most natural fit. Really want to see Mac and Szob given a good run as the 8's, both could be top draw, so...

Ali

TAA
Konate
Virgil
Robbo

Baj
Mac
Szob

Mo
Gakpo
Diaz

If Baj isn't fit I'd consider Trent or Thiago. Jones and Elliott are somewhere between an 8 and an attacking forward, not a 6 at all.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 