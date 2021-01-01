There was an interesting moment in the first half when Chelsea were in the ascendancy that caught the attention of the commentators, but I think with the wrong conclusion.



We'd had the ball, Trent had come into the centre, but then we lost the ball and Chelsea worked it to the right. Trent had tracked across beyond Mac and ended up making a tackle virtually on the left touchline a few yards ahead of Robertson and conceding a throw.



"What's he doing there?"



What he was doing there was something Mac, Gakpo and Diaz didn't do: help Robertson with an overload. Only when Jones came on and Szob to LW did Robertson consistently get help; and suddenly he was able to intercept, commit to the tackle and get forward confidently.