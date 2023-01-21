[10] NEGATIVE: Football is a game played with heart & mind as much as tactics & skills, and this transfer saga has had an impact on the fan base and the general mood around the game. This sort of debacle would not be possible under the previous leadership of Edwards. Stupidity/Incompetence like this should be rectified quickly and in this case I would not be surprised if Schmadtke was summarily dismissed upon the completion of his interim role.
You were doing fine until you let your inner cryarser get the better of you with this last one. Such bollocks talk, on so many levels, but I guess it will be lapped up by the large contingent who are constantly crying the same way.
It's quite instructive about how anything to do with transfers sends people nuts, complete with idealisation and sunlit uplands, and lost golden ages to hark back to. People seem to self-identfy with transfer matters in a way they don't about the rest of football and so every detail, every perceived slight, every martyred setback, everything that isn't 100% perfectly in accord with their own idealised wishes regarding transfers, is like a thorn in the side and a spear in the flesh, and results in a concomitant lash out.
Needless to say, it doesn't represent all fans, and I think that needs to pointed out regularly as this kind of view tries to speak for us all to gain legitimacy.