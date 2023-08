Wasnt as bad as people make it out. Chelsea - especially from minute 20-60 - looked very good in all phases of play. They are a good side and will surprise a lot of teams after their abysmal last season. Pretty sure in 3 month well think that a point away against them was a good outcome. Stamford bridge seemed up for it aswell which was a factor too.



Also we had some very good phases and what was especially assuring was that our right side in defence can in fact work even if we play Trent inverted. Problems im were:



Defense: it was obvious that the left side was the problem and - despite what other people say here - I think that this had less to do with robertson and more with the lack of support he got from Diaz/Gakpo. Once we get a proper DM and can play Macca there it will look much better.

Pressing: Just didnt seem to work at times. They played around us so easily

Offense: Some sloppy final passes like Jota to Diaz in the beginning