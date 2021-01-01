Two things were abundantly clear for me today:
a) We definitely need a DM if not two, because we are way too open with the box midfield and Mac playing deepest with Gakpo and Szobo ahead of him
b) Robbo is definitely not suited to this formation.. we had no one to defend the entirety of the left flank throughout the match, and Chelsea clearly targeted this area of the pitch
If we want to continue with the box midfield, we definitely need a LCB/LB hybrid player who can pull out wide when needed, but can defend the central areas effectively first and foremost. Even if we got Caicedo/Lavia, this is still needed if we persist with the box midfield.