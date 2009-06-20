- Handballs. Both penalties. The first one, the ball changed direction so much that could have been an own goal. It is hilarious to even debate about it.



- The second one, the referee invented an offensive foul by Elliot to cancel out what happens immediately after (Szoboszlai crosses the ball which stops on the defenders extended arm)



- chelsea had to start their new debt financed era without losing. At any cost.



- chelsea are built on colossal debts and rumours. Putin pulled out of the club, but left no debt. The new US owners found the opportunity and room to load the club with debt, to inflate its declining value. Hence the rumours and their despair to prove that they are bigger than Liverpool. They are terrified of the post-putin era, of going back to what they really are a mid/low table mediocrity, with a very limited fanbase.



- Rumours that they are secretly bankrolled by some imaginary Saudi Prince. People love conspiracies especially if those include Moneytrees, free billions for all. When the bubble bursts people will move on to believe the next fraud. It worked with Brexit and the imaginary billions that would appear for the NHS, that were supposedly being shipped to Brussels all those decades.



- Why would the Saudi family not spend what they need on their own League, considering they had several of the world's top players joining it, or at least invest in Newcastle? But instead they choose to hide behind some fella and spent 1bn for London's fourth most popular club.



- There are no Moneytrees.