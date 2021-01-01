We were excellent in moments, Mac Allister excelling, Salah looking great, Szoboszlai looks exciting, but also not upto the tempo at times. Nunez looked determined when he game on. Gakpo didnt quite work for me and Jota, although worked hard didnt really impact the game.
There were also some big gaps both out wide on our left, where Robbo was isolated and also positionally the midfield and defence seems to have large spaces for them to pass into which gave them a lot of possession in good places.
Some encouraging things given that its clear we have Thiago, Bajcetic to come back and are likely to buy another player or two.