Author Topic: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37  (Read 20487 times)

Offline jambutty

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 11:25:44 am »
We havent beaten Chelsea in years and there are 5 better teams than them.

Holding them to 1 goal was great. 

Our final third was crap.

Sell Mo for 200M next window, buy and retool.
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 12:29:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August 14, 2023, 12:58:50 pm
People have gone too far the other way with our side. I get some level of pessimism, but the way the team is being written off completely is fucking odd. How many of our side do you wish were replaced by Chelseas players yesterday?

They finished 12th last season. They were missing their main striker. So lacking in midfield they're trying to sign the same 2 midfielders we were looking at. Yet they dominated the ball with ease. The performance was dire. There's not much more to say aside from that. The 20 minutes before and after half-time we struggled to get the ball in our attacking half. We are lucky they're so impotent in attack, I think had we played a more well drilled side e.g. Brentford we'd have lost playing like that.

It was one game, who knows how the rest of the season will pan out, but it's very hard not to be concerned because the pattern we saw was the same one we saw last season. Zero presence in midfield, ball passes through it with no resistance. Leaving a lot of space out wide, easy to get in behind and into dangerous positions. Limited pressure from forwards. Sitting off the opposition for long parts of the game. Struggling to control the ball and resorting to long balls when we do regain possession. Event more concerning because I think they're a shit side.

Hopefully the Bournemouth game gives a bit more to be excited about.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19’ Disasi 37’
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 01:05:35 pm »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 12:29:21 pm
They finished 12th last season. They were missing their main striker. So lacking in midfield they're trying to sign the same 2 midfielders we were looking at. Yet they dominated the ball with ease. The performance was dire. There's not much more to say aside from that. The 20 minutes before and after half-time we struggled to get the ball in our attacking half. We are lucky they're so impotent in attack, I think had we played a more well drilled side e.g. Brentford we'd have lost playing like that.

It was one game, who knows how the rest of the season will pan out, but it's very hard not to be concerned because the pattern we saw was the same one we saw last season. Zero presence in midfield, ball passes through it with no resistance. Leaving a lot of space out wide, easy to get in behind and into dangerous positions. Limited pressure from forwards. Sitting off the opposition for long parts of the game. Struggling to control the ball and resorting to long balls when we do regain possession. Event more concerning because I think they're a shit side.

Hopefully the Bournemouth game gives a bit more to be excited about.

Completely disagree. Their position of 12th was false. A point away to Chelsea is fine and I am not having all this talk of them being shite.

But opinions I guess.
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 01:18:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:05:35 pm
Completely disagree. Their position of 12th was false. A point away to Chelsea is fine and I am not having all this talk of them being shite.

But opinions I guess.

Agree.
Offline JP-65

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 01:34:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:05:35 pm
Completely disagree. Their position of 12th was false. A point away to Chelsea is fine and I am not having all this talk of them being shite.

But opinions I guess.

They were killed by injuries last season, although one could argue their squad was so huge they should have been able to manage through this infinitely better than they did
Offline shank94

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 02:14:17 pm »
Chelsea were mismanaged last year in my opinion. Especially put Lampard incharge who isn't even good enough for the PL.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 03:26:49 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 08:07:47 am

The current FA handball law - Law 12 - states: "It is an offence if a player touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger".
[/i]

- https://www.sportbible.com/football/football-news/liverpool/liverpool-chelsea-penalty-handball-var-premier-league-929980-20230813

Does this mean a player can literally handle the ball at any point in front of their body now and that's fine?!
Offline Cormack Snr

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 04:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on August 14, 2023, 05:41:05 pm
We didn't play against a side assembled for a billion though. Colwill, Silva, Gallagher and James cost nothing. Chukwuemeka cost £15m, Sanchez cost £20m, Jackson cost £33m, Disasi £40m, Chilwell £45m, Sterling £50m and Enzo was £105m.

So we faced an 11 that cost £300m to assemble. We actually spent much more money on our starting 11.

Badiashile, Fofana, Nkunku, Caicedo need to be added to the team plus any other signings before it becomes a billion-pound side. That is a scary thought for me. 


Bloody hell Al , I thought I was the most negative moaning bastard on here, you knock me into a cocked hat.
I thought we played quite well and like the Real Madrid game at A field looked really good in the first 20 minutes, just need to continue now for the rest of the game..
Offline Aeon

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 06:29:51 pm »
- Handballs. Both penalties. The first one, the ball changed direction so much that could have been an own goal. It is hilarious to even debate about it.

- The second one, the referee invented an offensive foul by Elliot to cancel out what happens immediately after (Szoboszlai crosses the ball which stops on the defenders extended arm)

- chelsea had to start their new debt financed era without losing. At any cost. 

- chelsea are built on colossal debts and rumours. Putin pulled out of the club, but left no debt. The new US owners found the opportunity and room to load the club with debt, to inflate its declining value. Hence the rumours and their despair to prove that they are bigger than Liverpool. They are terrified of the post-putin era, of going back to what they really are a mid/low table mediocrity, with a very limited fanbase.

- Rumours that they are secretly bankrolled by some imaginary Saudi Prince. People love conspiracies especially if those include Moneytrees, free billions for all. When the bubble bursts people will move on to believe the next fraud. It worked with Brexit and the imaginary billions that would appear for the NHS, that were supposedly being shipped to Brussels all those decades.   

- Why would the Saudi family not spend what they need on their own League, considering they had several of the world's top players joining it, or at least invest in Newcastle? But instead they choose to hide behind some fella and spent 1bn for London's fourth most popular club. 

- There are no Moneytrees. 
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 06:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on Yesterday at 06:29:51 pm
- Handballs. Both penalties. The first one, the ball changed direction so much that could have been an own goal. It is hilarious to even debate about it.

- The second one, the referee invented an offensive foul by Elliot to cancel out what happens immediately after (Szoboszlai crosses the ball which stops on the defenders extended arm)

............

First one: arms tucked in, player one foot away gets flick-on touch = no penalty.

Second, it was a freekick for offside before the ball was kicked against his arm = no penalty.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
« Reply #730 on: Today at 04:15:06 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 06:54:31 pm
First one: arms tucked in, player one foot away gets flick-on touch = no penalty.

Second, it was a freekick for offside before the ball was kicked against his arm = no penalty.

Arm tucked in :lmao
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
« Reply #731 on: Today at 06:17:50 am »
It's all starting to make sense now

https://www.chelseahandball.com/

