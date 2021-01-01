« previous next »
Author Topic: Mental health - who really cares?  (Read 625 times)

Mental health - who really cares?
« on: Today at 12:04:34 am »
No one will read this as it'll probably be deleted quite quickly anyway.

I've been posting on here for 3 years, but reading for a lot longer.

Maybe because I always try to take an objective view I've been called out as a 'manc' a few times but I tried not to let it bother me (but it did).

DelTrotter absolutely tore me to shreds because (again) objectively I said Diego Simeone was a breath of fresh air, that was years ago but every time i see his name I remember his comment to me.

Tonight I've had coolbyrne, backed up by Peabee, and then a further post by duvva 💅, all of which weren't constructive and were essentially just sly personal attacks.

What I'm saying is basically that whilst there's threads on this site dedicated to mental health it's clear that it isn't a site-wide concern. The way people talk to (for example) PeterTheRed on a regular basis is disgusting. Mods even join in. He's a difficult character at times but would he get this treatment if he had an L postcode? I doubt it.

My mental health has been less than perfect for decades but I never thought there'd be such a culture of bullying on a site like this. This site, and the sly responses I've received when all I'm trying to do is contribute has really set me back. I'm being vocal about it, but how many on here will be intimidated by the characters who dominate RAWK?

I was going to post this in the Transfer thread (where the comments were received) but I thought maybe I'll put it in the main one, it might be viewed by a few more 'sane' posters before its deleted and I'm (inevitably) banned.

I'm out of here, all the best. 
Re: Mental health - who really cares?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:19:11 am »
From a human level, all the best mate, I hope you find a better place mentally.

Social media can very aggressive, the dehumanisation allowing some people to be very direct/rude if anyone has a different opinion.

Always worth having a break from it at times, anyway.
Re: Mental health - who really cares?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:26:46 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:04:34 am
No one will read this as it'll probably be deleted quite quickly anyway.

I've been posting on here for 3 years, but reading for a lot longer.

Maybe because I always try to take an objective view I've been called out as a 'manc' a few times but I tried not to let it bother me (but it did).

DelTrotter absolutely tore me to shreds because (again) objectively I said Diego Simeone was a breath of fresh air, that was years ago but every time i see his name I remember his comment to me.

Tonight I've had coolbyrne, backed up by Peabee, and then a further post by duvva 💅, all of which weren't constructive and were essentially just sly personal attacks.

What I'm saying is basically that whilst there's threads on this site dedicated to mental health it's clear that it isn't a site-wide concern. The way people talk to (for example) PeterTheRed on a regular basis is disgusting. Mods even join in. He's a difficult character at times but would he get this treatment if he had an L postcode? I doubt it.

My mental health has been less than perfect for decades but I never thought there'd be such a culture of bullying on a site like this. This site, and the sly responses I've received when all I'm trying to do is contribute has really set me back. I'm being vocal about it, but how many on here will be intimidated by the characters who dominate RAWK?

I was going to post this in the Transfer thread (where the comments were received) but I thought maybe I'll put it in the main one, it might be viewed by a few more 'sane' posters before its deleted and I'm (inevitably) banned.

I'm out of here, all the best. 

Take a break from the site bud or maybe hang out in one of the sub forums for a bit.

Try not to take social media and forums too personally. There are loads of great people on here. Mods have got a tough job. I wouldnt want to do it.

There are good people on here that care. Take care and have a good night.
Re: Mental health - who really cares?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:28:15 am »
Im sorry if youre having mental health issues, and I hope that you reach out and get some help if you need it.

I also stand by my post, which I explained to you and you seemed to accept.

You were making sideways digs about us and comparing us unfavourably with one of the most reprehensible clubs there is. You cant expect to make posts like that and have no one respond.

I wont speak for the others but in no way was my response meant as a bullying one, just one that was rather tired of you trying to make this point.

However, I apologise if I have caused you any anguish because of my post
Re: Mental health - who really cares?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:35:25 am »
I take mental health seriously, and I apologize if my comments have made things difficult.

Put me on 'ignore' and I will do the same to you and hopefully, things will be better. (I've put Peter on 'ignore' for the very reason you suggested.)

For the record, here is my original response:



It was in response to a handful of (what seemed to me) pro-Chelsea comments made at the expense of Liverpool; comments that played up Chelsea while undermining Liverpool's current successes. Interpretation is always open on a message board, and if I misinterpreted your comments, my apologies.
Re: Mental health - who really cares?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:40:39 am »
67 I wasnt acting with any intention to bully you. I was just agreeing about the comments about Chelsea and the digs being repetitive. I struggle with my own mental health, so I understand, but dont take comments from dickheads like me to heart. We all get pulled up for comments in here.

I hope youre okay and stick around. The depression/MH thread is a good thread for moral support. Ive also had a lot of contact with other members going through similar issues.



Re: Mental health - who really cares?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:44:21 am »
I'm sorry to hear you feel this way, CherryRed. I've not seen what's been said so can't comment on that.

I think social media interaction can be difficult. It's easy to forget that we are actually talking to living, breathing human beings that also have a lot on their plates in their daily lives. People have feelings, and what is said on forums can have an effect.

For what it's worth, it's not something that is RAWK specific. I used to be a member of a large mental health support forum, and even on there it could get pretty nasty sometimes. That was on an online community run by people with mental health issues, for people with mental health issues.

I had my own run-ins with certain difficult posters on there. Those interactions would swirl around in my head for days too. What kept me there as long as I was were the really good people on there. They vastly outweighed the negatives.

I took some breaks too. Maybe you could do likewise, or maybe you could stick with us and focus on the positives you get from the site. You have to do what you feel is right for yourself really. Whatever that may be, I wish you all the best.

Look after yourself.
Re: Mental health - who really cares?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:49:18 am »
Horrible to read that.  :-X
Re: Mental health - who really cares?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:52:12 am »
Of course people care about mental health, but its a football forum where you do find entrenched opinions and arguments, when youre feeling vulnerable interactions can take on greater significance and it probably is a good idea to have a break, for your own well being. We try to moderate light handed if possible and rely on posters to give and take, when youre not feeling your best, you may feel we are not being hard enough on certain posters but its a balance, were volunteers and most of the time dont want to be constantly refereeing spats.  Ive no desire to ban you and unless you really step out of line neither has any other mod.  Reading the transfer thread is not what I particularly want to do with my time, it seems totally circular and a bit boring with people often arguing for the sake of it and isnt a place Id read if I wasnt feeling great. Why not take a break from posting and concentrate on looking after your self and hopefully you will feel better
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:03:11 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:04:34 am
What I'm saying is basically that whilst there's threads on this site dedicated to mental health it's clear that it isn't a site-wide concern.

Absolute nonsense as well you bloody know. What a card to throw at people on here!
Re: Mental health - who really cares?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:17:15 am »
There are certain users that gang up on other users intentionally or not. That's why some may view it as bullying or ridiculing. The way some treat Al, is exactly what bullying is.
Re: Mental health - who really cares?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:55:17 am »
There are definitely posts made on here where you know the poster wouldn't say it in person (as is the nature of being behind a keyboard where it is more natural to remove the filter to an extent - and sometimes for the better to in certain ways).

What I have seen over the last 4 or 5 years here (and fuck me the Mods do well to keep it as sane as it is) is that with how twisted football is becoming + how successful we have been (with a serious lack of credit from the wider football world at times) + generally how the city is seen/treated that there is a natural inclination to jump to the club's defence or read things as being more anti-Liverpool because that is what is sometimes needed with people discussing football in the real world.

Think everyone could do with taking a minute from time to time and remember that every post is not about "winning the internet" - the FSG thread being the peak of it with "wah wah fucking wah you all want sports washers to jizz millions over you while pledging fealty to KSA" vs "Grumble Grumble arseaching Grumble you all are up John Henry's arse buzzing off him and so you must hate Klopp - just cos you suck up to him Linda won't bang you" etc etc et fucking cetera. As much as I don't often agree with him Al does bring up good points which can get missed due to how the forum nature can train you to expect and respond to him; and even though I agree with other posters (think Davey McCoy is one who aligns very similarly to me) when it gets into a circular argument with people I just think let it go - not trying to be clever with either poster btw, just trying to illustrate

I've definitely found it better to take some time out from certain bits of the forum but we are also currently caught in the gravity well of social media where the expression of opinions is becoming more forthright/absolute sometimes at the expense of leaving it open to discussion (you haven't seen people act like pricks till you've seen a Star Trek message board I can tell you)

Mostly though, hope things improve 67 as it must feel shit and we should be better than that (or at least do our best to be)
Re: Mental health - who really cares?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:01:25 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:04:34 am
The way people talk to (for example) PeterTheRed on a regular basis is disgusting. Mods even join in. He's a difficult character at times but would he get this treatment if he had an L postcode? I doubt it.

Sorry, gotta call this out.  The grief Mac gets is nothing to do with where he's from, it's the fact that 99% of his posts are basically 'I am a super genius, you are an idiot'.
Re: Mental health - who really cares?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:08:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:01:25 pm
Sorry, gotta call this out.  The grief Mac gets is nothing to do with where he's from, it's the fact that 99% of his posts are basically 'I am a super genius, you are an idiot'.

He reminds me of Kaiser who got banned off just about every LFC forum down the years, same arrogance.

I don't get involved so its funny to watch people losing their shit over him.
Re: Mental health - who really cares?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:13:31 pm »
Ive been wanting to say for ages but didnt as I didnt want to drag him into anything, but now seems a good time.

The shit Formola gets often makes me wince.
Re: Mental health - who really cares?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:13:31 pm
Ive been wanting to say for ages but didnt as I didnt want to drag him into anything, but now seems a good time.

The shit Formola gets often makes me wince.


He is one of the most negative posters I have ever had the misfortune to come across, he's worse than Marvin the Paranoid Android, everything is doom and gloom. I don't know if he gets any joy out of anything but shitting on the club.

When this site gets me down and the negativity ruins the fun, I just fuck off for a few weeks until my head is in a better place. If his negativity is driven from mentel health issues, then he should fuck the site off for his own good.
Re: Mental health - who really cares?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:04:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:53:44 pm
If his negativity is driven from mentel health issues, then he should fuck the site off for his own good.
I think posting about 140 times solely in the LFC transfer thread in a few days while ignoring stuff like the actual game yesterday is probably a sign that you're doing RAWK wrong.
Re: Mental health - who really cares?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:13:31 pm
Ive been wanting to say for ages but didnt as I didnt want to drag him into anything, but now seems a good time.

The shit Formola gets often makes me wince.


I apologise for my overly aggressive post to him the other day.
