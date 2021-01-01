There are definitely posts made on here where you know the poster wouldn't say it in person (as is the nature of being behind a keyboard where it is more natural to remove the filter to an extent - and sometimes for the better to in certain ways).



What I have seen over the last 4 or 5 years here (and fuck me the Mods do well to keep it as sane as it is) is that with how twisted football is becoming + how successful we have been (with a serious lack of credit from the wider football world at times) + generally how the city is seen/treated that there is a natural inclination to jump to the club's defence or read things as being more anti-Liverpool because that is what is sometimes needed with people discussing football in the real world.



Think everyone could do with taking a minute from time to time and remember that every post is not about "winning the internet" - the FSG thread being the peak of it with "wah wah fucking wah you all want sports washers to jizz millions over you while pledging fealty to KSA" vs "Grumble Grumble arseaching Grumble you all are up John Henry's arse buzzing off him and so you must hate Klopp - just cos you suck up to him Linda won't bang you" etc etc et fucking cetera. As much as I don't often agree with him Al does bring up good points which can get missed due to how the forum nature can train you to expect and respond to him; and even though I agree with other posters (think Davey McCoy is one who aligns very similarly to me) when it gets into a circular argument with people I just think let it go - not trying to be clever with either poster btw, just trying to illustrate



I've definitely found it better to take some time out from certain bits of the forum but we are also currently caught in the gravity well of social media where the expression of opinions is becoming more forthright/absolute sometimes at the expense of leaving it open to discussion (you haven't seen people act like pricks till you've seen a Star Trek message board I can tell you)



Mostly though, hope things improve 67 as it must feel shit and we should be better than that (or at least do our best to be)