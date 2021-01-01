No one will read this as it'll probably be deleted quite quickly anyway.
I've been posting on here for 3 years, but reading for a lot longer.
Maybe because I always try to take an objective view I've been called out as a 'manc' a few times but I tried not to let it bother me (but it did).
DelTrotter absolutely tore me to shreds because (again) objectively I said Diego Simeone was a breath of fresh air, that was years ago but every time i see his name I remember his comment to me.
Tonight I've had coolbyrne, backed up by Peabee, and then a further post by duvva 💅, all of which weren't constructive and were essentially just sly personal attacks.
What I'm saying is basically that whilst there's threads on this site dedicated to mental health it's clear that it isn't a site-wide concern. The way people talk to (for example) PeterTheRed on a regular basis is disgusting. Mods even join in. He's a difficult character at times but would he get this treatment if he had an L postcode? I doubt it.
My mental health has been less than perfect for decades but I never thought there'd be such a culture of bullying on a site like this. This site, and the sly responses I've received when all I'm trying to do is contribute has really set me back. I'm being vocal about it, but how many on here will be intimidated by the characters who dominate RAWK?
I was going to post this in the Transfer thread (where the comments were received) but I thought maybe I'll put it in the main one, it might be viewed by a few more 'sane' posters before its deleted and I'm (inevitably) banned.
I'm out of here, all the best.