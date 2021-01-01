« previous next »
PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: Stan. on Today at 08:00:52 pm
Dont like the setup at all, its too high risk, high reward for my liking.  Similar to last season, if players arent on it 100% or we come up against a side that works us out, we look toothless and really vulnerable.  A good 6 would balance us out a bit more, but I just think were trying to be too clever for our own good and leave too many holes to cover which, if we manage to, leaves us short elsewhere. Weve got good enough players to sit a little deeper and destroy sides on the counter.  I get Klopp and Pep are trying to give us an edge, but the returns  just arent good enough to justify it in my opinion.

Agreed. Its feels quite stubborn too.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Two things were abundantly clear for me today:

a) We definitely need a DM if not two, because we are way too open with the box midfield and Mac playing deepest with Gakpo and Szobo ahead of him
b) Robbo is definitely not suited to this formation.. we had no one to defend the entirety of the left flank throughout the match, and Chelsea clearly targeted this area of the pitch

If we want to continue with the box midfield, we definitely need a LCB/LB hybrid player who can pull out wide when needed, but can defend the central areas effectively first and foremost. Even if we got Caicedo/Lavia, this is still needed if we persist with the box midfield.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 07:37:28 pm
Same happened with Jackson and Konate, so fair enough. Hate this tinfoil hat stuff, embarrassing to be this fragile

Er... What?
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:38:31 pm
We didnt loom physically lacking, we had lots of front footed players, against Fulham we looked old and slow with a midfield of Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho.

So Chelsea just won every second ball and avoided all the pressing just out of luck? Bizarre.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
What annoyed me most about the officials was Taylor getting in the way of our break which gave them the ball back on the edge of our area and he did nothing! It's a drop ball with possession given back to us every day of the week yet he just allowed them to attack.  Astonishingly inept at the very best.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:12:29 pm
So Chelsea just won every second ball and avoided all the pressing just out of luck? Bizarre.

Thats not true though.

You sound like Carragher.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 08:13:11 pm
What annoyed me most about the officials was Taylor getting in the way of our break which gave them the ball back on the edge of our area and he did nothing! It's a drop ball with possession given back to us every day of the week yet he just allowed them to attack.  Astonishingly inept at the very best.

Also when we did actually get a free kick, the constant blocking of Chelsea's players to stop us from taking a quick one was just blatant. It's needs to be a yellow card.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:12:29 pm
So Chelsea just won every second ball and avoided all the pressing just out of luck? Bizarre.

They didn't avoid all the pressing, we stole the ball from them quite a bit
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 08:13:11 pm
What annoyed me most about the officials was Taylor getting in the way of our break which gave them the ball back on the edge of our area and he did nothing! It's a drop ball with possession given back to us every day of the week yet he just allowed them to attack.  Astonishingly inept at the very best.

Oh yeah, I thought at the time that was a free kick to us? I know Taylor didn't touch the ball but Szoboszlai clearly would have had it if Taylor hadn't got in the way.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:16:01 pm
They didn't avoid all the pressing, we stole the ball from them quite a bit

Gallagher was constantly caught in possession.

It was a pretty even game as we were better for first 25/30 mins then they grew into and we had the better of last 20 mins.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: Stan. on Today at 08:00:52 pm
Dont like the setup at all, its too high risk, high reward for my liking.  Similar to last season, if players arent on it 100% or we come up against a side that works us out, we look toothless and really vulnerable.  A good 6 would balance us out a bit more, but I just think were trying to be too clever for our own good and leave too many holes to cover which, if we manage to, leaves us short elsewhere. Weve got good enough players to sit a little deeper and destroy sides on the counter.  I get Klopp and Pep are trying to give us an edge, but the returns  just arent good enough to justify it in my opinion.

It feels like teams enjoy playing against us now as well, unless we're really up for it and on top of our game (i.e. United last season).

Teams used to hate playing against us because we'd smother them for 90 minutes and they'd be goosed by the hour mark. They'd often struggle to create anything.

For half an hour we played at that kind of level but then just stopped playing. We play too much in fits and starts now and teams smell blood when we switch off.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:12:29 pm
So Chelsea just won every second ball and avoided all the pressing just out of luck? Bizarre.

Maybe the fact that when we won a 2nd ball they got a free kick might explain that. The one with Szobozslai illustrates the point perfectly.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:46:21 pm
Jackson was booked

I was referring to his effort in the first half
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:12:29 pm
So Chelsea just won every second ball and avoided all the pressing just out of luck? Bizarre.

Mc Allister won the ball back constantly. He also won more balls in the final third than anyone on the pitch.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
There was an interesting moment in the first half when Chelsea were in the ascendancy that caught the attention of the commentators, but I think with the wrong conclusion.

We'd had the ball, Trent had come into the centre, but then we lost the ball and Chelsea worked it to the right. Trent had tracked across beyond Mac and ended up making a tackle virtually on the left touchline a few yards ahead of Robertson and conceding a throw.

"What's he doing there?"

What he was doing there was something Mac, Gakpo and Diaz didn't do: help Robertson with an overload. Only when Jones came on and Szob to LW did Robertson consistently get help; and suddenly he was able to intercept, commit to the tackle and get forward confidently.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 07:32:47 pm
Sure, how about a yellow to the player fouling him while he was on the counter?

I never got why waving a card is always seen as a cardinal sin. If the player has genuinely committed a bookable offence (or a red card offence) then why is it a bigger offence for the player hacked down to point it out, than the player who has actually committed the offence?

I remember Ferguson getting on his highhorse about it once, yet had no trouble with his own players getting in the refs face and swearing and shouting, but making the gesture is supposedly worse. Players are always asking for cards, what's the difference if he makes the gesture or shouts it?

It's more annoying if the player himself dives and then tries to get the opponent booked or something.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:16:01 pm
They didn't avoid all the pressing, we stole the ball from them quite a bit

Most possession ever given up by a Klopp LFC team outside of one ManC game.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
I wouldn't mind having a separate thread for discussing referees.
Every bloody game the referee moaning fills up page after page
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:18:51 pm
Mc Allister won the ball back constantly. He also won more balls in the final third than anyone on the pitch.

So youd say the gameplan was to cede possession and counter? Everything was going to plan?
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
More or less what we saw last season and in pre-season. There is a lack of physicality in the middle of the  pitch which allows sides dominate the centre and put Liverpool under pressure at the back. A 6, or a pair of 6s would be nice. But basically Liverpool need a tougher spine.

Not much to say on this fixture, the last 7 were draws, nothing new here then. At least Chelsea away is out of the way.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:28:11 pm
Most possession ever given up by a Klopp LFC team outside of one ManC game.
But that's not what you were arguing
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:28:11 pm
Most possession ever given up by a Klopp LFC team outside of one ManC game.

And I think that was a game we were leading from early on and our specific tactic was to sit back and hit them on the counter attack (17/18).

If you're going to give up that much of the ball then you can't be so open at the back.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:30:30 pm
And I think that was a game we were leading from early on and our specific tactic was to sit back and hit them on the counter attack (17/18).

If you're going to give up that much of the ball then you can't be so open at the back.


We werent that open.

They werent exactly peppering our goal.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
https://twitter.com/Squawka_Live/status/1690783624625352704

Quote

No Liverpool player won possession more times (10), won more duels (7), or completed more take-ons (2) than Alexis Mac Allister against Chelsea.

He won possession in the final third more times than any other player on the pitch (3).
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:29:35 pm
So youd say the gameplan was to cede possession and counter? Everything was going to plan?

No, I pointing out we didn't lose every second ball the way you implied.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:29:56 pm
But that's not what you were arguing

How is it not? Why did Chelsea keep the ball so well?
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:31:14 pm
We werent that open.

They werent exactly peppering our goal.

We were exposed a lot. We were relying on Konate to snuff out a lot of danger. If we had another couple of defenders of that ilk then we'd be okay. instead you're heavily reliant on him in that system.
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: Stan. on Today at 08:00:52 pm
Dont like the setup at all, its too high risk, high reward for my liking.  Similar to last season, if players arent on it 100% or we come up against a side that works us out, we look toothless and really vulnerable.  A good 6 would balance us out a bit more, but I just think were trying to be too clever for our own good and leave too many holes to cover which, if we manage to, leaves us short elsewhere. Weve got good enough players to sit a little deeper and destroy sides on the counter.  I get Klopp and Pep are trying to give us an edge, but the returns  just arent good enough to justify it in my opinion.
Agree. I guess the idea is to make use of Trent's passing in a better way. It works to a certain extent, although one shouldn't forget how immensely creative he was from the wing, but it makes so many others worse. We have a giant hole at RB, providing a super simple outlet for any team with a a pacy winger. Robertson, who has more assists than any FB in history, looks lost. And we're open at the center, because Trent is not very good at defending.
But it feels like Klopp and Trent are very determined about it
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:33:24 pm
How is it not? Why did Chelsea keep the ball so well?

You think we were lucky to draw ?
Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Looked out of sorts for a lot of the game, if we aren't going to spend on a midfield stopper we need to on an extra defender because that through ball was just too easy for them most of the match. Don't get me started on the gaps on the right.

Also not a fan of starting Gakpo ahead of Jones in midfield. Surely a front three plus Jones, Trent and one of Mac Allister and Szobo has more than enough goals in it.
