Looked good until the disallowed goal, after that we have been outplayed. We are not able to get at their wingbacks and we are so open in midfield. Playing right through us with ease in the last part of the half.



Jota has been pretty invisible, but of course working hard. Also sloppy with the ball in the second part with the ball. Need to improve a lot, we have been opening them up enough that we should be able to create and score more.



We were very good in the first part of the half, a lot of nice play. Get back to that.



Come on Liverpool! YNWA!!!!!