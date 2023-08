Think they were there for the taking. We just couldn't capitalise on our great start and they exploited our wide open tactics as the game wore on.



Yeah. Thought we were far the better for what, half an hour and with a bit of luck could easily have been two up (close offside, hit the bar). We know all too well it doesn’t mean we’d have won had we gone two up but we could have been in a stronger position. They were better the 15 minutes before and after half time but I thought the last 20 or so were quite even and we looked just as likely to get a late winner as they did.Maybe feels like a slight missed opportunity given their unsettled side. They should be tricky for other top 4 rivals to play against though so all in all a point isn’t terrible. And I thought the new lads did well. The bench players looked lively.The old problems were there still and might remain even if we do sign a specialist DM but all in all, I’ve seen plenty of worse opening day performances. Newcastle away coming up looks tricky though and will need to probably do something differently in terms of personnel and/or formation by the time we go there.